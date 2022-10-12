Read full article on original website
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a fatal fire that happened Friday, Oct. 14 on Heather Avenue – west of 76th Street and south of Brown Deer Road. It happened at approximately 10:22 a.m. The Milwaukee Fire Department responded to a residential fire and located a deceased victim. Police described the victim as "unrecognizable."
WISN
Milwaukee Police investigating fatal apartment fire
Deadly pedestrian crash, I-43 northbound reopens
I-43 northbound has reopened near Highland Ave. following a deadly pedestrian crash that happened around 3:15 a.m.
CBS 58
Crash near McKinley and MLK Drive leaves 1 with serious injuries
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A violent crash in downtown Milwaukee leaves two people injured. It happened around 9:15 a.m. this morning, on Oct. 13, near McKinley and Dr. Martin Luther King Drive when a car rear-ended a large truck. You can see the car was wedged beneath the truck on...
WISN
Deadly crash shuts down I-43
MILWAUKEE — Right now, northbound lanes on I-43 between State Street and Fond Du Lac Avenue in Milwaukee are closed. Police are investigating a deadly crash that happened overnight. Details are limited at this hour. When our crews were on scene, we saw at least three cars on the...
WISN
Milwaukee man late for jury duty charged in death of pastor
seehafernews.com
Downtown Crash Leaves Milwaukee Pastor Dead
wtmj.com
2 dead, 4 hurt in Milwaukee van rollover, fire on interstate
GREENFIELD, Wis. (AP) — Authorities say two people died and four were injured when a large van rolled over and caught fire on an interstate highway ramp in the Milwaukee area. The crash happened about 5:15 a.m. Wednesday on the Mitchell Exchange ramp from the eastbound lanes of Interstate 894 to the northbound I-43 and westbound I-94 lanes. The van became fully engulfed in flames. The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office initially identified the vehicle as a bus, but later described it as a “large passenger transport van” with six people inside. The van is owned by Minnesota-based CNH Industrial, which was shuttling employees to Racine County.
WISN
I-94 shut down due to shots fired investigation in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office has shut down I-94 eastbound near the Zoo Interchange due to a shots fired investigation. The incident occurred around 7 a.m. MCSO said they received credible reports of shots fired on I-94 EB at 84th Street. The closure runs from the county...
WISN
Two killed, six hurt in fiery interstate crash
MILWAUKEE — A van, transporting workers to a job, rolled over and burst into flames in Milwaukee County Wednesday, killing two people. A 57-year-old woman from Mississippi and a 22-year-old woman from Texas died in the fiery crash. Six others were injured and taken to area hospitals. The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office says the injured are all in stable condition.
CBS 58
Milwaukee man killed in shooting near 34th and Vine
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee Police are investigating a deadly shooting that killed a man early Friday morning. According to police, a 27-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and killed near 34th and Vine. They believe the shooting happened around 12:50 a.m. on Oct. 14. This investigation is ongoing. Anyone with...
WISN
Missing man killed overnight in interstate crash
MARSHALL, Wis. — An elderly man died overnight after crashing his car into a wooded area off of the interstate in eastern Dane County, according to Wisconsin State Patrol officials. Troopers first drove to mile marker 253 on I-94 shortly after 1 a.m. Thursday after authorities with the Greendale Police Department told them a missing person’s cell phone had pinged...
wtmj.com
No criminal charges to be filed in downtown Milwaukee bridge death
MILWAUKEE- A two month long investigation into the death of a man who fell from the Kilbourn Avenue drawbridge in August will not lead to criminal charges against the drawbridge operator. The Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office says bridge operator Dante Hamilton will not be charged for the death of...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee pastor killed driving to work remembered at his church
A Milwaukee pastor is being remembered as a great pastor, husband and dad. Aaron Strong, 40, pastor at Grace Lutheran Church was killed Wednesday morning, Oct. 12 near 10th and Wells, where police said a speeding driver blew a red light and crashed into Strong's car.
WISN
Police officer who shot at SUV that plowed into Waukesha parade crowd, testifies at trial
WAUKESHA, Wis. — On day 10 of the Waukesha Parade trial Waukesha Police officer, Bryce Scholten took the stand to testify. Officer Bryce Scholten was stationed at Main and Wisconsin last November during the 2021 Waukesha Christmas parade when he says a red SUV with a busted hood, blew right through the barricades.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
CBS 58
Crime Stoppers: Driver sought in hit-and-run that killed 55-year-old man
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- On this week's Milwaukee Crime Stoppers, we need you to take a good look at surveillance video. Police say the car you're about to see ran over a man and kept going. Take a good look at the white vehicle. Do you recognize it? Because Milwaukee...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE - One Milwaukee man is dead and another was arrested after a crash Wednesday morning, Oct. 12. Police said a 22-year-old man was speeding east on Wells Street when he ran a red light at 10th Street around 9 a.m. – crashing into a second vehicle. The driver of the second vehicle, a 40-year-old man, was headed north on 10th Street and had the green light.
24-year-old Milwaukee man shot, killed near 25th and Burnham
A 24-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and killed near 25th and Burnham on Wednesday. Milwaukee police say the shooting happened around 7:15 p.m.
