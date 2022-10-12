ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

WIBW

KU wide receiver no longer with program

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Freshman wide receiver Steven McBride is no longer on the Kansas football roster, according to sources. According to Jordan Guskey, who covers KU Athletics for the Topeka Capital-Journal, it is not clear at this time why McBride has left the program. McBride recorded two catches for...
LAWRENCE, KS
KSNT News

Topeka West football coach stepping away from team

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Topeka West head football coach Russell Norton is stepping away from his role with the team. Principal John Buckendorff made the announcement Wednesday. Norton is stepping away for personal reasons, according to Buckendorff’s email to Topeka West parents. Defensive coordinator Tre Parker will step in as interim head coach. The Chargers play […]
TOPEKA, KS
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Kansas

If you happen to live in Kansas and you also love to go out for burgers, from time to time, here is a list four amazing burger places in Kansas that are well-known and highly praised by local people for their absolutely delicious burgers made with high-quality ingredients.
KANSAS STATE
KCTV 5

Grandview parent upset by high school fight

Terry English was head coach of the Bishop Miege High School girls basketball team from 1975 to 2021. Today marks a sad day in the history of the Kansas City Fire Department and the KC metro as a whole. New protected bike paths for cyclists in KCMO. Updated: 2 hours...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KSNT News

Four-star point guard commits to KU

LAWRENCE (KSNT) – KU men’s basketball got its third commit for the class of 2023. Elmarko Jackson announced his commitment to the Jayhawks on Thursday, according to 247 Sports. Jackson chose KU instead of Texas, Notre Dame, Miami, or Villanova. “It was just the culture they have,” Jackson said to 247 Sports. “Between Coach Self, […]
LAWRENCE, KS
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

The Creepiest Abandoned Mall Was In Missouri & What’s There Today

You can't visit the creepiest abandoned mall in the world anymore, it's no longer there. Yet for a short time back around 2016 this abandoned mall in Kansas City was known as the creepiest abandoned mall to visit. In fact, while the mall site has been redeveloped, it still topped a list of the "Top 10 Abandoned Malls That Will Creep You Out" on Listverse.
grainvalleynews.com

Looking Back: Where are they now?

In the past four years I have written over 200 stories “looking back” on the history of Grain Valley. I’m running out of ideas! While the subject of this column may not always have interested you, someone almost always responds to my musings. But, once again, I’m stuck for topics to pursue. While I enjoy tracking down the facts, I don’t always have a clear vision for which facts to chase.
GRAIN VALLEY, MO
KSNT News

KU ranked 2nd in Big 12 men’s basketball preseason poll

IRVING, TX (KSNT) – The national champion Kansas Jayhawks begin the season ranked second in the Big 12. KU received four first place votes and 73 total points. Baylor is ranked first with five first place votes and 77 total points. The Jayhawks have two players on the All-Big 12 preseason team, including Jalen Wilson […]
LAWRENCE, KS
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Kansas

If you live in Kansas and you also happen to love eating a good steak, from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Kansas that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their tasty food made with fresh ingredients.
KANSAS STATE
thepitchkc.com

Four Inane Questions with Fox 4 KC reporter Matt Stewart

Matt Stewart is all about work anniversaries this year. Besides hitting the 25-year mark as a TV newsie, he just celebrated his 10th anniversary as part of Fox 4’s insanely popular morning news squad. The Emmy-award winning reporter and anchor is also getting plenty of accolades and kudos for...
KANSAS CITY, MO

