The Price Of This Household Item Is Plunging
The inflation rate for August, as measured by the consumer price index, rose 8.3%. On the surface, this appeared to be an improvement compared to the 9.1% rate in June and 8.5% in July. However, the number could be misleading. Gas, oil, and fuel oil prices have dropped sharply in recent weeks. Not including these, […]
Prices for These 20 Items Are Rising Faster Than Overall Inflation
As inflation increased yet again in September, costs in certain spending categories, ranging from pet food to car insurance, shot up at a much faster rate than overall price growth. The latest numbers from the federal government show consumer prices for goods and services are up 0.4% from August to...
kitco.com
Price pressure on gold silver as U.S. bond yields march higher
(Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are lower in early U.S. trading Wednesday as rising U.S. Treasury yields continue to pull away investor demand for the safe-haven metals. The U.S. dollar index remains not far below its recent 20-year high and that’s also an underlying bearish element for the metals markets. December gold was last down $10.70 at $1,675.60 and December silver was down $0.332 at $19.15.
Yahoo!
FTSE and Wall Street on rollercoaster ride as US inflation hits 40-year high
Global stock markets had a rollercoaster ride on Thursday after initially slumping into the red, and then dramatically recovering, after US inflation came in above expectations for September. In London, the FTSE 100 (^FTSE) ended almost 0.4% higher on the day, making up some of its losses after plunging to...
Biden says prices “too high” as inflation rises before midterms
WASHINGTON, Oct 13 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden said the consumer price index report released on Thursday shows some progress in the fight against higher prices but there is more work to do, according to a statement issued by the White House.
Inflation surged more than expected in September as prices remain stubbornly high
Inflation ran hotter than expected in September as persistent prices continued to squeeze U.S. households and worsen a political headache for President Biden with just one month until midterm elections. The Labor Department said Thursday that the consumer price index, a broad measure of the price for everyday goods including...
kitco.com
Price pressure on gold, silver after another hot U.S. inflation report
(Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are lower in early U.S. trading Thursday, following another hot U.S. inflation report. The precious metals are seeing selling pressure after the U.S. dollar index rebounded from overnight losses and U.S. bond yields have up-ticked following the report. December gold was last down $16.10 at $1,662.00 and December silver was down $0.443 at $18.485.
US producer price inflation eases to still-high 8.5%
WASHINGTON (AP) — Inflation at the wholesale level rose 8.5% in September from a year earlier, the third straight decline though costs remain at painfully high levels. Wednesday’s report from the Labor Department also showed that the producer price index — which measures price changes before they reach the consumer — rose 0.4% in September from August, after two months of declines. The September monthly increase was larger than expected and was pushed higher by a big increase in hotel room costs and higher prices for other services. Food costs also rose in September from August, after a slight drop the previous month. The cost of fresh and dry vegetables soared nearly 16% in September from August. The larger-than-expected monthly increase in overall wholesale prices suggests inflation pressures are still strong in the U.S. economy, with the Federal Reserve likely to continue its rapid pace of interest rate hikes at its next meeting in November.
Here's Why Prices Are Still Going Up and What Keeps Driving Inflation
What keeps driving inflation so high? The answer, it seems, is nearly everything. Supply chain snarls and parts shortages inflated the cost of factory goods when the economy rocketed out of the pandemic recession two years ago. Then it was a surge in consumer spending fueled by federal stimulus checks. Then Russia's invasion of Ukraine disrupted gas and food supplies and sent those prices skyward.
Yahoo!
Stock market news live updates: Stocks roar back after sinking on hot inflation data
U.S. stocks recovered Thursday from large early-session drops as Wall Street looked to shake off inflation data that showed consumer prices climbed more than expected. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) was up about 3%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) edged higher by more than 900 points, or 3.12%. The technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) ticked up 2.3%. The 10-year Treasury yield moved closer to 4%.
thecentersquare.com
Prices continue to rise with food costs soaring, inflation data shows
(The Center Square) – Prices continued to soar in September, newly released federal inflation data shows, as Americans struggle to afford rising food and other consumer prices. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics released its consumer price index data Thursday, which showed consumer prices rose 0.4% in September, contributing...
U.S. dollar gains as investors brace for another strong inflation data this week
SYDNEY, Oct 10 (Reuters) - The dollar started the week firmly on Monday, with a strong U.S. labour market reinforcing bets on higher interest rates as traders braced for data expected to show stubbornly high inflation.
Consumer Price Index: How Much More Did You Pay to Eat Out Because of Inflation in September?
Whether dining in or taking out, enjoying restaurant fare is getting more expensive by the month, according to the Consumer Price Index. CPI: September's Consumer Price Index Shows Inflation...
Inflation Data Shock: September CPI Runs Hot at 8.2%, Core Pressures Spike
U.S. inflation slowed modestly last month, data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics indicated Thursday, but core consumer prices spiked higher for a second consecutive reading, cementing the case for big Fed rate hikes between now and the end of the year. The headline consumer price index for the month...
WREG
US inflation ramped up in September, with consumer prices rising 8.2%
WASHINGTON (AP) — Inflation in the United States accelerated in September, with the cost of housing and other necessities intensifying pressure on households, wiping out pay gains that many have received and ensuring that the Federal Reserve will keep raising interest rates aggressively. Consumer prices rose 8.2% in September...
MySanAntonio
Shale output threatens to peak in 2024, Energy Aspects says
Don't expect U.S. shale producers to ride to the rescue as the world clamors for more oil, according to Energy Aspects. Oil output from shale basins is at risk of peaking in just two years as drillers combat rising costs, analysts including Amrita Sen wrote in a note to clients dated Tuesday. Rampant inflation is prompting at least five producers to consider the unusual step of cutting rigs at the start of the year, while none plan to boost activity substantially, according to the report.
Yahoo!
Stock market news live updates: Stocks stage big turnaround after plunging on inflation data; Dow soars 800 points, S&P 500 gains near 3%
U.S. stocks powered higher Thursday from large early-session drops as Wall Street shook off inflation data that showed consumer prices climbed more than expected. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) was up nearly 3%, marking its biggest intraday comeback since February. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) edged higher by more than 800 points, or 2.8%. The technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) ticked up 2.2%. The 10-year Treasury yield moved closer to 4%.
NASDAQ
BUZZ-COMMENT-EUR/USD's UK-led risk-on rally falters, bears watching 0.9632
EUR/USD fell on Friday after rebound attempts in the last two days were thwarted by technical resistance and a shift back toward risk aversion due to sharp UK policy swings [nL1N31F0C1][nL8N31F45J], with Thursday's 0.9632 trough now the last key support before September's 0.9528 20-year low. Oct 14 (Reuters) - EUR/USD...
MySanAntonio
Soaring food costs further squeeze U.S. consumers in blow to Biden
Food prices kept soaring in September and were one of the "many contributors" to worse-than-expected U.S. inflation. Grocery prices in September were up 13% from a year ago, with goods such as flour, cookies, turkey, and canned fruits and vegetables all rising by the most ever, Labor Department data Thursday showed.
astaga.com
CPI Crushes Bitcoin Price Down To $17,900, New Lows Imminent?
Bitcoin misplaced assist at $18,600 and trended decrease near its yearly backside at $17,900. The cryptocurrency managed to cease the bleeding at these ranges, however the normal sentiment within the markets appears to have flipped from doubtful to fearful. On the time of writing, Bitcoin was buying and selling at...
