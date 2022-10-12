ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Is The Most Popular Halloween Costume In California

 2 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Halloween is just around the corner and what better way to ring in the season than with a creative costume, regardless of your age. Despite the variety available, there is one costume that people wear the most in each state.

According to a list compiled by AT&T , the most popular Halloween costume in California is Buzz Lightyear.

Here is what AT&T had to say about compiling the data to discover the most popular Halloween costumes worn in each state:

"For the fifth year in a row, the team at All Home Connections found the most searched Halloween costume in each state. This year, witches and cats rule the nation with a combined 22 states searching for them most. But don’t underestimate the power of pop culture—costumes inspired by Lightyear and Encanto also made the list with 11 states searching for characters from these new Disney classics. Whether you’ll attend a monster mash or stream the newest scary movie on your couch, here’s a look at the biggest costume trends of the year, so you can decide if you’ll join the crowd or try something new. Referencing articles from DIYs, Rent, Reader’s Digest, and Visual Capitalist, All Home Connections analyzed current Google Trends data to create a projection of 2022’s most popular costumes per state."

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Halloween Costume
