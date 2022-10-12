Read full article on original website
L.A. Weekly
Latin Heritage Picks: Love and Rockets, This Fool and Art Laboe
As Hispanic Heritage Month comes to a close this week, we’ll continue reflecting on our culture and entertainment through the Angeleno lens –as we always do. Sanctioned months, weeks and days spotlighting movements and identities are meant as reminders to the masses that we all have our struggles and stories, but of course, we should strive to support them all year long. As culture and entertainment editor at LA Weekly, this has always been the goal. That said, here are our picks spotlighting Latin expression right now as the entertainment and media worlds move on to the next.
L.A. Weekly
Westside Food Bank Festival In El Segundo And Getting To The Greek – Here’s What’s Popping Up
The Westside Food, Wine & Spirits Festival to benefit the Westside Food Bank returns on Sunday, Oct. 23, at The Zimmerman Automobile Driving Museum in El Segundo. Festivities will take place both outdoors and inside the museum, which features classic and antique cars. There will be live music outside by the US99 Cover Band and DJ music inside, including dancing, strolling magic by Paul the Psychic Magician (a semifinalist on America’s Got Talent), a free photo booth, and caricature drawings.
L.A. Weekly
Josie Cotton’s Matinee Performance
Josie Cotton’s Matinee Performance: This is an afternoon matinee gig in Long Beach to celebrate DJ Polyester’s birthday, headline’s by the fabulous and inimitable Josie Cotton. The lady had enjoyed a new lease of life of late. Also on the bill are the McCharmlys and Cuspidors. Cotton...
L.A. Weekly
Re-Grow Your Natural Hair: An Interview with Santa Monica Based Dr. Ray Nettles
Men and women of all ages know the embarrassment of hair loss. Today, hair loss is prevalent as early as the 20’s due to stress, environment and health factors. By the age of 50 most men will lose 50% of their hair. We took a poll of area LA residents and found that the solutions for hair loss range from covering up the thinning hair with hats, wigs, extensions, hair transplants and over the counter treatments that you have to continue applying the rest of your life. But local Santa Monica Dr. Ray Nettles is known internationally for his natural hair-regrowth process that has helped countless people across the globe. He is the founder of, Stop and Re- Grow.
L.A. Weekly
‘Bivalent’ Booster Available For Younger Children In L.A. Next Week
With the FDA authorizing the ‘bivalent’ booster for children as young as 5-years-old, Los Angeles County will make the vaccines available to them by October 19. The Pfizer-made bivalent booster has received authorization for individuals 5 and up, while Moderna has been authorized for 6 and older and can be taken two months after receiving either their primary COVID-19 vaccine, or previous booster.
L.A. Weekly
Nury Martinez Resigns From Los Angeles City Council
Councilwoman Nury Martinez resigned from her position as the district 6 representative on the Los Angeles City Council Wednesday. Martinez released a statement saying she is sorry it is “ending this way.”. The councilwoman previously resigned from her position as council president and announced a leave of absence Tuesday...
L.A. Weekly
City Council Meeting Canceled As Protesters Fill The Chambers
Wednesday’s Los Angeles City Council meeting never got underway as protesters filled the chambers for a second day, leading to an early adjournment. The protesters again screamed that the meetings should not occur until council members Nury Martinez, Gil Cedillo and Kevin de Leon resigned. “Colleagues, we’ve lost quorum,...
