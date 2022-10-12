As Hispanic Heritage Month comes to a close this week, we’ll continue reflecting on our culture and entertainment through the Angeleno lens –as we always do. Sanctioned months, weeks and days spotlighting movements and identities are meant as reminders to the masses that we all have our struggles and stories, but of course, we should strive to support them all year long. As culture and entertainment editor at LA Weekly, this has always been the goal. That said, here are our picks spotlighting Latin expression right now as the entertainment and media worlds move on to the next.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO