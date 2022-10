Property tax statements are being mailed October 17, 2022, according to Williamson County Tax Assessor/Collector Larry Gaddes. “Property owners should start receiving their statements in the mail on Tuesday. However, bills for property owners in Leander ISD will be delayed until after the school district’s tax rate election on Nov. 8th.” Gaddes said.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO