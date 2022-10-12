ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WKMI

Bobbie, 4-Months-Old, is a Cuddly, Shy Boy Who Needs a New Home

A puppy? A teddy bear? You decide. Today, for Dog Days, we had the privilege of meeting little Bobbie. He's about four months old, a little timid, but very kind. And, he's currently at the SPCA of SW Michigan. He mostly wanted to stay in Katie's arms while he was...
PETS
WKMI

6 Vintage Kalamazoo Items You Can Find Right Now On Etsy

I know I can't be the only one who loves browsing (and buying too much) vintage and antique items. Well, if you have someone in your life who a.) loves vintage items and b.) is obsessed with all things Kalamazoo, Etsy might be the place to go to find them a unique gift.
KALAMAZOO, MI
WKMI

Show Us Your Pets in Costume for Pet-O-Ween 2022

Show off your pets in costumes and you could win stuff. Tis the season to dress our dogs, cats, and snakes up in adorable costumes for the viewing pleasure of humans. Seriously, is there anything cuter than your pet decked out for Halloween? I'll answer for you...no. The answer is no.
PETS
WKMI

Kalamazoo Woman Gains Following With Custom Tees and Tumblers

Is it her lovable personality or her cool custom t-shirts that gained her a TikTok following?. Regina a.k.a. @CreativeCutsbyRegina on TikTok currently has 12.9 thousand followers and nearly 90 thousand total video likes on the popular social media app. The first video we're featuring today from Regina has nothing to...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WKMI

10 Worst Towns In Michigan To Be In A Real Life Horror Movie Scenario

I remember when I first moved to Kalamazoo I went to a haunted attraction called the Haunted Hallow. It was an outside, walking haunted attraction that was in the woods in Augusta and the whole thing was perfect because the night I went was pouring rain, and there was thunder and lightning and here I am getting chased by a guy holding a machete.
MICHIGAN STATE
WKMI

New Immersive Disney Experience Coming to Michigan in Early 2023

A new enchanting way to experience all your favorite Disney movies is headed to Michigan next year. From the same folks that brought the Immersive Van Gogh experience to Detroit and Grand Rapids comes the "Disney Animation Immersive Experience". According to the Disney Immersive website, each visitor will be able...
DETROIT, MI
WKMI

