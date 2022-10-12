Read full article on original website
Kind of a Big Dill: Where to Find Pickle Pizza In and Around Kalamazoo
Pickles-- you either love them or you hate them. I just so happen to be a big lover of dill pickles so if you're like me and can't get enough of the crunchy, dill-flavored deliciousness you'll want to keep reading!. I don't know how or why it started, or who...
Bobbie, 4-Months-Old, is a Cuddly, Shy Boy Who Needs a New Home
A puppy? A teddy bear? You decide. Today, for Dog Days, we had the privilege of meeting little Bobbie. He's about four months old, a little timid, but very kind. And, he's currently at the SPCA of SW Michigan. He mostly wanted to stay in Katie's arms while he was...
6 Vintage Kalamazoo Items You Can Find Right Now On Etsy
I know I can't be the only one who loves browsing (and buying too much) vintage and antique items. Well, if you have someone in your life who a.) loves vintage items and b.) is obsessed with all things Kalamazoo, Etsy might be the place to go to find them a unique gift.
5 Tips For Keeping Your Ice Maker Clean
Ice makers are a convenient feature many of us take for granted, but to keep it working optimally, you'll need to keep it clean. Here are five ways to do so.
Show Us Your Pets in Costume for Pet-O-Ween 2022
Show off your pets in costumes and you could win stuff. Tis the season to dress our dogs, cats, and snakes up in adorable costumes for the viewing pleasure of humans. Seriously, is there anything cuter than your pet decked out for Halloween? I'll answer for you...no. The answer is no.
Kalamazoo Woman Gains Following With Custom Tees and Tumblers
Is it her lovable personality or her cool custom t-shirts that gained her a TikTok following?. Regina a.k.a. @CreativeCutsbyRegina on TikTok currently has 12.9 thousand followers and nearly 90 thousand total video likes on the popular social media app. The first video we're featuring today from Regina has nothing to...
Trick or Treating Made Easy with App Guiding You Through Your Neighborhood
I truly believe that navigating the whole Trick or Treat thing is a mastered art form. Keeping the kids focused and within earshot, making it door to door without incident, and figuring out how to cover as much ground as you can in as little time possible takes planning and patience. Hey...listen up...there's an app for that.
10 Worst Towns In Michigan To Be In A Real Life Horror Movie Scenario
I remember when I first moved to Kalamazoo I went to a haunted attraction called the Haunted Hallow. It was an outside, walking haunted attraction that was in the woods in Augusta and the whole thing was perfect because the night I went was pouring rain, and there was thunder and lightning and here I am getting chased by a guy holding a machete.
Two Of America’s Best Corn Mazes Are Right Here In Michigan
It's fall in Michigan, the perfect time to throw on your favorite hoodie and head to a nearby corn maze for fun with friends and family. You don't have to be the Corn Kid to appreciate this great news!. Two Michigan corn mazes have been named among the best in...
New Immersive Disney Experience Coming to Michigan in Early 2023
A new enchanting way to experience all your favorite Disney movies is headed to Michigan next year. From the same folks that brought the Immersive Van Gogh experience to Detroit and Grand Rapids comes the "Disney Animation Immersive Experience". According to the Disney Immersive website, each visitor will be able...
Michiganders Explore Abandoned Witch’s Castle…But There’s More
It's called a 'Witch's Castle' by locals thanks to an old urban legend. Supposedly, a coven of witches resided in this former structure; this didn't set well with the town residents, so a group went out to the woods and burned the house down. Ever since, the ruins were called the 'Witch's Castle'.
