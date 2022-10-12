Read full article on original website
hometownstations.com
Ohio offers $156M in incentives for Honda battery plant
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio plans to offer approximately $156.3 million in tax incentives and infrastructure improvements for a massive battery plant project that Honda says is key to turning the state into its North American electric vehicle hub. Officials say the battery plant, to be built jointly with...
hometownstations.com
Northwest Ohio-Toledo Minority Business Assistance Centers holds Business 101 for minority business owners
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The State of Ohio wants to let minority business owners know about the resources available to help them succeed. The Northwest Ohio-Toledo Minority Business Assistance Centers held a seminar today to provide information about what support the State of Ohio offers to minority business owners. Topics included advice for expanding a business, special loans offered by MBAC, and how to get certified by the State of Ohio. Once minority-owned businesses have that certification, they are eligible to receive help from the state in employee recruitment.
hometownstations.com
Hudson Named Ohio Outstanding Master Gardener
Press Release from OSU Extension Hardin County: Hardin County – Penny Hudson was one of five individuals recognized as “Outstanding Master Gardener Volunteer” at the 2022 MGV State Conference Awards Program held October 7-8 in Cuyahoga County near Cleveland. The local Hardin County OSU Extension group was also nominated for five other state awards at the conference. The project ‘Children’s Garden’ was recognized in the “Environmental Horticulture Outstanding MGV Project” award category for small sized groups. Cessna Transport was recognized for the “Friend of the OSU Extension MGV Program.” Mark Badertscher was recognized by his peers for being nominated as an “Outstanding MGV Coordinator” in the paid staff category. Hardin County was also one of four counties recognized for the “Pandemic Perseverance Award” for their efforts restoring the educational Friendship Gardens after the pandemic. In addition, the Hardin County group was recognized as a platinum “Standards of Excellence” award winner. Awards presented at the conference were for the previous program year.
hometownstations.com
Ohio National Guard tours Your Hometown Stations, presents award for promoting their message
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The Ohio National Guard has honored Your Hometown Stations for helping them spread the word about their activities in the region. Brigadier General Thomas Moore, as well as other representatives from the Ohio Army National Guard, toured the facility before presenting an award and special coin to thank the station for doing their part in promoting the Ohio National Guard's activities, as well as recruitment calls. Moore says that the station goes a long way in ensuring that the Ohio National Guard's message is spread to the entire community.
hometownstations.com
Allen County Council on Aging reminding seniors to review healthcare needs
ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - More than two million Ohioans are enrolled in the federal health insurance program and it's time to review your healthcare needs. The Allen County Council on Aging hosting a Medicare update with a staff member from the Ohio Department of Insurance. They encourage seniors to look over their plans to see if it's still the best one for them. They say that there are times things can change and if you don't review your policy it could cost you.
hometownstations.com
Scientology Disaster Response Team: ‘Florida Storm Victims Still Need Help’
LOS ANGELES, Calif. and CLEARWATER, Fla., Oct. 13, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Scientology Volunteer Ministers continue their response in Southwest Florida to help those still struggling to recover from the worst storm to hit the area since 1935. When Hurricane Ian rampaged through Southwest Florida with 155 mph winds,...
hometownstations.com
Shawnee Township Police Department receives grant to combat traffic violations
SHAWNEE TOWNSHIP (WLIO) - Police in Shawnee Township were awarded grant money to put toward reducing accidents and death on their roadways. The Shawnee Township Police Department is receiving funds from two grants to improve roadway safety in the area. A total of $43,950.83 will be used for two programs. Last year, Shawnee Township had a high enough number of deaths in traffic incidents to qualify for these programs this year. The selective traffic enforcement grant will be used to send officers on patrol to monitor traffic violations such as speeding and distracted driving. The impaired driving enforcement program grant will fund more police presence during evenings and peak times of the year for impaired driving.
hometownstations.com
It's harvest season for West Central Ohio
OHIO (WLIO) - Fall is off to a very dry start and that is allowing area farmers to get into the fields. The latest USDA crop report shows almost one-third of the soybeans and 15% of corn have been harvested across Ohio, which is near the five-year average. The wet spring delayed some farmers from getting seed in the ground until June. We spoke to an area farmer who says his late-planted crops are not quite ready for harvest but is eager to get in that crop after not completing the 2021 harvest until January from last year's wet autumn.
