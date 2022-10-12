Read full article on original website
wdrb.com
'No-kill' status in jeopardy as LMAS shelter reaches max capacity
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville's animal shelter is so full, it's worried it may not be a "no-kill" shelter much longer. As of Friday morning, Louisville Metro Animal Services says it was down to just one open dog kennel. It's had a no-kill status for the last five years, but...
wdrb.com
Volunteers from GE Appliances improve food pantry at South Louisville Community Ministries
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Volunteers helped rebuild a food pantry in the Beechmont neighborhood on Friday. South Louisville Community Ministries had a food pantry transformed thanks to a volunteer project by around 60 GE Appliances employees. Clare Rutz Wallace, Executive Director of South Louisville Community Ministries, called the volunteer project...
wdrb.com
Louisville Nature Center gives out 500 trees during annual giveaway
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Helping to tackle an environmental issue through planting trees. The Louisville Nature Center held its annual tree giveaway on Wednesday, giving 500 native trees to Louisville residents for free. The center says Louisville has one of the fastest-growing urban heat island effects in the country, "largely...
wdrb.com
Glendale Crossing Festival expected to bring at least 20,000 people to historic small town
GLENDALE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Crowds of at least 20,000 people are expected to fill the small town of Glendale this Saturday for the annual Glendale Crossing Festival. The fall festival first began in 1978 as a way to help raise money for the park. Since then, the festival has continued to grow each year and help with investments in the community.
wdrb.com
Zoneton Fire releases streets, dates for this year's neighborhood Halloween visits
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- For the third year in a row, Zoneton firefighters are taking Halloween straight to their neighborhoods. The fire department started the neighborhood visits in 2020 as the COVID-19 pandemic forced them to change up their usual Halloween Open House, hosted for more than 20 years at the fire station.
kentuckytoday.com
State surplus sale begins Sunday online
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – You could say the state is having a yard sale, as the Finance and Administration Cabinet’s Division of Surplus Properties will auction surplus heavy equipment no longer in use by the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet on Sunday through, Tuesday, October 25. An annual event, this...
wdrb.com
UofL Health honors ER nurses during annual week of recognition
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- UofL Health is celebrating the people who care for emergency room patients. This week is ER Nurse Appreciation Week. UofL Health said the nursing staff across its seven hospitals and several medical centers work hard every day to make sure patients are given the best care.
How throwing pumpkins into the Ohio River may just 'save lives'
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Research shows that in 2022 alone, there will be nearly 300,000 new invasive breast cancer cases for women and 3,000 for men. In an effort to help in the fight against metastatic breast cancer, Captain's Quarters created Chunkin Pumpkins and will be throwing their seventh annual event on Sunday, Oct.16.
wdrb.com
Buff City Soap opens new location on Bardstown Road in Fern Creek
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Buff City Soap opened its sixth location in the Louisville area, holding a grand opening in Fern Creek on Thursday. The new store is located at Cedar Creek Crossings on 7718 Bardstown Road. It's next to a Starbucks and Chick-Fil-A. Buff City Soap is giving away...
wdrb.com
Music festival this weekend in Louisville benefits mental health advocacy group
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A local music festival in Louisville this weekend will spotlight mental health. The Big Stomp — formerly known as PeteFest — runs Friday night and Saturday at Jones Field across from Turkey Run Park. The stages are set and ready for the more than...
Wave 3
LMPD officer involved in crash on Dixie Highway
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville Metro police officer was involved in a crash early Friday morning. Around 7:10 a.m., an officer was rear-ended at a stop light at Dixie Highway and Watson Lane, LMPD spokesman Aaron Ellis said. EMS was called to the scene, and both the officer and...
Court date for Breonna Taylor protesters charged with blocking 2nd Street Bridge in 2020 pushed back
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The court date for those charged while protesting in wake of Breonna Taylor’s death has been pushed back to November. A group of protesters blocked the Clark Memorial (2nd Street) Bridge in 2020 and hung a banner with Taylor’s portrait with a line reading, “They tried to bury me, but they didn’t know I was a seed.”
wdrb.com
First Down Friday Scores -- Week 9
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The 2022 high school football season is nearing the playoffs, and the WDRB Sports team has the most comprehensive coverage of games on both sides of the river. Below are all the final scores for Week 9. To see highlights from Kentucky and Indiana, click here...
Wave 3
Light poles copper theft investigation leads to familiar house
Louisville’s 911 Deflection Program making positive change; looks primed for expansion. Under the deflection program, mental health calls are diverted away from LMPD and forwarded to crisis triage workers (CTWs) who are stationed in the 911 call center. Office of Safe and Healthy Neighborhoods offer free mental health screenings...
Trunk or Treats around Louisville
Over the years Trunk or Treats has become more and more popular and we want to share with you the best around Louisville. Trunk or Treats aims to provide a safe environment for trick-or-treaters on or around Halloween. Trunk or Treats involve a community coming together in a parking lot,...
wdrb.com
The Celtic Fling comes to life at Birdsell Castle
CHARLESTOWN, In. (WDRB) -- The Celtic Fling will come to life in a 15th century castle. The Southern Indian Renaissance Faire is located at the Birdsell Castle in Charlestown, Indiana. Visitors can rub elbows with peasants, pirates, vikings, fairies, a princess, and a duke and duchess. Thou may even be...
spectrumnews1.com
Closures scheduled for Louisville's east end tunnel
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Motorists planning nighttime travel in and around Louisville’s east end and southern Indiana take note. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) has announced overnight closings of the East End Tunnel during the last weeks of October. Specifically, the tunnel’s northbound opening will be closed from 9...
Wave 3
New Albany woman living in Florida murdered by ex-husband
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Officers found the burned remains of a New Albany woman from South Florida on Monday. The victim was identified as Katie Baunach. She was last seen alive on Sept. 29, the Hendry County Sheriff’s Office said. Baunach leaves behind two children, 4 and 6 years...
Wave 3
An unimaginable dilemma: relinquish parental rights to get your child needed help
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The happiest day of their lives unfolded in a couple of seconds when Andrew took his first steps. “We were told from birth that Andrew would never walk,” Andrew’s father Jeremy Haydon said. “Never stand on his own. Never do anything. Years and years of tortuous physical therapy, muscle training, strength training, he walked and that was a beautiful moment for us and we thought there is hope for him.”
