ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shively, KY

Comments / 1

Related
wdrb.com

'No-kill' status in jeopardy as LMAS shelter reaches max capacity

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville's animal shelter is so full, it's worried it may not be a "no-kill" shelter much longer. As of Friday morning, Louisville Metro Animal Services says it was down to just one open dog kennel. It's had a no-kill status for the last five years, but...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Louisville Nature Center gives out 500 trees during annual giveaway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Helping to tackle an environmental issue through planting trees. The Louisville Nature Center held its annual tree giveaway on Wednesday, giving 500 native trees to Louisville residents for free. The center says Louisville has one of the fastest-growing urban heat island effects in the country, "largely...
LOUISVILLE, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kentucky Lifestyle
City
Shively, KY
Local
Kentucky Food & Drinks
Shively, KY
Government
City
Louisville, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
kentuckytoday.com

State surplus sale begins Sunday online

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – You could say the state is having a yard sale, as the Finance and Administration Cabinet’s Division of Surplus Properties will auction surplus heavy equipment no longer in use by the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet on Sunday through, Tuesday, October 25. An annual event, this...
FRANKFORT, KY
wdrb.com

UofL Health honors ER nurses during annual week of recognition

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- UofL Health is celebrating the people who care for emergency room patients. This week is ER Nurse Appreciation Week. UofL Health said the nursing staff across its seven hospitals and several medical centers work hard every day to make sure patients are given the best care.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

How throwing pumpkins into the Ohio River may just 'save lives'

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Research shows that in 2022 alone, there will be nearly 300,000 new invasive breast cancer cases for women and 3,000 for men. In an effort to help in the fight against metastatic breast cancer, Captain's Quarters created Chunkin Pumpkins and will be throwing their seventh annual event on Sunday, Oct.16.
LOUISVILLE, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Cook Off#Wdrb#Food Drink
wdrb.com

Buff City Soap opens new location on Bardstown Road in Fern Creek

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Buff City Soap opened its sixth location in the Louisville area, holding a grand opening in Fern Creek on Thursday. The new store is located at Cedar Creek Crossings on 7718 Bardstown Road. It's next to a Starbucks and Chick-Fil-A. Buff City Soap is giving away...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

LMPD officer involved in crash on Dixie Highway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville Metro police officer was involved in a crash early Friday morning. Around 7:10 a.m., an officer was rear-ended at a stop light at Dixie Highway and Watson Lane, LMPD spokesman Aaron Ellis said. EMS was called to the scene, and both the officer and...
LOUISVILLE, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
wdrb.com

First Down Friday Scores -- Week 9

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The 2022 high school football season is nearing the playoffs, and the WDRB Sports team has the most comprehensive coverage of games on both sides of the river. Below are all the final scores for Week 9. To see highlights from Kentucky and Indiana, click here...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Light poles copper theft investigation leads to familiar house

Louisville’s 911 Deflection Program making positive change; looks primed for expansion. Under the deflection program, mental health calls are diverted away from LMPD and forwarded to crisis triage workers (CTWs) who are stationed in the 911 call center. Office of Safe and Healthy Neighborhoods offer free mental health screenings...
LOUISVILLE, KY
LouFamFun

Trunk or Treats around Louisville

Over the years Trunk or Treats has become more and more popular and we want to share with you the best around Louisville. Trunk or Treats aims to provide a safe environment for trick-or-treaters on or around Halloween. Trunk or Treats involve a community coming together in a parking lot,...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

The Celtic Fling comes to life at Birdsell Castle

CHARLESTOWN, In. (WDRB) -- The Celtic Fling will come to life in a 15th century castle. The Southern Indian Renaissance Faire is located at the Birdsell Castle in Charlestown, Indiana. Visitors can rub elbows with peasants, pirates, vikings, fairies, a princess, and a duke and duchess. Thou may even be...
CHARLESTOWN, IN
spectrumnews1.com

Closures scheduled for Louisville's east end tunnel

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Motorists planning nighttime travel in and around Louisville’s east end and southern Indiana take note. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) has announced overnight closings of the East End Tunnel during the last weeks of October. Specifically, the tunnel’s northbound opening will be closed from 9...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

New Albany woman living in Florida murdered by ex-husband

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Officers found the burned remains of a New Albany woman from South Florida on Monday. The victim was identified as Katie Baunach. She was last seen alive on Sept. 29, the Hendry County Sheriff’s Office said. Baunach leaves behind two children, 4 and 6 years...
NEW ALBANY, IN
Wave 3

An unimaginable dilemma: relinquish parental rights to get your child needed help

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The happiest day of their lives unfolded in a couple of seconds when Andrew took his first steps. “We were told from birth that Andrew would never walk,” Andrew’s father Jeremy Haydon said. “Never stand on his own. Never do anything. Years and years of tortuous physical therapy, muscle training, strength training, he walked and that was a beautiful moment for us and we thought there is hope for him.”
LOUISVILLE, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy