Read full article on original website
Related
chathamstartribune.com
Let’s complete the plan
For the last 30 years the proud citizens of Pittsylvania County have supported the building needs of their schools by approving bond referendums in 1993, 2003 and 2008. In 1993, they approved a plan to build two new elementary schools; renovate the existing elementary schools; and eliminate the outdated and unsafe mobile units. Due to budget limitations, the mobile units were not eliminated.
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke City Council Democrat Candidates
Gov. Kristi Noem says that she will not call a special session on grocery tax. Governor Kristi Noem says that there is not enough votes in the state legislature to support a grocery tax cut, despite a recent push by Republican state lawmakers and her Democratic opponent Jamie Smith to hold a special session on the topic. Livestream and VOD for Dakota News Now.
chathamstartribune.com
Meeting to hear Banister applicants ends in stalemate
Childish. Stupid. Unfair. Ridiculous. Those are just a few of the words used by residents to describe the Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors meeting that wasn't — originally set tonight to allow applicants for the vacant Banister District seat to make a 10-minute presentation, followed by a public comment period.
WDBJ7.com
City of Roanoke asks residents to complete survey on homelessness
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ/City of Roanoke Release) - The City of Roanoke is asking residents to complete a survey about housing, on its way to receiving funds appropriated from the American Rescue Plan (ARP) Act of 2021 from the US Department of Housing & Urban Development (HUD). The funds will be...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
chathamstartribune.com
City Council eyes tax relief; partial fee elimination
The annual trip to the Virginia Municipal League’s state conference evidently put Danville City Council members in a pro-business, low tax mood. The conference was cited as a source for two ideas being floated to the city manager. Councilman Lee Vogler is asking Council explore an effort to do...
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke City Council Election Independent Candidates
Gov. Kristi Noem says that she will not call a special session on grocery tax. Governor Kristi Noem says that there is not enough votes in the state legislature to support a grocery tax cut, despite a recent push by Republican state lawmakers and her Democratic opponent Jamie Smith to hold a special session on the topic. Livestream and VOD for Dakota News Now.
chathamstartribune.com
Vote yes for education
My name is Angela Rigney and I am the director of Career, Technical and Adult Education for Pittsylvania County Schools and a parent of a student at the STEM Academy and Chatham High School. Pittsylvania County Schools has been a key partner in developing and implementing various initiatives that greatly...
chathamstartribune.com
Carter hopes 2nd bid the charm
After a strong run as a newcomer for an unfinished term on Danville City County, Petrina Carter is angling for a win this fall for one of four full-term seats. Carter ran in a three-way race in 2020 for the final two years remaining on former Councilman Adam Tomer’s term. She was one of the first to announce their candidacy in this year’s elections.
IN THIS ARTICLE
chathamstartribune.com
Buckner seeks third term
James Buckner says his local roots and small business background have served him well on Danville City Council the past eight years. And he’s asking city voters for four more. Buckner, a realtor with Wilkins & Co. in Danville, was first elected to Council in 2014 and won re-election...
WSLS
‘It’s gotten a lot worse:’ Durham bus drivers in Roanoke say their paychecks are inconsistent
ROANOKE, Va. – Durham School Services, located in Roanoke, is facing backlash from its employees because of pay issues. Durham School Services is the company that provides school buses and drivers to Roanoke City Public Schools. One Durham bus driver in Roanoke, who wished to remain anonymous, spoke with...
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke City Public Schools and Durham School Services are working to find solutions for ongoing bus delays
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Durham School Services and Roanoke City Public School officials are working to come up with solutions to get kids to school on time. The RCPS work transportation group is discussing possibly expanding walking zones and even outsourcing to other vendors to address the issue. Durham has...
chathamstartribune.com
Jones aims for a fourth term
Alonzo Jones says Danville is pointed in the right direction. And he’s asking city voters for another four years on City Council to help make sure things stay that way. Jones was first elected to City Council in 2010 after serving six years on the Danville School Board. He is looking for this third term on Council.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
chathamstartribune.com
Gretna Library renovation not immune to inflation, supply chain problems
The children’s reading garden is mostly complete, but the solar-powered workstations have been swapped out for a less expensive alternative, as inflation and supply chain problems impose some modifications on the roughly $2 million renovation at the Gretna Library. Despite those glitches, the overall scope of the project remains...
chathamstartribune.com
Takessa Walker: Trying to make a difference
A local business owner and real estate agent, Takessa C.S “Kiesha” Walker, is going into education to help students achieve. “I’ve always just had a passion for children… I am just trying to make a difference because of the things that have went on in our school district, trying to be an asset to our school board,” Walker said.
chathamstartribune.com
PittCo agrees to fund CDL simulator with contingencies
Responding to a critical need for commercial truck drivers, the Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors agreed to fund a portion of a CDL simulator at Danville Community College — contingent upon the support of neighboring localities. Shannon Hair, Vice President of institutional advancement for DCC, made the request at...
chathamstartribune.com
Six candidates vying for four seats on the Danville City Council
Two newcomers are challenging the incumbents up for re-election on the Danville City Council — Maureen Belko and Petrina Carter. Running for another term are Mayor Alonzo Jones and council members James Buckner, Bryant Hood and Dr. Gary Miller. This will be the first Danville City Council election to...
chathamstartribune.com
Miller wants to continue work on Council
One of the deans of Danville City Council is running for a fourth term this fall, and the source of his inspiration remains the same. Local cardiologist, Dr. Gary Miller, says he was inspired to run for Council after treating a 55-year old patient in 2007 who was suffering from hypertension and high cholesterol. He had just been laid off from Dan River Mills after working there for 35 years. “He felt that he was too old to go back to school and said ‘who would hire me at my age?’. I could fix his blood pressure and cholesterol but could not get him a job to support his family,” Miller says. “At that moment I decided to see what I could do to help and a short while later a city council seat opened up. I applied for it and was appointed.”
caswellmessenger.com
Ribbon cutting held for high school
The beautiful Sunday afternoon on October 9 was the perfect setting for a long-awaited ribbon cutting at the newly renovated Bartlett Yancey Senior High School in Yanceyville. “Five years and eight months! That’s the time it took us to reach this wonderful day…the ribbon cutting ceremony of Bartlett Yancey Senior High School,” exclaimed Caswell County Schools Superintendent Dr. Sandra Carter.
chathamstartribune.com
Danville receives Main Street grant
Danville's River District Association received a GET Boosted Program grant of $25,000 as part of Virginia's Main Street grant program. Danville's grant will fund the RDA GET Boosted (Growth, Expansion and Training) program, which offers space and opportunities for businesses to collaborate and expand. The program will assist business owners in increasing both customer and sales volume, and anticipates an improved business ecosystem for the community.
WSLS
Martinsville school recognized as Virginia Naturally School
MARTINSVILLE, Va. – One Martinsville elementary school is being recognized for its efforts in environmental awareness. Albert Harris Elementary School was named a Virginia Naturally School by the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources. According to VDWR, “Virginia Naturally Schools is the official environmental education school recognition program of the...
Comments / 0