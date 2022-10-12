One of the deans of Danville City Council is running for a fourth term this fall, and the source of his inspiration remains the same. Local cardiologist, Dr. Gary Miller, says he was inspired to run for Council after treating a 55-year old patient in 2007 who was suffering from hypertension and high cholesterol. He had just been laid off from Dan River Mills after working there for 35 years. “He felt that he was too old to go back to school and said ‘who would hire me at my age?’. I could fix his blood pressure and cholesterol but could not get him a job to support his family,” Miller says. “At that moment I decided to see what I could do to help and a short while later a city council seat opened up. I applied for it and was appointed.”

DANVILLE, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO