coingeek.com
CoinGeek Weekly Livestream: Jad Wahab and Marcin Zarakowski discuss honest nodes and their role in Bitcoin
This week, Kurt Wuckert Jr. hosted a special episode of the CoinGeek Weekly Livestream, where he talked to two guests from the BSV Blockchain Association, Jad Wahab and Marcin Zarakowski, about what it means to run honest nodes and their role in Bitcoin. The history of honest nodes. Wuckert begins...
coingeek.com
Brendan Lee: How to prove ownership of a Bitcoin address
Do you know how public and private keys are generated? Would you be able to verify a digital signature? If your answer to either of those questions is no, there’s no need to feel embarrassed as you are not alone! For all the articles and opinion pieces on the internet about Bitcoin, there is still a distinct lack of understanding around how the technology actually works.
buckinghamshirelive.com
New Covid variant BF.7 spreading rapidly and could be dominant within weeks
Another new Covid subvariant has been detected and is now spreading rapidly around the world - already making up a quarter of new cases in some countries. BF. 7, also known as BA. 5.2.1.7, is now making up 25% of cases in Belgium and 10% of cases in Denmark, France and Germany.
todaynftnews.com
Mark Zuckerberg announced that ‘Legs’ are coming soon on Meta
It is no surprise to say that Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO, and Co-Founder of Meta, is one who is eagerly waiting for Meta’s future metaverse. Recently earlier this week, it was noticed when the billionaire announced that one of the most requested features on the road map is coming soon.
Mark Zuckerberg defended the $1,500 price tag for Meta's new VR headset as 'break-even', adding that Apple charges 'as much as it can' for hardware
Mark Zuckerberg called out Apple for profiteering off its tech gadgets in a podcast interview on Tuesday.
The Highly Anticipated Legs on Mark Zuckerberg's Avatar Were Pretty Much a Lie
The company said Thursday that the long-awaited (and difficult to produce) avatar legs were animations – and potentially not actually a result of its VR technology.
After Spending Billions on the Metaverse, Mark Zuckerberg Is Left Standing on Virtual Legs
Mark Zuckerberg’s dream of a truly immersive virtual landscape for work, play and socializing — “the metaverse” — has been plagued by technical challenges and criticism from the start. But that’s to be expected of what purports to be a game-changing Silicon Valley innovation. The corporate line seems to be that with enough time and effort, the doubters mocking every single metaverse update and rollout will be proven wrong, and everyone will happily plug in. But another problem for Zuckerberg and his company, Meta, is becoming more urgent. That would be money. The people rooting against you wouldn’t matter so...
coingeek.com
Joshua Henslee on the state of markets as BSV reaches $5 while other ‘cryptos’ slump
Bitcoin developer Joshua Henslee gave his thoughts on why all digital currencies are going to zero and Bitcoin SV (BSV) is going to $5 in his latest YouTube video. Utility is the only true driver of long-term value. Henslee begins by pointing out that, so far in the digital currency...
France 24
Netflix to debut subscription with ads
Basic with Ads subscriptions will be priced at $6.99 in the United States, three dollars less than a basic option without ads, Netflix chief operating officer Greg Peters said in a briefing. "The timing is great because we really are at this pivotal moment in the entertainment industry and evolution...
TechCrunch
Meta wants you to drop $1,499 on a headset to… go to work
You could just use your laptop and make do. Or, you could buy a $1,499 Quest Pro, which Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg says is built with work specifically in mind. Today, in Horizon Workrooms, Meta is adding a Personal Office feature, which lets you create your own custom slice of the metaverse to… work.
Mark Zuckerberg showed his full avatar, which now has legs, in real-time for the first time after Meta was slammed for poor graphics
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg debuted the new metaverse avatars at the company's Connect conference. Zuckerberg's avatar featured legs, which he said was "probably the most requested feature." The company also announced a new $1,499 Quest Pro virtual reality headset, and new partnerships. Mark Zuckerberg debuted his new avatar in real-time...
coingeek.com
Mt Gox creditors have until January 2023 to select repayment method
Mt Gox creditors have until January 10, 2023, to select their preferred repayment method, trustee Nobuaki Kobayashi has announced in his most recent update. Kobayashi had given the creditors until September 15, 2022, to conclude making or transferring their claims. At the time, he pledged to stick to the rehabilitation plan that the Tokyo District Court had approved in November last year.
protocol.com
Meta’s $1,500 bet
Good morning! Meta took the wraps off its Quest Pro VR headset, with a price tag that will be out of reach for most casual virtual reality consumers. But that’s just fine with Meta. Meta’s $1,500 bet. Meta Connect yesterday was a huge celebration of Meta’s giant gamble...
CNBC
Mark Zuckerberg sets expectations for his new $1,500 metaverse gadget at rock bottom
Mark Zuckerberg said there will soon be a "trough of disillusionment" around metaverse technology. His comments set extremely low expectations for Meta's new $1,500 VR headset, the Meta Quest Pro. Meanwhile, investors are focused on Meta's core business, which faces some of its biggest challenges to date. 's new $1,500...
coingeek.com
Coinbase inks Google deal, releases Plan Brian from Outer Space documentary
Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN) is celebrating a new deal with Google (NASDAQ: GOOGL) that appears a lot less than it seems, while critics are savaging a self-financed documentary on the cryptocurrency exchange’s founder Brian Armstrong. On Tuesday, Coinbase announced a deal with the Google Cloud platform that the exchange framed...
coingeek.com
Mango Markets investors lose $100M in latest DeFi debacle
In yet another DeFi exploit attack, a hacker has helped themselves to US$100 million worth of tokens from the Mango Markets platform. This latest massive theft, resulting from deliberate manipulation of price mechanisms, again raises questions about the viability of DeFi (or “decentralized finance”) among serious investors, and over what action could be taken to recover funds.
I'm already terrified of the Meta Quest Pro
While it was the addition of legs to its VR avatars that made the headlines this week, Meta also announced a brand new version of its Oculus Quest headset, the Meta Quest Pro. It's a very sleek and very expensive upgrade over the existing Quest headsets – and I'm already terrified of it.
coingeek.com
Blacklist Manager: An innovation software solution to help retrieve stolen or lost digital assets
ZUG, SWITZERLAND 05 October 2022: The Bitcoin Association for BSV has launched a software tool allowing miners to freeze digital assets on the BSV blockchain once a court order or equivalent documentation is secured. This tool makes it possible to freeze digital assets directly – rather than just at a wallet level.
Digiday
A year after its rebrand, Meta forges new bonds to shift its VR strategy beyond the social advertising era
When Microsoft surprised the tech world during the 1997 Macworld expo by partnering with the then-flailing Apple, it spurred the start of a major turnaround. Now, 25 years later, Microsoft is a key part of Meta’s big metaverse bet as the struggling social network looks to find enterprise clients to replace slowing revenue growth from advertising.
thebossmagazine.com
5 YouTube Affiliate Programs for Monetizing your YouTube Channel
Over the years, YouTube has evolved to be more popular. It is a goldmine of opportunity for any content creator. There are hundreds of thousands of channels on a variety of topics. As a YouTuber, it is necessary for you to put out original content while making sure it fits your niche and is interesting to your target audience. This way you can even generate an income from YouTube. Some people even go as far as to gain YouTube subscribers to help them garner more audience to help them earn more.
