coingeek.com

Brendan Lee: How to prove ownership of a Bitcoin address

Do you know how public and private keys are generated? Would you be able to verify a digital signature? If your answer to either of those questions is no, there’s no need to feel embarrassed as you are not alone! For all the articles and opinion pieces on the internet about Bitcoin, there is still a distinct lack of understanding around how the technology actually works.
todaynftnews.com

Mark Zuckerberg announced that ‘Legs’ are coming soon on Meta

It is no surprise to say that Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO, and Co-Founder of Meta, is one who is eagerly waiting for Meta’s future metaverse. Recently earlier this week, it was noticed when the billionaire announced that one of the most requested features on the road map is coming soon.
Rolling Stone

After Spending Billions on the Metaverse, Mark Zuckerberg Is Left Standing on Virtual Legs

Mark Zuckerberg’s dream of a truly immersive virtual landscape for work, play and socializing — “the metaverse” — has been plagued by technical challenges and criticism from the start. But that’s to be expected of what purports to be a game-changing Silicon Valley innovation. The corporate line seems to be that with enough time and effort, the doubters mocking every single metaverse update and rollout will be proven wrong, and everyone will happily plug in.  But another problem for Zuckerberg and his company, Meta, is becoming more urgent. That would be money. The people rooting against you wouldn’t matter so...
France 24

Netflix to debut subscription with ads

Basic with Ads subscriptions will be priced at $6.99 in the United States, three dollars less than a basic option without ads, Netflix chief operating officer Greg Peters said in a briefing. "The timing is great because we really are at this pivotal moment in the entertainment industry and evolution...
TechCrunch

Meta wants you to drop $1,499 on a headset to… go to work

You could just use your laptop and make do. Or, you could buy a $1,499 Quest Pro, which Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg says is built with work specifically in mind. Today, in Horizon Workrooms, Meta is adding a Personal Office feature, which lets you create your own custom slice of the metaverse to… work.
Business Insider

Mark Zuckerberg showed his full avatar, which now has legs, in real-time for the first time after Meta was slammed for poor graphics

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg debuted the new metaverse avatars at the company's Connect conference. Zuckerberg's avatar featured legs, which he said was "probably the most requested feature." The company also announced a new $1,499 Quest Pro virtual reality headset, and new partnerships. Mark Zuckerberg debuted his new avatar in real-time...
coingeek.com

Mt Gox creditors have until January 2023 to select repayment method

Mt Gox creditors have until January 10, 2023, to select their preferred repayment method, trustee Nobuaki Kobayashi has announced in his most recent update. Kobayashi had given the creditors until September 15, 2022, to conclude making or transferring their claims. At the time, he pledged to stick to the rehabilitation plan that the Tokyo District Court had approved in November last year.
protocol.com

Meta’s $1,500 bet

Good morning! Meta took the wraps off its Quest Pro VR headset, with a price tag that will be out of reach for most casual virtual reality consumers. But that’s just fine with Meta. Meta’s $1,500 bet. Meta Connect yesterday was a huge celebration of Meta’s giant gamble...
coingeek.com

Coinbase inks Google deal, releases Plan Brian from Outer Space documentary

Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN) is celebrating a new deal with Google (NASDAQ: GOOGL) that appears a lot less than it seems, while critics are savaging a self-financed documentary on the cryptocurrency exchange’s founder Brian Armstrong. On Tuesday, Coinbase announced a deal with the Google Cloud platform that the exchange framed...
coingeek.com

Mango Markets investors lose $100M in latest DeFi debacle

In yet another DeFi exploit attack, a hacker has helped themselves to US$100 million worth of tokens from the Mango Markets platform. This latest massive theft, resulting from deliberate manipulation of price mechanisms, again raises questions about the viability of DeFi (or “decentralized finance”) among serious investors, and over what action could be taken to recover funds.
Creative Bloq

I'm already terrified of the Meta Quest Pro

While it was the addition of legs to its VR avatars that made the headlines this week, Meta also announced a brand new version of its Oculus Quest headset, the Meta Quest Pro. It's a very sleek and very expensive upgrade over the existing Quest headsets – and I'm already terrified of it.
Digiday

A year after its rebrand, Meta forges new bonds to shift its VR strategy beyond the social advertising era

When Microsoft surprised the tech world during the 1997 Macworld expo by partnering with the then-flailing Apple, it spurred the start of a major turnaround. Now, 25 years later, Microsoft is a key part of Meta’s big metaverse bet as the struggling social network looks to find enterprise clients to replace slowing revenue growth from advertising.
thebossmagazine.com

5 YouTube Affiliate Programs for Monetizing your YouTube Channel

Over the years, YouTube has evolved to be more popular. It is a goldmine of opportunity for any content creator. There are hundreds of thousands of channels on a variety of topics. As a YouTuber, it is necessary for you to put out original content while making sure it fits your niche and is interesting to your target audience. This way you can even generate an income from YouTube. Some people even go as far as to gain YouTube subscribers to help them garner more audience to help them earn more.
