JJ McCarthy reveals how Georgia motivated them for the 2022 season

Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy hasn’t forgotten the 2021 season finale that saw the Wolverines falter against Georgia in the Orange Bowl.

The Bulldogs held the Michigan attack to 11 points but it’s the post-game celebration that has stuck with the young signal-caller and the whole team.

“We talked about it a lot,” McCarthy said on Tuesday ahead of the high-stakes matchup versus Penn State. “In the offseason as our motivation, it was always just ‘remember that feeling, remember that feeling.’ That’s one of those moments where it’s just like, man, I’m so grateful that happened because what it did for us this offseason was tremendous. We wouldn’t have this extra motivation going into this season if we didn’t have that.”

McCarthy is coming off of a 28-for-36 day on Saturday versus Indiana. He finished with 304 yards, three touchdowns, one interception, plus four carries for 26 yards.

Penn State and Michigan are 5-0 and 6-0 to start the year and their clean records are on the line on Saturday. The Wolverines are the favorites at home. Kickoff is at noon ET.

Harbaugh praises J.J. McCarthy for being ‘on the money’

Michigan’s 31-10 win over Indiana on Saturday was spurred by a 21-0 second half from the Wolverines. Quarterback J.J. McCarthy tossed three touchdowns and earned the praise of his head coach.

Indiana challenged Michigan to pass by hitting the Wolverines with a barrage of run blitzes early and often. Eventually, Michigan obliged and McCarthy sharply operated the offense when the game flow dictated a high volume of pass attempts.

“I love the way J.J. responded. He was so cool and calm back there,” Harbaugh said. “Picked up a couple first downs with his legs. Was pretty much on the money. I mean 28-of-34, somewhere in that range. And that’s pretty darn good.”

It’s the first time he’s attempted more than 30 passes in a college game — his previous high for attempts was 26. And more importantly to Harbaugh, he eclipsed 300 passing yards for the first time.

“And 300 yards, it’s kinda cool. I think a lot of quarterbacks I’ve been around, when they get that first 300-yard game, ‘Oh, I can do this now. I can really do this,’” Harbaugh said. “And this usual bodes well and propels them onward.”

