A Sweet and Tempting New Business Just Opened in Dover-FoxcroftThe Maine WriterDover-foxcroft, ME
Neighbors Helping NeighborsThe Maine WriterCherryfield, ME
The Best Things to Do October 8th and 9thThe Maine WriterBangor, ME
Things to Do in Maine 10/1 and 10/2---UpdatedThe Maine WriterMaine State
Friday News Wrap UpThe Maine WriterBangor, ME
Date Set For 2022 Anah Shriners “Feztival Of Trees”
Mark your calendars! The date has been set for this year's 11th Annual "Annah Shriners Feztival Of Trees. " The event will take place at the Shriner's building at 1404 Broadway in Bangor. According to Annah Shrine Facebook Page, the "Feztival of Trees" kicks off Thursday, November 17th and will run the 3rd and 4th weekends in November.
Is the City of Bangor Going to Allow Entire Tiny Home Neighborhoods?
What's not to love? The concept is particularly hot these days. There's a whole movement geared toward owning less stuff, and reducing your footprint on the planet. I certainly think the little houses look super rad. And so innovative. You start seeing where they put all that stuff in such a tiny space, and it's mind-blowing.
Holden PD Rescues Rogue Pig On The Run
Let's just go ahead and get the joke out of the way right now: Yes, the Holden Police Department did, indeed, bring home the bacon this week, as they rescued a rogue pig on the run!. Holden Police Chief, Chris Greeley, gave us the skinny on exactly what went down...on...
wabi.tv
Anah Shriner’s 11th Annual FEZtival of Trees dates announced
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Anah Shriners have announced their dates for the 11th Annual Feztival of Trees. The doors will open Thursday, November 17th at 4 p.m. until 8 p.m.. Then they will be open Friday the 18th through Sunday the 20th starting at 10 a.m.. They will be...
‘Support the Soupman’ is No More, Founder Accused of Taking Money
The "Support the Soupman" charity that helped Maine's homeless has disbanded, after accusations of misappropriation of funds. Peter Kelleher became known as "The Soupman" about five years ago, when he started traveling around New England, delivering goods to members of the homeless population. Kelleher started his mission after his son, Travis, died of an opioid overdose in 2016 while experiencing homelessness.
Maine’s Richest Day of Harness Racing Saturday
The 2022 Sire Stake Finals are tomorrow at Hollywood Casino Hotel and Raceway Bangor. And champions will be crowned. And for some of us who frequent Bangor Raceway they will also have the Lucky Loser Drawings. The horse you picked doesn’t win? You still have a chance to win. And...
Massive Bull Moose Fight Caught on Camera; Watch as They Ram a Brand New Truck
You never know what you'll find in these two places. TikTok and the woods. And sometimes, the two come together and present an unbelievable video clip. As I was scrolling through TikTok earlier while I was supposed to be working, (please don't tell the boss) I came across an unbelievable video of two absolutely gargantuan moose battling it out in someone's driveway.
penbaypilot.com
UPDATE: Lost German Shepherd has been found
Ragnar was just found minutes ago. There was a sighting by two young sisters hiking and the dog’s owners found him. “I just landed from California so I am over the moon,” wrote Melody Talcott, owner of Ragnar. “He was found in a place where Ragnar and I often hike in the Hope- Rockport woods near Route 17 and the Ragged Mountain Thorndike Brook.
An Orland Farmer Could Use Your Help Finding His Big, Beautiful Cows
Loose cows seem to be a thing this year. I remember earlier this summer, there was a sign up in the Alton area that there were cows on the loose, and to watch out for them. Could you imagine driving on the interstate up there, where the speed limit goes up to 75mph, and running into one of those poor creatures. It would've been disastrous.
Maine’s Country Music Community Mourns the Loss of Dick Stacey
The man who brought us Stacey's Country Jamboree and supported country music in Maine and Canada has died. Dick's career as a small businessman started with the gas station he owned on the corner of Wilson Street and Parkway South in Brewer, called Stacey's Fuel Mart. Eventually, he bought the motel across the street which included a bar that was made for live music. He featured bands every night of the week, even when there were more band members than customers in the bar.
Popular Maine Town Listed as One of Best in the Nation for Fall Foliage
One very iconic Maine town made an exclusive list in regard to experiencing incredible fall foliage. Travel + Leisure magazine released its annual list of best spots in America to witness the seasonal change. Maine's own Bar Harbor proudly was included with this venerable group. The Knox County town located...
Ellsworth American
Pet adoption event scheduled for Saturday
TRENTON — On Saturday, Oct. 15, from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Stanley Subaru will host an annual live pet adoption event in partnership with the SPCA of Hancock County. Each year, Stanley Subaru and the SPCA of Hancock County join forces to help find loving homes for animals at the shelter. This initiative is part of a nationwide “Subaru Loves Pets” campaign during the month of October.
You’ve Got Them All Raked, Now What? Here’s When Leaves Will Be Collected This Year
There's nothing more frustrating than doing a weekend's worth of leaf clean-up on your yard, only to find out you've missed your city's leaf collection date! So, to give you a far enough head-start here's when you want to make sure your leaves have been raked up and are ready to go.
Two Augusta, Maine, Restaurants Are Going to Be Merging into One
We are very fortunate in the city of Augusta to have an eclectic mix of both corporate and locally-owned eateries. Augusta is one of the few cities in Maine where you'll never seem to run out of different food options and styles. Of course, especially these days, with everything becoming...
Welcome DECU to Wilson Street in Brewer, Plus a Bonus
Last time I drove by it was not yet opened. But that was weeks ago. If you remember the announcement of what that building was going to be as it was being built after the Cigaret Shopper store was knocked down, it seems like that was forever ago. And it...
There’s a Headless Ghost That Haunts This Beautiful Lake in Maine
The small town of Bucksport, Maine, is home to lots of incredible stories, whether they're about the Abenaki tribe of Native Americans, how Colonel Jonathan Buck founded the town, or even when the town went Hollywood in an ABC drama called Dark Shadows. But Bucksport also has its fair share of ghost stories, including the chilling tale that something, or someone, keeps haunting Silver Lake.
‘Fright at the Fort’ Returns to Fort Knox Next Weekend
Spooky season is here. Five Nights of Fright returns to Fort Knox, beginning next weekend. Fright at the Fort returns to Fort Knox, in Prospect, after a two-year hiatus. Organizers of the five nights of fright have been hard at work bringing the creepy event back, bigger than ever before. A change this year will be online ticket sales only. Tickets went on-sale last month via Eventbrite.
Flood Watch Issued for Bangor + Downeast Ahead of Soaking Rain
A soaking rain is in the forecast for much of Maine, beginning Thursday night. The National Weather Service in Caribou is calling for a drenching rain for much of Maine. Rain is expected to move into the state Thursday night, into Friday evening. Forecasters expect about three inches of rainfall for the Bangor area. The Greenville area may see over four inches of rainfall, with the Downeast areas expecting around two-and-a-half inches of rain.
Drenching Rain Expected for Much of Maine Thursday into Friday
A soaking rain is in the forecast for much of Maine, beginning Thursday night. The National Weather Service in Caribou is calling for a drenching rain for much of Maine. Rain is expected to move into the state Thursday night, into Friday evening. Forecasters expect nearly two and-a-half inches of rainfall for the Bangor area. The Greenville area may see three inches of rainfall, with the Downeast areas expecting around two inches of rain.
Jay Leno Coming to Collins Center Orono Saturday the 22nd
Every entertainer had to get their start somewhere. Sometimes they were the only people who thought that they had a chance at ‘making it.’. With some, even their manager wasn’t all that supportive. Comedians had to start going club to club, taking spots at a moments notice, and...
