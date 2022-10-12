Mike Tomlin ‘Certainly’ Believes Kenny Pickett Capable Of Being Focal Point Of Offense: ‘That’s Why We Put Him In’

Read full article on original website
What Kenny Pickett Said About Tom Brady Before Bucs-Steelers Game
There's a bit of an experience gap between Kenny Pickett and Tom Brady. Pickett was nearing his second birthday when the New England Patriots drafted Brady in 2000. Sunday's game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers will make the rookie's second NFL start and the future Hall of Famer's 369th (including 47 playoff games).
3 Steelers who should be on the trading block
Now that the Pittsburgh Steelers have decided to not redshirt rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett, there is new life in Pittsburgh. Even with a 1-4 record, the team is hoping the move to make Pickett the start will energize the team and help salvage the season. But in order to do this, there are some needs on this roster including defensive and offensive line along with the defensive secondary.
Yardbarker
Steelers Owner Art Rooney II Is The Victim Of A Vicious Rant By Mike Florio Heading Into Week 6
The Pittsburgh Steelers are not having a very good start to the 2022 season. The Steelers were embarrassed by the Buffalo Bills 38-3 and now they are an 8.5-point underdog to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday at home. Mike Tomlin and Matt Canada have come under fire this week for the state of the black and gold and the fans want an organizational scalp so they can assess blame.
Look: NFL World Reacts To Todd Bowles, Mike Tomlin News
Mike Tomlin and Todd Bowles will meet this weekend when the Steelers and Buccaneers face off in Pittsburgh. Tomlin and Bowles are two of the four Black head coaches currently in the NFL, along with the Texans' Lovie Smith and Panthers interim coach Steve Wilks. Dolphins first-year head man Mike McDaniel is biracial with a Black father.
‘Trending in the right direction’: Kenny Pickett draws high praise from Steelers OC despite ugly losses
Kenny Pickett has played just two NFL games thus far but is already earning the praise of his offensive coordinator. Matt Canada, the Pittsburgh Steelers play-caller, spoke to the media on Thursday about his young signal-caller. Ray Fittipaldo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette has the details. Said Canada, “Kenny is certainly...
FOX Sports
Brady an old face in a familiar place as Bucs visit Steelers
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Tom Brady, by his own estimation, has faced the Pittsburgh Steelers “a lot.”. Just never quite like this. And it's not just Brady's jersey that'll be different this time around when he walks onto the Acrisure Stadium (formerly Heinz Field) turf for the first time on Sunday as a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It's the team on the other side of the line of scrimmage, too.
Augusta Free Press
Game Preview: Pittsburgh Steelers look to break slide this weekend against Tampa Bay
Pittsburgh head coach Mike Tomlin has never had a losing season across his 15-year tenure with the Steelers. The chances of continuing that impressive streak are in serious jeopardy, as Tomlin’s bunch (1-4) has dropped four in a row, and are underdogs this week — and will very likely be the following two weeks — going into the midway point of the season.
