As an economist who studies policy I’d love to write about policy issues impacting Florida. There is a lot to say about property insurance, for instance, particularly flood insurance post-Hurricane Ian and how owning a home is becoming more risky and thus more expensive. Health care is a vital issue as well, ranging from vaccinations to coverage. How many lives could be saved if Florida pushed COVID vaccinations effectively? How many bankruptcies could be avoided if our state expanded Medicaid, which could be done using almost entirely federal funds (paid for by taxes we’ve been paying for years now)? These are just a couple of real policy issues where good leadership could improve the quality of life for many Floridians, but these are not actually the most salient issues for this election, which is why this is a different column than what I’d usually write.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO