MSNBC
We need to talk about truly illegitimate elections
Since the 2020 election, several states under Republican control have instituted laws making it more difficult for voters who often lean Democratic — those who are young or nonwhite or don't speak English, etc. — to cast their ballots. These laws have come as part of the GOP’s...
Why the 2022 election will solve nothing
There's a tendency in politics -- built over many years -- of viewing elections as end points. As in, we spend two years debating and squabbling over the right direction for the country and then voters get to have the final say. Once that happens, we head in the direction the voters choose -- for at least the next two years.
Liz Cheney says if Trump wins the 2024 GOP presidential nomination she 'won't be a Republican'
Liz Cheney said she'll do "everything I can" to ensure Trump is not a 2024 presidential nominee. Speaking at Texas Tribune Fest, she said if Trump is the GOP candidate, she "won't be a Republican." The recently primaried vice chair of the Jan 6 committee has historically voted conservatively. Speaking...
Tulsi Gabbard, who has held several offices and ran for president as a Democrat, said she is leaving the party
Tulsi Gabbard, a former congresswoman from Hawaii and 2020 presidential candidate, said she is no longer a member of the Democratic Party. In a video statement posted to Twitter, Gabbard explained her decision to leave, despite holding several offices as a Democrat since 2002, including vice chair of the Democratic National Committee from 2013 to 2016.
Elizabeth Warren, Chris Hayes claim a GOP Congress will ‘sabotage,’ ‘blow up our economy’ to win in 2024
Chris Hayes theorized that if Republicans take back political power in the midterms, they will use it to tank the economy and try to retake the presidency in 2024.
Liz Cheney: Corporate America ‘has a real responsibility’ not to support election deniers
Liz Cheney, U.S. Representative for Wyoming, joins Fortune's Most Powerful Women summit. The United States’s democracy is on the ballot this fall—and corporations have a role to play in protecting in. That’s according to Liz Cheney, the Republican U.S. representative for Wyoming, who spoke Tuesday about what working...
Tulsi Gabbard Exits Democratic Party With Scathing Video Citing ‘Wokeness,’ Warning of Nuclear War
Former Democratic presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard said she’s leaving the Democratic Party in a sharply worded video posted on Twitter early Tuesday, blasting the party in control of Congress and the White House as an “an elitist cabal of warmongers driven by cowardly wokeness,” who are “dragging us ever closer to nuclear war.”
Former Presidential Candidate Tulsi Gabbard Announces She is Finished with the Democratic Party
Early Tuesday morning, while announcing her break from the Democratic Party, the popular former Congresswoman denounced the organization as an "elitist cabal" Gabbard, aside from being a US Army Reserve Officer, retired from the US House of Representatives in 2021 after eight very successful years representing the people of the State of Hawaii beginning in 2013. She has gradually become more disillusioned with the party since her failed bid for the 2020 presidential nomination as a Democrat. Tulsi has also become a very outspoken critic of President Joe Biden, repeatedly ridiculing him for "pouring fuel on the flames" of division across the country.
Don’t vote for cheaters | Column
As an economist who studies policy I’d love to write about policy issues impacting Florida. There is a lot to say about property insurance, for instance, particularly flood insurance post-Hurricane Ian and how owning a home is becoming more risky and thus more expensive. Health care is a vital issue as well, ranging from vaccinations to coverage. How many lives could be saved if Florida pushed COVID vaccinations effectively? How many bankruptcies could be avoided if our state expanded Medicaid, which could be done using almost entirely federal funds (paid for by taxes we’ve been paying for years now)? These are just a couple of real policy issues where good leadership could improve the quality of life for many Floridians, but these are not actually the most salient issues for this election, which is why this is a different column than what I’d usually write.
A survey for Virginia’s proponents of the Big Lie on the 2022 ballot
Eight of the 11 Republican candidates in Virginia running for seats in the U.S. House of Representatives this fall are “election deniers,” The Washington Post reported last week. They are among the nearly 300 GOP nominees nationwide competing for the U.S. House, Senate and major statewide offices who contend Joe Biden didn’t win the presidency in 2020.
Patrick Leahy, third in line for the presidency, is hospitalized. Who else is in line?
As it stands now, 18 officials, most appointed by the president, are included in the order of succession.
Pollster Frank Luntz concerned increasing number of candidates won’t accept election results
Pollster Frank Luntz said he is worried about an increasing number of candidates not accepting the results of elections in close races. Luntz said in an interview on Friday on Bloomberg Television’s “Balance of Power with David Westin” that he is seeing in polling and focus groups that there is an “unprecedented level” of distrust in the election system that serves as the basis of American democracy.
Bolduc raises unsubstantiated possibility of 2022 election impropriety ahead of New Hampshire Senate contest
CNN — New Hampshire Senate nominee Don Bolduc, a Republican who has pushed the falsehood that the 2020 election was stolen, raised the unsubstantiated prospect that the same could happen in 2022 during an interview with a radio host in New Hampshire on Monday. Bolduc’s comments highlight the fine...
Biden arrives in Oregon as Democratic hold on governorship is threatened
PORTLAND, Ore., Oct 14 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden arrived in Oregon on Friday to rally support for the Democratic gubernatorial candidate, who is in danger of losing in a state where the last time a Republican was elected governor was in 1982.
WALB 10
No surprise what the top issue is for voters
WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - There is less than a month between now and Election Day and voters have a lot to think about as they head to the polls. However, there is one thing that pollsters say is top of mind for voters and it is the same topic that consistently has remained number one.
Rights group: 59 lawyers slain in 6 years in Philippines
A Philippine rights group says at least 133 lawyers have been killed in the country since the 1980s, nearly half of them in the last six years under former President Rodrigo Duterte
President Joe Biden's Colorado visit mixes policy and politics
Less than four weeks before the midterm election, President Joe Biden flew to Colorado to designate Camp Hale as a National Monument, giving Sen. Michael Bennet's campaign a boost. Bennet, along with Sen. John Hickenlooper and Rep. Joe Neguse, pushed for the designation. CBS News Colorado Republican analyst Dick Wadhams...
Petition forces Commons debate on early general election
The House of Commons is to debate a 575,000-signature petition calling for an early general election.The three-hour debate will be held on 17 October and a government minister will have to attend to make the case for allowing the parliamentary term to continue.However, the protocol for debates on public petitions means that no vote can be taken by MPs to force an early election as a result.The petition was launched in July, shortly after the annoucnement of Boris Johnson’s resignation, and by the morning of Wednesday this week had topped 575, 000 signatures. Any petition with more than...
The Post and Courier
Call for across-the-board term limits
Seventy percent of voters in both political parties support term limits. All candidates are likely missing a bet if they fail to support them before the November midterms. American voters, having wonderful common sense, know that many incumbents who increase their power year by year become more and more disconnected from their voters. In Lord John Dalberg-Acton's well-worn assessment: "Power corrupts and absolute power corrupts absolutely."
