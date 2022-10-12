ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MSNBC

We need to talk about truly illegitimate elections

Since the 2020 election, several states under Republican control have instituted laws making it more difficult for voters who often lean Democratic — those who are young or nonwhite or don't speak English, etc. — to cast their ballots. These laws have come as part of the GOP’s...
CNN

Why the 2022 election will solve nothing

There's a tendency in politics -- built over many years -- of viewing elections as end points. As in, we spend two years debating and squabbling over the right direction for the country and then voters get to have the final say. Once that happens, we head in the direction the voters choose -- for at least the next two years.
CBS News

Tulsi Gabbard, who has held several offices and ran for president as a Democrat, said she is leaving the party

Tulsi Gabbard, a former congresswoman from Hawaii and 2020 presidential candidate, said she is no longer a member of the Democratic Party. In a video statement posted to Twitter, Gabbard explained her decision to leave, despite holding several offices as a Democrat since 2002, including vice chair of the Democratic National Committee from 2013 to 2016.
Brooklyn Lassiter

Former Presidential Candidate Tulsi Gabbard Announces She is Finished with the Democratic Party

Early Tuesday morning, while announcing her break from the Democratic Party, the popular former Congresswoman denounced the organization as an "elitist cabal" Gabbard, aside from being a US Army Reserve Officer, retired from the US House of Representatives in 2021 after eight very successful years representing the people of the State of Hawaii beginning in 2013. She has gradually become more disillusioned with the party since her failed bid for the 2020 presidential nomination as a Democrat. Tulsi has also become a very outspoken critic of President Joe Biden, repeatedly ridiculing him for "pouring fuel on the flames" of division across the country.
Tampa Bay Times

Don’t vote for cheaters | Column

As an economist who studies policy I’d love to write about policy issues impacting Florida. There is a lot to say about property insurance, for instance, particularly flood insurance post-Hurricane Ian and how owning a home is becoming more risky and thus more expensive. Health care is a vital issue as well, ranging from vaccinations to coverage. How many lives could be saved if Florida pushed COVID vaccinations effectively? How many bankruptcies could be avoided if our state expanded Medicaid, which could be done using almost entirely federal funds (paid for by taxes we’ve been paying for years now)? These are just a couple of real policy issues where good leadership could improve the quality of life for many Floridians, but these are not actually the most salient issues for this election, which is why this is a different column than what I’d usually write.
The Hill

Pollster Frank Luntz concerned increasing number of candidates won’t accept election results

Pollster Frank Luntz said he is worried about an increasing number of candidates not accepting the results of elections in close races. Luntz said in an interview on Friday on Bloomberg Television’s “Balance of Power with David Westin” that he is seeing in polling and focus groups that there is an “unprecedented level” of distrust in the election system that serves as the basis of American democracy.
WALB 10

No surprise what the top issue is for voters

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - There is less than a month between now and Election Day and voters have a lot to think about as they head to the polls. However, there is one thing that pollsters say is top of mind for voters and it is the same topic that consistently has remained number one.
CBS Denver

President Joe Biden's Colorado visit mixes policy and politics

Less than four weeks before the midterm election, President Joe Biden flew to Colorado to designate Camp Hale as a National Monument, giving Sen. Michael Bennet's campaign a boost. Bennet, along with Sen. John Hickenlooper and Rep. Joe Neguse, pushed for the designation. CBS News Colorado Republican analyst Dick Wadhams...
The Independent

Petition forces Commons debate on early general election

The House of Commons is to debate a 575,000-signature petition calling for an early general election.The three-hour debate will be held on 17 October and a government minister will have to attend to make the case for allowing the parliamentary term to continue.However, the protocol for debates on public petitions means that no vote can be taken by MPs to force an early election as a result.The petition was launched in July, shortly after the annoucnement of Boris Johnson’s resignation, and by the morning of Wednesday this week had topped 575, 000 signatures. Any petition with more than...
The Post and Courier

Call for across-the-board term limits

Seventy percent of voters in both political parties support term limits. All candidates are likely missing a bet if they fail to support them before the November midterms. American voters, having wonderful common sense, know that many incumbents who increase their power year by year become more and more disconnected from their voters. In Lord John Dalberg-Acton's well-worn assessment: "Power corrupts and absolute power corrupts absolutely."
