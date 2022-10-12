Read full article on original website
In Less Than a Decade, You Won’t Be Able To Afford a Home in These Cities
Rising home values can quickly transition a reasonable housing market into the type of real estate monster that has consumed places like the San Francisco Bay Area, Los Angeles and New York. While the...
Daylight saving time: Delaware falling back despite U.S. Senate approving Sunshine Protection Act
Love it or hate it, it's coming: Daylight saving time. This time, get ready to "fall back." At 2 a.m. EST Sunday, Nov. 6, Delaware residents will have to set their clocks back by one hour. The U.S. Senate unanimously approved a bill called the "Sunshine Protection Act", which was...
Bill introduced that officially defines Central Jersey as region in N.J.
HILLSBOROUGH, N.J. -- We're possibly a step closer to resolving one of the oldest debates -- is Central Jersey real?A new bill introduced in the state Legislature would formally define Central Jersey as Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, and Somerset counties.But, as CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis reported Wednesday, it aims to do much more than that.READ MORE: Click here to read the billIf you live in New Jersey, you know there are many items up for debate. Pork roll or Taylor ham? Hoagie or sub? Pump your gas or have it pumped for you?But perhaps one of the oldest debates is whether Central...
Turnpike expansion plan is smart, NJ-first policy | Opinion
The entitled NIMBY crowds of the Downtown believe that expanding the New Jersey Turnpike Extension is wrong because we are not adding additional tunnels to New York City. In fact, they have even gone as far as to create a viral meme trying to explain their position. Sadly, these folks believe the world revolves around them and NYC. The Turnpike expansion, however, is the opposite of that. It is the ultimate New Jersey-first policy and needs to be viewed as such.
Documents show top DeSantis officials were personally involved in Martha's Vineyard flights
On Sept. 5, more than a week before the first flight, Larry Keefe texted James Uthmeier that he was “back out here” and the chief of staff responded that he endorsed the effort.
Feds: NJ developers ran major Ponzi scheme that defrauded thousands
Federal prosecutors have accused two North Jersey developers of running a $650 million Ponzi scheme that cheated roughly 2,000 investors — as well as scheming to dodge $26 million in taxes. Thomas Nicholas Salzano, 64, of Secaucus, and Rey Grabato, 43, of Hoboken, were both charged in an 18-count...
NJ braces for new COVID variant that evades most vaccines
New Jersey health officials are bracing for the arrival of a new COVID-19 variant that appears to be more easily transmitted and evades many of the existing vaccine protections. Scientists are still learning about this latest strain, identified as XBB, but it appears to combine elements of multiple strains, including...
When I retire, how much of my income will N.J. tax?
Q. When I retire in less than two years, can I exclude some of my 401(k) and IRA income from taxes if my total income is less than $150,000? I should also have Social Security income of about $40,000. Are there any loopholes I need to know?. — Trying to...
N.J. getting another $1.6B for road projects from Biden infrastructure law
New Jersey is getting another $1.6 billion in highway and bridge funding under President Joe Biden’s $1 trillion infrastructure law, according to the Federal Highway Administration. The money is part of $59.9 billion heading to states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico, an increase of $15.4 billion, or...
NJ congressman unveils plan to stop NY’s new $23 toll
As the MTA in New York moves forward with its congestion pricing plan, which will cost New Jersey drivers an extra $23 a day to go into midtown Manhattan, a New Jersey congressman is calling for federal hearings to investigate the MTA and stop the plan from being enacted. U.S....
