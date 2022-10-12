ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stanford, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
scitechdaily.com

New Insights Into Eye Diseases: 3D Map Reveals DNA Organization Within Human Retina Cells

National Eye Institute (NEI) scientists have mapped the organization of human retinal cell chromatin. These are the fibers that package 3 billion nucleotide-long DNA molecules into compact structures that fit into chromosomes within each cell’s nucleus. The resulting comprehensive gene regulatory network provides insights into the regulation of gene expression in general, and in retinal function, in both rare and common eye diseases. The study will be published today (October 7, 2022) in the journal Nature Communications.
SCIENCE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
City
Stanford, CA
The Independent

Scientists grow human brain cells in rats to study diseases

Scientists have transplanted human brain cells into the brains of baby rats, where the cells grew and formed connections.It's part of an effort to better study human brain development and diseases affecting this most complex of organs, which makes us who we are but has long been shrouded in mystery. “Many disorders such as autism and schizophrenia are likely uniquely human” but “the human brain certainly has not been very accessible,” said said Dr. Sergiu Pasca, senior author of a study describing the work, published Wednesday in the journal Nature.Approaches that don’t involve taking tissue out of the human brain...
SCIENCE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shinya Yamanaka
IFLScience

Human Brain Cells Implanted Into Rat Brains Form Connections With Their Hosts

Scientists have transplanted human brain cells into the brains of rats, discovering that the new neurons will grow as the rat develops and even help influence their behavior. The research has resounding implications on not just neurological research, but also the ethics of creating animal-human hybrids in this way. The...
SCIENCE
News-Medical.net

Changes in the skin microbiome may contribute to development of GVHD after stem cell transplant

Organ damage occurs in up to 70 percent of patients in the first few months following stem cell transplant. The precise reasons for this potentially life-threatening reaction have long been the subject of scientific research. Researchers led by Georg Stary from the Department of Dermatology at MedUni Vienna and Vienna General Hospital in collaboration with the Ludwig Boltzmann Institute for Rare and Undiagnosed Diseases have recently identified bacterial proliferation on the skin as a factor associated with the occurrence of the complication. The findings recently published in the medical journal "Leukemia" contribute to the research and development of new therapeutic approaches.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brain Research#Brain Science#Living Brain#Human Brains#Stanford University
Vice

Scientists Taught Brain Cells in a Dish to Play Video Games and It's Pretty Wild

ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. The brain is often compared to a computer––after all, both use electrical signals to send messages—and recent research has sought to combine them. This is the basis behind DishBrain, the first real-time synthetic biological intelligence system that can harness the inherent adaptive computation of the neuron to perform goal-oriented tasks such as playing the legendary arcade game Pong.
VIDEO GAMES
MedicalXpress

Mapping human brain development

The human brain is probably the most complex organ in the entire living world and has long been an object of fascination for researchers. However, studying the brain, and especially the genes and molecular switches that regulate and direct its development, is no easy task. To date, scientists have proceeded...
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
The Independent

Transplanting human tissue into rats ‘could advance brain disorder research’

Human brain tissue has been successfully transplanted into newborn rats and scientists hope the procedure will advance research into conditions such as schizophrenia and epilepsy. The brains of rats in the study - containing a combination of human and rat cells - will apparently work as “living laboratories,” said researchers from Stanford University.The scientists are confident that the team will be able to grow and alter brain tissue from humans, and see how doing this influences the behaviours of the rodents.The work could apparently help further research into mental disorders, including autism and schizophrenia, doing away with the need for...
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Mathematical model could bring us closer to effective stem cell therapies

Stem cells are the very definition of potential: they have contained in their DNA the potential to become virtually any cell in the body. Scientists have been working for decades to harness this power to use as medicine—think replacing damaged cells with brand new ones—that could treat or even cure everything from diabetes to heart disease.
SCIENCE
labpulse.com

Harvard NGS technique sheds light on hard-to-isolate cells

Researchers at Harvard University’s Wyss Institute for Biologically Inspired Engineering have developed a DNA-based and nanotechnology-driven technique that can observe spatial gene expression patterns (transcriptomes) in difficult-to-isolate cells, such as rare brain cells or immune cells that attack tumors. The technique, described on Monday in Nature Methods, has been...
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy