Broome County, NY

The Whale 99.1 FM

Cortland Man Arrested Twice for Shotgun Threats

A Cortland man is accused of threatening people and firing a shotgun then violating an order of protection that had been issued in the case. New York State Police say 37-year-old Michael Grossi was charged with felony Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree, and misdemeanor counts of Menacing in the Second Degree and Environmental Conservation Law: Illegal Discharge of a Firearm in the October 7 incident.
CORTLANDVILLE, NY
WETM 18 News

Man sentenced after assault, drug indictment in Elmira

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – One man has been sentenced to over a year behind bars following an indictment earlier this spring that accused him of drug possession and assault. Ranzell Brown was sentenced to 1.5 years plus two years of post-release supervision on October 14, 2022, according to the Chemung County Court. Brown was charged […]
ELMIRA, NY
whcuradio.com

Cortland man wanted for summer burglary found and arrested

CORTLANDVILLE, N.Y. (WHCU) – A Cortland man arrested in connection with a summer burglary. On July 25th, Cortland County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a residence on Route 11 in the Town of Cortlandville for a reported assault. The victim said two men unlawfully entered their home and assaulted them. An arrest warrant for 26-year-old Leonard Walker was issued at that time. Deputies caught up with Walker on Wednesday. He is charged with felony burglary and misdemeanors of assault and conspiracy. He was remanded to Cortland County Jail and will reappear in Cortlandville Town Court on November 9th.
CORTLANDVILLE, NY
i100rocks.com

Cortland man arrested twice in four days for related crimes

CORTLANDVILLE, N.Y. (WHCU) – A Cortland man is facing charges after a pair of incidents. State Police at Marathon and Cortland County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to Tower Road in Cortlandville on October 7th for a report of someone firing a shotgun and threatening others. After an investigation, Troopers arrested 37-year-old Michael Grossi. He was charged with felony gun possession and misdemeanor menacing. He was also charged with misdemeanor illegal discharge of a firearm, an Environmental Conservation Law. The victims were issued an order of protection by a judge. On Tuesday, State Police at Marathon arrested Grossi again for violating that order. He will appear in Virgil Town Court on November 8th.
CORTLANDVILLE, NY
whcuradio.com

Report of menacing with a gun in Ithaca

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – Ithaca Police are searching for a man. Just after 8:00 a.m., IPD received a call from someone who says they had a gun pointed at them. They were driving on South Albany Street towards Clinton Street when they say a man passing them on a bicycle pointed what appeared to be a handgun at their head. The suspect continued southbound and could not be located by authorities a short time later. He is described as a black male in his 20s wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ithaca Police Department.
ITHACA, NY
NorthcentralPA.com

Man kicks woman down flight of steps

Rome, Pa. — A Bradford County man is facing assault charges after he allegedly kicked his girlfriend down a flight of steps during an argument. Mitchell A. Bacorn, 34, of Rome, asked to speak with officers just before they took him into custody during the early morning hours of Sept. 29, police said. Bacorn admitted to Trooper Craig Kalinoski that he struck the woman causing her to fall down the steps, according to the affidavit. ...
BRADFORD COUNTY, PA
The Whale 99.1 FM

Two Binghamton Men Plead Guilty to Dealing Drugs

Two Binghamton drug dealers are headed to prison following guilty pleas in Broome County Court. In one case, a convicted felon admits he was involved in drug dealing in Binghamton last year. The Broome County District Attorney’s office says 33-year-old Sean Haynes of Binghamton, who had a previous conviction of...
BINGHAMTON, NY
whcuradio.com

Dryden man charged in daytime Ithaca robbery

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A Dryden man is charged with a daytime robbery in Ithaca. Police say 44-year-old Elijah Pratt approached someone waiting for a bus Thursday afternoon in the 500 block of West State Street. Pratt allegedly punched the victim several times while going through their pockets and stole some things. Police say Pratt was caught nearby.
ITHACA, NY
The Ithaca Voice

One arrested after daytime robbery on State Street

ITHACA, N.Y.—The Ithaca Police Department has announced the arrest of one person after a robbery that took place on West State Street Thursday afternoon. Elijah Pratt, 44 of Dryden, was found, identified and arrested a short time after a robbery was reported in the 500 block of West State Street around 3:30 p.m.
ITHACA, NY
WETM 18 News

Ithaca man charged with assault, burning someone’s hair

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) – An Ithaca man facing burglary charges has been arrested for allegedly beating, choking and burning the hair of another person, according to Ithaca Police. Joshua Payne, 22, was arrested by IPD on October 11 after officers responded to a report of a disturbance in the 100 block of Cherry St. around […]
ITHACA, NY
WETM 18 News

Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office unveils first all-electric vehicle

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office unveiled its first all-electric patrol vehicle at the Sheriffs’ Showdown competition on Thursday. Sheriff Osborne announced that the Sheriff’s Office recently got a Ford Mustang Mach-E as its latest vehicle. The vehicle will be assigned to the Airport Division of the Sheriff’s Office; Ithaca Tompkins Regional […]
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
The Whale 99.1 FM plays the best classic rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Binghamton, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

