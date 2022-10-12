Read full article on original website
Related
Cortland County counterfeiters sought to be identified
The Cortland County Sheriff's Office is seeking the assistance of the public in identifying subjects in relation to investigations surrounding several counterfeit money cases.
Cortland Man Arrested Twice for Shotgun Threats
A Cortland man is accused of threatening people and firing a shotgun then violating an order of protection that had been issued in the case. New York State Police say 37-year-old Michael Grossi was charged with felony Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree, and misdemeanor counts of Menacing in the Second Degree and Environmental Conservation Law: Illegal Discharge of a Firearm in the October 7 incident.
Man sentenced after assault, drug indictment in Elmira
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – One man has been sentenced to over a year behind bars following an indictment earlier this spring that accused him of drug possession and assault. Ranzell Brown was sentenced to 1.5 years plus two years of post-release supervision on October 14, 2022, according to the Chemung County Court. Brown was charged […]
Cortland County man arrested for welfare fraud
A Town of Willet man was arrested yesterday after an investigation conducted by the Cortland County Sheriff's Office and the Cortland County Department of Social Services determined that he had committed welfare fraud.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
whcuradio.com
Cortland man wanted for summer burglary found and arrested
CORTLANDVILLE, N.Y. (WHCU) – A Cortland man arrested in connection with a summer burglary. On July 25th, Cortland County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a residence on Route 11 in the Town of Cortlandville for a reported assault. The victim said two men unlawfully entered their home and assaulted them. An arrest warrant for 26-year-old Leonard Walker was issued at that time. Deputies caught up with Walker on Wednesday. He is charged with felony burglary and misdemeanors of assault and conspiracy. He was remanded to Cortland County Jail and will reappear in Cortlandville Town Court on November 9th.
i100rocks.com
Cortland man arrested twice in four days for related crimes
CORTLANDVILLE, N.Y. (WHCU) – A Cortland man is facing charges after a pair of incidents. State Police at Marathon and Cortland County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to Tower Road in Cortlandville on October 7th for a report of someone firing a shotgun and threatening others. After an investigation, Troopers arrested 37-year-old Michael Grossi. He was charged with felony gun possession and misdemeanor menacing. He was also charged with misdemeanor illegal discharge of a firearm, an Environmental Conservation Law. The victims were issued an order of protection by a judge. On Tuesday, State Police at Marathon arrested Grossi again for violating that order. He will appear in Virgil Town Court on November 8th.
3 caught with large amount of meth in Otsego County
Three people were arrested by Otsego County Sheriff's deputies following a traffic stop in the Town of Springfield.
whcuradio.com
Report of menacing with a gun in Ithaca
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – Ithaca Police are searching for a man. Just after 8:00 a.m., IPD received a call from someone who says they had a gun pointed at them. They were driving on South Albany Street towards Clinton Street when they say a man passing them on a bicycle pointed what appeared to be a handgun at their head. The suspect continued southbound and could not be located by authorities a short time later. He is described as a black male in his 20s wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ithaca Police Department.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Reward available for information on the 2020 death of Richard Seeley
ORANGE, N.Y. (WETM) — The family of Richard Seeley, in conjunction with Schuyler County Officials, is offering a reward for any information on the suspicious death of Seeley in August 2020. The reward was arranged by the family and the offices of the Schuyler County District Attorney and the Schuyler County Sheriff’s Department. The reward […]
Man kicks woman down flight of steps
Rome, Pa. — A Bradford County man is facing assault charges after he allegedly kicked his girlfriend down a flight of steps during an argument. Mitchell A. Bacorn, 34, of Rome, asked to speak with officers just before they took him into custody during the early morning hours of Sept. 29, police said. Bacorn admitted to Trooper Craig Kalinoski that he struck the woman causing her to fall down the steps, according to the affidavit. ...
Two Binghamton Men Plead Guilty to Dealing Drugs
Two Binghamton drug dealers are headed to prison following guilty pleas in Broome County Court. In one case, a convicted felon admits he was involved in drug dealing in Binghamton last year. The Broome County District Attorney’s office says 33-year-old Sean Haynes of Binghamton, who had a previous conviction of...
Couple Scams Owego Convenience Store Out of Thousands of Dollars
New York State Police are looking for two people who used some trickery to get thousands of dollars from a Tioga county store. New York State Police in Owego are investigating a scam where a man and a woman were able to steal over thousands of dollars. According to a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Chemung County Nursing Facility to celebrate 100-year-old residents
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — The Chemung County Nursing Facility has announced an event that will celebrate nine Chemung County residents who are 100 years or older. The event is named the “Celebration of the Century.” It will take place on October 19, 2022, from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. at the Chemung County Nursing Facility. The […]
whcuradio.com
Dryden man charged in daytime Ithaca robbery
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A Dryden man is charged with a daytime robbery in Ithaca. Police say 44-year-old Elijah Pratt approached someone waiting for a bus Thursday afternoon in the 500 block of West State Street. Pratt allegedly punched the victim several times while going through their pockets and stole some things. Police say Pratt was caught nearby.
One arrested after daytime robbery on State Street
ITHACA, N.Y.—The Ithaca Police Department has announced the arrest of one person after a robbery that took place on West State Street Thursday afternoon. Elijah Pratt, 44 of Dryden, was found, identified and arrested a short time after a robbery was reported in the 500 block of West State Street around 3:30 p.m.
Exclusive: Madison Co. judge candidate, who deputies say overdosed on fentanyl, breaks silence
Madison County judge candidate Brad Moses is no longer disputing a toxicology report that deputies say shows he overdosed on fentanyl at his lake house in July. Moses, 44, now says he has no memory of what happened that night because he drank too much alcohol to remember.
Two Binghamton drug dealers will get prison time
Today in Broome County Court, two Binghamton men learned that they will be sentenced to state prison for selling narcotics.
Ithaca man charged with assault, burning someone’s hair
ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) – An Ithaca man facing burglary charges has been arrested for allegedly beating, choking and burning the hair of another person, according to Ithaca Police. Joshua Payne, 22, was arrested by IPD on October 11 after officers responded to a report of a disturbance in the 100 block of Cherry St. around […]
Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office unveils first all-electric vehicle
ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office unveiled its first all-electric patrol vehicle at the Sheriffs’ Showdown competition on Thursday. Sheriff Osborne announced that the Sheriff’s Office recently got a Ford Mustang Mach-E as its latest vehicle. The vehicle will be assigned to the Airport Division of the Sheriff’s Office; Ithaca Tompkins Regional […]
Binghamton Billboards Seek Justice for Aliza Spencer
The effort to track down the killer of a 12-year-old Binghamton girl is moving to the streets of her hometown. City police have said nothing in recent weeks about their investigation into the fatal shooting of Aliza Spencer, a sixth-grade student who was shot in the chest last spring. Aliza...
The Whale 99.1 FM
Binghamton, NY
9K+
Followers
12K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
The Whale 99.1 FM plays the best classic rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Binghamton, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0