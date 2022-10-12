Where Kentucky Football Recruiting Targets Rank in Updated ESPN 300

(Kevin Langley/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Ahead of another significant weekend at Kroger Field, a handful of Kentucky football recruiting targets are featured in the updated ESPN 300 rankings. Vince Marrow has his sights set on a handful of players that are in the new rankings from the four-letter network.

Karmello English: No. 81, down 10 spots; No. 15 WR

Ja’Keem Jackson: No. 178, down one spot; No. 19 CB

Avery Stuart: No. 233; down 4 spots, No. 32 CB

Shamar Porter: No. 245, up 2 spots; No. 28 WR

Four-star wide receiver Karmello English committed to Auburn over the summer, but reopened his recruitment last month. Kentucky was considered the initial runner-up in the race for English over the summer. Since then the Wildcats have focused in on another slot receiver, Demitrius Bell, who officially visited last week.

This weekend the Wildcats will host Ja’Keem Jackson for an official visit. The talented cornerback from Florida is committed to the Gators, but his brother is a member of the UK track team. Four-star Purdue commit Kendrick Gilbert and Notre Dame transfer Jacob Lacey are also set to be in Lexington this Saturday for another star-studded recruiting weekend.

S Avery Stuart and WR Shamar Porter are the only Kentucky commits in the ESPN 300. The On3 Consensus currently ranks the Wildcats’ 15-man 2023 recruiting class No. 33 in America.