ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Where Kentucky Football Recruiting Targets Rank in Updated ESPN 300

By Nick Roush
On3.com
On3.com
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yZOKu_0iVxzdph00
(Kevin Langley/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Ahead of another significant weekend at Kroger Field, a handful of Kentucky football recruiting targets are featured in the updated ESPN 300 rankings. Vince Marrow has his sights set on a handful of players that are in the new rankings from the four-letter network.

Karmello English: No. 81, down 10 spots; No. 15 WR

Ja’Keem Jackson: No. 178, down one spot; No. 19 CB

Avery Stuart: No. 233; down 4 spots, No. 32 CB

Shamar Porter: No. 245, up 2 spots; No. 28 WR

Four-star wide receiver Karmello English committed to Auburn over the summer, but reopened his recruitment last month. Kentucky was considered the initial runner-up in the race for English over the summer. Since then the Wildcats have focused in on another slot receiver, Demitrius Bell, who officially visited last week.

This weekend the Wildcats will host Ja’Keem Jackson for an official visit. The talented cornerback from Florida is committed to the Gators, but his brother is a member of the UK track team. Four-star Purdue commit Kendrick Gilbert and Notre Dame transfer Jacob Lacey are also set to be in Lexington this Saturday for another star-studded recruiting weekend.

S Avery Stuart and WR Shamar Porter are the only Kentucky commits in the ESPN 300. The On3 Consensus currently ranks the Wildcats’ 15-man 2023 recruiting class No. 33 in America.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Troubling Ohio State News

Former Ohio State offensive tackle Kirk Barton reportedly used “improper and unauthorized access to Ohio State’s internal football video system” to steal practice tape, per documents obtained by Meet at Midfield. Barton published this information on Buckeye Scoop, the website he founded with his associate Ken Stickney...
COLUMBUS, OH
On3.com

Latest on Alabama QB Bryce Young ahead of Tennessee

No. 3 Alabama (6-0, 3-0 SEC) is in Knoxville this weekend to take on a top-6 ranked Tennessee squad. They’re fresh off a dominant 40-13 victory over an LSU squad who, at the time of the game, was ranked in the top 25, so this won’t be an easy one for the Crimson Tide.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lexington, KY
Football
Lexington, KY
Sports
City
Field, KY
State
Florida State
City
Lexington, KY
Local
Kentucky Sports
State
Kentucky State
Lexington, KY
College Sports
City
Auburn, KY
Local
Kentucky College Sports
Local
Kentucky Football
On3.com

Friday morning update on status of Alabama QB Bryce Young

The health status of Alabama quarterback Bryce Young is one of the hottest topics in college football right now. With the No. 3 Crimson Tide set to take on No. 6 Tennessee in Knoxville this Saturday, the availability of the reigning Heisman Trophy winner will almost certainly have a major impact on the outcome of the game.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jacob Lacey
On3.com

Josh Heupel updates the availability of Jaylen McCollough, Cedric Tillman

Head coach Josh Heupel was non-committal when discussing the respective statuses of Jaylen McCollough and Cedric Tillman ahead of the tilt with Alabama this weekend. Tillman has been rehabbing an ankle injury since before the matchup with Florida and recently had a “tightrope” procedure to get him back on the field sooner. Heupel didn’t say much either way when asked whether the wide receiver would be on the field.
KNOXVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Espn#Recruiting#American Football#College Football#Kroger Field#Karmello English#Wr#Wildcats#Gators#Purdue#Notre Dame
On3.com

Oklahoma transfer Cody Jackson no longer with Houston program

Former Oklahoma wide receiver Cody Jackson, who transferred to Houston earlier this year, is no longer with the Cougars program, sources tell On3. Jackson, who left Oklahoma and entered the transfer portal in April, announced his intention to transfer to Houston in May. He appeared in the Cougars’ first four games but doesn’t have any catches and hasn’t played the last two weeks.
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Purdue University
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
On3.com

Scouting Report: Mississippi State Bulldogs

After consecutive SEC losses to start October, Kentucky has a football team that is reeling at the moment. Mark Stoops’ team has a losing streak that desperately needs to be snapped. Unfortunately, the Big Blue is drawing one of the hottest teams in college football this weekend. Mississippi State...
STARKVILLE, MS
CBS Sports

Kentucky basketball recruiting: Five-star center Aaron Bradshaw commits to Wildcats over Louisville, UCLA

Kentucky's Big Blue Madness tipoff event for the upcoming basketball season got started with a bang Friday when the Wildcats received a commitment from five-star center Aaron Bradshaw. Ranked as the No. 4 overall prospect and top center in the Class of 2023 by 247Sports, Bradshaw picked Kentucky over Louisville, Texas, UCLA, USC and an opportunity to play for the G League Ignite.
LEXINGTON, KY
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
71K+
Followers
76K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy