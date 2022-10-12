Chris Holtmann updates the status of Justice Sueing

Justice Sueing is a captain for Ohio State. (Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

The Big Ten should be as competitive as ever on the hardwood this season and Ohio State is expected to be in the thick of it. Head coach Chris Holtmann is returning for his sixth year with the program and brings back someone who should be an important piece for the Buckeyes this season, Justice Sueing.

Sueing missed all but two games last year due to an injury, dealing with a hernia. Now, early in the preseason for Ohio State, Holtmann said the forward was dealing with a sprained ankle. While Sueing missed a few days after having an open practice, he’s back on a good path according to the head coach.

“He’s had no limitations right now,” Holtmann said. “He did tweak his ankle and that did limit his practice last week. He was probably out for three or four days with just an ankle sprain. Outside of that, he’s been full go.”

Holtmann is excited to see Sueing back in the rotation for Ohio State, saying he’s “proud” of the work put in. While there might be some rust when games tip off in early November, Sueing seems prepared for his final season in Columbus.

“As you mentioned, you are starting to see some things,” said Holtmann. “I think there will be some rust when we get to games as well. But he’s in great shape, worked really hard. I’m really proud of Justice and as a coach, you’re really happy for a young man to get back and be able to enjoy his final year of college basketball.”

Sueing transferred into the program before the 2020-2021 season, originally playing for Cal. He averaged 10.7 points on 49.1% shooting and added nearly six rebounds per game. Ohio State missed his production a year ago while out with an injury.

Ohio State will get the year underway on Nov. 7, hosting Robert Morris. If there’s one game to circle on the nonconference calendar, it’s Nov. 30 when they travel to Duke for the ACC/Big Ten Challenge. Sueing will hopefully be back in form by then to help the Buckeyes get a crucial win for the resume.