What was making news on the island in 1984

Katherine Susan Hoyo was born Saturday, August 11, at South Miami Hospital, weighing in at 6 pounds, 15 ounces. Her birth was extra special because proud parents Susie and Arturo Hoyo had been convinced they were going to have a third boy! Congratulations to her parents, Key Biscayne grandparents Arturo and Dolores Hoyo, and big brothers Paul, 5 and Bryan, 4.
Miami City Commission names itself the new Virginia Key Trust Board, ousting all members of the current Trust

It didn't matter that Thelma Anderson Gibson, a legendary figure in the civil rights effort, and who now is in her mid-90's, woke up early Thursday morning to go to City Hall and explain to the City of Miami Commission -- where she once sat -- about the importance of the Historic Virginia Key Beach Trust, and what it means to preserving that once-segregated stretch of beach.
Proposed Amendments give too much power to the Village Council

The Charter Amendments on the November 8 ballot simply give up too much authority to the Council. The residents should vote “No” on all of them. Giving up the desired approval authority to the Council could prove detrimental to the lifestyle we all cherish. Look at the traffic we are having in mid-October and imagine what it will be like as the tourists and second homeowners return to our small island starting very soon.
Motorized bikes rev up problems

Key Biscayne Police Chief Frank Sousa said he's "at a crossroads" with the issue of "fat tire" electric bicycles speeding on sidewalks through the Village, endangering pedestrians and traveling in off-limit areas. Three parent classes to discuss rules and regulations have resulted in just four adults (two seniors) and two...
New library gets the go-ahead; what does it look like?

The new library on Key Biscayne received the official go-ahead during Tuesday night's Village Council meeting when three resolutions were passed by 6-0 votes. A variance calling for 26 parking spaces, six golf cart spaces and an equal number of bicycle slots -- instead of the required 219 parking spaces -- was likely the biggest concern among those who gathered to see how that vote would proceed.
Debt cap Amendment proposal is a potential wrecipe for fiscal disaster

I respond to the explanation by the Village Commission of the proposed Amendments to the Village Charter, particularly the amendments dealing with the Village debt cap. One Charter Amendment asks us to raise the debt cap from 1% to 2% of the assessed value of property within Key Biscayne. This proposed increase is described as modest by the Commission members. Really! Modest would be the description only if you pick up after the elephants, and you were used to picking up after the dinosaurs.
