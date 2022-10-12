Read full article on original website
Linked in Jazz: Splendor on the Bay fundraiser honoring jazz musicians happening this Saturday at Rusty Pelican
There's nothing like listening to the sweet sound of jazz music while enjoying a delicious meal and drinks. On Saturday you can enjoy just that while paying homage to musicians who have made significant contributions to music and their communities. The event – taking place at 11 a.m. on Saturday,...
What was making news on the island in 1984
Katherine Susan Hoyo was born Saturday, August 11, at South Miami Hospital, weighing in at 6 pounds, 15 ounces. Her birth was extra special because proud parents Susie and Arturo Hoyo had been convinced they were going to have a third boy! Congratulations to her parents, Key Biscayne grandparents Arturo and Dolores Hoyo, and big brothers Paul, 5 and Bryan, 4.
Cooler temps bring in the baitfish, their predators and some very lively fishing
After a week of tropical weather, the waters of South Florida have settled down. As it exited our area, Hurricane Ian brought cooler mornings that triggered a significant push of migrating baitfish and predators. Fishing on the waters of Biscayne Bay and offshore of Key Biscayne has been fantastic. So much bait and so much action.
Youth Rugby exception, Paradise Park now a Brownfield site and mandatory re-certification update among items discussed by Council
Village Council passed one-year exceptions for the youth rugby program to allow 15 exemptions for off-island kids to join 6, 8 and 10 age group teams so that program can survive. It also allowed eight coaches and their kids to come from off the island for the field hockey program....
Miami City Commission names itself the new Virginia Key Trust Board, ousting all members of the current Trust
It didn't matter that Thelma Anderson Gibson, a legendary figure in the civil rights effort, and who now is in her mid-90's, woke up early Thursday morning to go to City Hall and explain to the City of Miami Commission -- where she once sat -- about the importance of the Historic Virginia Key Beach Trust, and what it means to preserving that once-segregated stretch of beach.
Proposed Amendments give too much power to the Village Council
The Charter Amendments on the November 8 ballot simply give up too much authority to the Council. The residents should vote “No” on all of them. Giving up the desired approval authority to the Council could prove detrimental to the lifestyle we all cherish. Look at the traffic we are having in mid-October and imagine what it will be like as the tourists and second homeowners return to our small island starting very soon.
Motorized bikes rev up problems
Key Biscayne Police Chief Frank Sousa said he's "at a crossroads" with the issue of "fat tire" electric bicycles speeding on sidewalks through the Village, endangering pedestrians and traveling in off-limit areas. Three parent classes to discuss rules and regulations have resulted in just four adults (two seniors) and two...
New library gets the go-ahead; what does it look like?
The new library on Key Biscayne received the official go-ahead during Tuesday night's Village Council meeting when three resolutions were passed by 6-0 votes. A variance calling for 26 parking spaces, six golf cart spaces and an equal number of bicycle slots -- instead of the required 219 parking spaces -- was likely the biggest concern among those who gathered to see how that vote would proceed.
Debt cap Amendment proposal is a potential wrecipe for fiscal disaster
I respond to the explanation by the Village Commission of the proposed Amendments to the Village Charter, particularly the amendments dealing with the Village debt cap. One Charter Amendment asks us to raise the debt cap from 1% to 2% of the assessed value of property within Key Biscayne. This proposed increase is described as modest by the Commission members. Really! Modest would be the description only if you pick up after the elephants, and you were used to picking up after the dinosaurs.
FIU interim president Jessell the sole candidate for position after “vigorous” vetting process
After 70 job seekers dropped out of the running, unwilling to continue their candidacy unless they were the sole recommendation of the committee, the search committee looking for the next president of Florida International University has selected its candidate for the job. Interim President Kenneth Jessell is the only remaining...
Have we officially entered a ‘buyer’s market’ in area real estate?
Real estate prices continue their cooling off trend across Miami-Dade County as this week’s list reveals. During the period of Oct. 3 to 7, a Brickell one-bedroom unit with short-term rental capabilities (Hello, AirBnB cash flow!) sold for $95,000 under the listed sales price. As you read through this...
