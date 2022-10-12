Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Massive Burritos at this New Jersey Restaurant are Bucket List WorthyTravel MavenEnglishtown, NJ
Philly Fraud Alert: Health Insurance Scam on GoogleTeressa P.Philadelphia, PA
I-295 NB Double Lane Closure FridayMorristown MinuteMercer County, NJ
This Pennsylvania Festival is a Food Lover's ParadiseTravel MavenPhiladelphia, PA
Braves-Phillies Series Has Hallmarks of 1993 Postseason MatchupIBWAAPhiladelphia, PA
Related
New Jersey Globe
Signaling endorsement, Watson Coleman donates $1,000 to Gusciora for mayor
A campaign finance report filed by Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman (D-Ewing) today reflects her support of Trenton Mayor Reed Gusciora for re-election in next month’s non-partisan municipal election. Watson Coleman contributed $1,000 to Gusciora, who faces Robin Vaughn and Kathy McBride, both city council members, in his bid for...
New Jersey Globe
Murphy declines to say whether he’ll get involved in Trenton mayoral race
Asked today whether he intends to make an endorsement in this year’s Trenton mayoral race, Gov. Phil Murphy had no comment, saying only that he hoped Trenton’s leaders make the city the best it can be. “No news to make in Trenton on the race, other than that...
Speaker comforted by Oz at roundtable was paid staff, which campaign did not disclose
Republican U.S. Senate candidate Mehmet Oz has done several events billed as “community roundtables” on public safety, but it turns out at least one participant was a paid campaign staffer, something the campaign never disclosed.
Proud Boys member from N.J. faces 5 years after admitting to role in Jan. 6 riots
A New Jersey man pleaded guilty on Friday in Washington, D.C., to a federal charge for his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, rioting at the U.S. Capitol, his attorney said. Shawn Price, a Rockaway resident and member of the Proud Boys, pleaded guilty to one count of obstruction of law enforcement during a civil disorder. He faces up to five years in prison when he is sentenced on Feb. 9, 2023, said the attorney, Harley Breite of Paterson.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NBC Philadelphia
Fetterman Scores Krasner Split, Gets Philly Black Cops' Support After FOP Backs Oz
John Fetterman, the Democratic candidate in next month's open U.S. Senate election in Pennsylvania, received the endorsement of the organization that represents the Philadelphia Police Department's Black officers. The Guardian Civic League on Thursday announced their support for Fetterman, the state lieutenant governor, who is running against Republican Dr. Mehmet...
In L.A., racist leaders resign. But in N.J., we keep them on the payroll | Calavia-Robertson
Former Los Angeles City Council President Nury Martinez called the Black son of one of her colleagues “a changuito” — a monkey. She also said the young child needed “a beatdown” and derided his parents for raising him “like a little white kid”— whatever that means.
trentondaily.com
South Warren Street Business District to Get $500,000 Makeover
The South Warren Street business district will be getting a $500,000 makeover. The funding will come from the State’s Urban Enterprise Zone (UEZ) program, not the City taxpayers, and Gusciora was pleased that Council gave its approval last night. The City plans to create streetscape improvements including new sidewalks, new curbing, new skirts, and repairs to the historic brickwork on West Front Street that has been plagued with utility repairs.
Redd leaves pension-boosting job with South Jersey university board to lead Camden nonprofit
Dana Redd is a Camden native who was mayor from 2010 to 2018.
RELATED PEOPLE
State teams with Trenton Water Works to ensure Mercer County has safe drinking water
Gov. Phil Murphy has announced a new initiative to support and improve Trenton Water Works. It is a move to ensure that Mercer County has safe drinking water.
nypressnews.com
Bill introduced that officially defines Central Jersey as region in New Jersey
HILLSBOROUGH, N.J. — We’re possibly a step closer to resolving one of the oldest debates — is Central Jersey real?. A new bill introduced in the state Legislature would formally define Central Jersey as Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, and Somerset counties. But, as CBS2’s Jenna DeAngelis reported Wednesday,...
mercerme.com
Hopewell Township thanks DEP for swift action on Trenton Water Works
Today the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection (NJDEP) initiated direct oversight of Trenton Water Works (TWW), after last week’s request by Mayor Courtney Peters-Manning and other local mayors and elected officials, to improve TWW’s administration and assist in securing its future performance. Water delivered from TWW has remained safe, but there are urgent concerns that the ongoing maintenance needed to preserve the water supply is not being completed.
Man who went to U.S. Capitol with his son convicted at trial of all Jan. 6 charges
James Rahm Jr., a one-time New Jersey resident who was at the U.S. Capitol with his namesake son on Jan. 6, 2021, was convicted at trial Thursday for his conduct that day. Rahm Jr. opted for the judge to preside over his trial during what’s called a stipulated bench trial, wherein the defense and prosecutor agree beforehand to a set of facts.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wrnjradio.com
Somerset County town changes home baking laws following letters from Institute for Justice
SOMERVILLE BOROUGH, NJ (Somerset County) —Last week, officials in Somerville, voted to change the borough’s regulations on home baking, making it easier for individuals to sell homemade baked goods. The changes come following a letter from the Institute for Justice (IJ), on behalf of a home baker, calling...
midjersey.news
October 11, 2022
TRENTON, NJ (MERCER)–Trenton Police reported that Special Operations Detectives have been working diligently around the clock to get illegal guns off the street in the City. Detectives have made several arrests during several different incidents that occurred throughout the City of Trenton. (Gun arrest) – Arrestee –Victor Bernard Lopez;...
pasconewsonline.com
Camden, NJ Is One of the Most Heavily Policed Cities in the Country
Police departments across the country have faced rapidly shifting public sentiment in recent years. The 2020 murder of George Floyd by a police officer spawned large-scale protests and calls to defund the police in communities across the United States at a time when violent crime rates - particularly homicide - were on the rise.
Turnpike expansion plan is smart, NJ-first policy | Opinion
The entitled NIMBY crowds of the Downtown believe that expanding the New Jersey Turnpike Extension is wrong because we are not adding additional tunnels to New York City. In fact, they have even gone as far as to create a viral meme trying to explain their position. Sadly, these folks believe the world revolves around them and NYC. The Turnpike expansion, however, is the opposite of that. It is the ultimate New Jersey-first policy and needs to be viewed as such.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
AirTag leads to discovery of dumpster filled with stolen campaign signs
Apple AirTags can help people locate their lost luggage or find a misplaced purse but they came in handy in Chester County on Wednesday in helping to locate stolen political signs. An AirTag on one of them aided Tredyffrin Township police in locating a dumpster containing more than 100 signs...
Feds: Female Duo Admits Dealing Meth Throughout South Jersey
Two women caught trafficking meth through South Jersey took plea deals rather than risk federal prosecution, authorities said. Sherri Craig, 42, of Clementon, New Jersey, and Shannon Foster, 27, of Egg Harbor City, formally agreed on Thursday, Oct. 13, to mandatory five-year minimum sentences -- and possibly more time. All...
Trenton, NJ man charged with concealing remains of dead girlfriend
TRENTON — The boyfriend of a 41-year-old woman found dead in a basement has been charged with moving and concealing her remains. Alton Eubanks, 48, of Trenton, was arrested on Oct. 12 in New York, in connection with the death of Corrine Daniels. Performing a well-being check on Park...
WINNER: One of the Greatest Italian Dishes in NJ is in Mercer County
I love Italian food. I can say with certainty it's my favorite type of cuisine. It's hard to find someone who isn't a fan. Everything from spaghetti and meatballs to lasagna, baked ziti, stuffed shells, vodka rigatoni, chicken parmesan and eggplant parmesan can send my mouth into watering mode. I've...
Comments / 2