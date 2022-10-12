ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trenton, NJ

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New Jersey Globe

Signaling endorsement, Watson Coleman donates $1,000 to Gusciora for mayor

A campaign finance report filed by Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman (D-Ewing) today reflects her support of Trenton Mayor Reed Gusciora for re-election in next month’s non-partisan municipal election. Watson Coleman contributed $1,000 to Gusciora, who faces Robin Vaughn and Kathy McBride, both city council members, in his bid for...
TRENTON, NJ
NJ.com

Proud Boys member from N.J. faces 5 years after admitting to role in Jan. 6 riots

A New Jersey man pleaded guilty on Friday in Washington, D.C., to a federal charge for his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, rioting at the U.S. Capitol, his attorney said. Shawn Price, a Rockaway resident and member of the Proud Boys, pleaded guilty to one count of obstruction of law enforcement during a civil disorder. He faces up to five years in prison when he is sentenced on Feb. 9, 2023, said the attorney, Harley Breite of Paterson.
ROCKAWAY, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
Trenton, NJ
Government
City
Trenton, NJ
NBC Philadelphia

Fetterman Scores Krasner Split, Gets Philly Black Cops' Support After FOP Backs Oz

John Fetterman, the Democratic candidate in next month's open U.S. Senate election in Pennsylvania, received the endorsement of the organization that represents the Philadelphia Police Department's Black officers. The Guardian Civic League on Thursday announced their support for Fetterman, the state lieutenant governor, who is running against Republican Dr. Mehmet...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
trentondaily.com

South Warren Street Business District to Get $500,000 Makeover

The South Warren Street business district will be getting a $500,000 makeover. The funding will come from the State’s Urban Enterprise Zone (UEZ) program, not the City taxpayers, and Gusciora was pleased that Council gave its approval last night. The City plans to create streetscape improvements including new sidewalks, new curbing, new skirts, and repairs to the historic brickwork on West Front Street that has been plagued with utility repairs.
TRENTON, NJ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Reed Gusciora
mercerme.com

Hopewell Township thanks DEP for swift action on Trenton Water Works

Today the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection (NJDEP) initiated direct oversight of Trenton Water Works (TWW), after last week’s request by Mayor Courtney Peters-Manning and other local mayors and elected officials, to improve TWW’s administration and assist in securing its future performance. Water delivered from TWW has remained safe, but there are urgent concerns that the ongoing maintenance needed to preserve the water supply is not being completed.
TRENTON, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cwa#Election Local#City Council#The State Assembly
midjersey.news

October 11, 2022

TRENTON, NJ (MERCER)–Trenton Police reported that Special Operations Detectives have been working diligently around the clock to get illegal guns off the street in the City. Detectives have made several arrests during several different incidents that occurred throughout the City of Trenton. (Gun arrest) – Arrestee –Victor Bernard Lopez;...
TRENTON, NJ
pasconewsonline.com

Camden, NJ Is One of the Most Heavily Policed Cities in the Country

Police departments across the country have faced rapidly shifting public sentiment in recent years. The 2020 murder of George Floyd by a police officer spawned large-scale protests and calls to defund the police in communities across the United States at a time when violent crime rates - particularly homicide - were on the rise.
CAMDEN, NJ
NJ.com

Turnpike expansion plan is smart, NJ-first policy | Opinion

The entitled NIMBY crowds of the Downtown believe that expanding the New Jersey Turnpike Extension is wrong because we are not adding additional tunnels to New York City. In fact, they have even gone as far as to create a viral meme trying to explain their position. Sadly, these folks believe the world revolves around them and NYC. The Turnpike expansion, however, is the opposite of that. It is the ultimate New Jersey-first policy and needs to be viewed as such.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Daily Voice

Feds: Female Duo Admits Dealing Meth Throughout South Jersey

Two women caught trafficking meth through South Jersey took plea deals rather than risk federal prosecution, authorities said. Sherri Craig, 42, of Clementon, New Jersey, and Shannon Foster, 27, of Egg Harbor City, formally agreed on Thursday, Oct. 13, to mandatory five-year minimum sentences -- and possibly more time. All...
CLEMENTON, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy