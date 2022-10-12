Kenny Payne elaborates on Kentucky-Louisville dynamic in light of John Calipari friendship

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

The minute Kenny Payne returned to Louisville as their new coach, a fascinating dynamic between him and his former boss, mentor and friend — Kentucky coach John Calipari — began to take shape.

Ahead of his first season leading the Cardinals, much of the talk has been about the return of the rivalry between Louisville and the Wildcats. Of course, Payne spent a decade with Kentucky, learning from Calipari and becoming arguably his most trusted associate. Now, all the lessons learned could be used against the Wildcats leader.

With so many stupefying storylines to speak about, Payne elaborated on the Kentucky-Louisville dynamic in light of his friendship with Calipari at ACC Media Days.

“I think it’s important that, I have to say this — that John Calipari is a friend and a mentor. The fact that one of the largest, biggest rivalries in all of sports, Kentucky-Louisville, and for us to be friends, we’ll always be close. I love him. I love him as a person, I love him as a coach. He’s taught me so much, but also there’s this thing called a job,” explained Payne. “I want to beat him by half a point, he wants to beat me by 47 points.

“At the end of it, it’s love. I respect him, and I know he respects me. His staff, we’re friends. We’ve got a job to do. It’s not about me, it’s about those kids that play. I’m doing whatever I can to prepare them to win a game, that’s it.”

Essentially, Kenny Payne believes it’s not about him and John Calipari — it’s about the Cardinals and the Wildcats, and their players on the floor. It’ll be a New Year’s Eve treat when these two face-off for the first time, as Louisville travels to take on Kentucky on Dec. 31 at Noon ET.

Kenny Payne on Kentucky: ‘It’s on Louisville to make it a rivalry’

The rivalry between Louisville and Kentucky is one of the best in all of college athletics. However, in recent years, Kentucky has dominated the series in men’s basketball, arguably the most important sport at both of these schools. On top of that, Louisville is coming off a losing season, leading to an interesting quote from new Louisville head coach Kenny Payne.

“It’s on Louisville to make it a rivalry. It’s not on Kentucky,” Kenny Payne said, per Jeff Borzello.

“Kentucky has been dominant, there’s been a lot of success. We have to bring it. We have to up it. We have to meet them on a level playing field that makes them worry about us.”

Kenny Payne knows this rivalry inside and out. He was a star basketball player at Louisville in the 1980s, before getting drafted by the Philadelphia 76ers in the first round of the NBA Draft. As a coach, he was an assistant under Kentucky head coach John Calipari for a decade.

This should motivate Louisville’s players, but it’s also easy to see how this could get under a fan’s skin.