Warsaw Parks Inviting Food Vendors To Apply For Major Shows
WARSAW — The Warsaw Parks & Recreation Department recently announced that profit and not-for-profit food vendor applications for 2023 will open at 7:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 17, 2022. Below are the dates for the concerts/events for 2023:. Classic Rock Concert — June 16, 2023. Blues and BBQ —...
Sandy Continues Land Planning Work As APC Director
WARSAW — Matt Sandy has worked in the same office since graduating from college 23 years ago. And he won’t be leaving anytime soon. Sandy, of Warsaw, was selected by the Kosciusko County Area Plan Commission last month to be the next county APC director. He officially started in the role at the beginning of this month, replacing Dan Richard.
Mural At Visitor Center Highlights Best Of Elkhart County
ELKHART — A new mural celebrating the qualities that make Elkhart County such a well-crafted community has been installed at the Elkhart County Visitor Center, 3421 Cassopolis St., Elkhart. Goshen artist Josh Cooper’s bold and colorful style shows off the creative, entrepreneurial and hand-crafted assets of Elkhart County, from...
iDNA Requesting Tax Abatement From County
WARSAW – A Kosciusko County company that sells officially licensed sports products is seeking a tax abatement for property at 2666 S. Country Club Road. On Thursday night, Oct. 13, the Kosciusko County Council approved a declaratory resolution designating the property as an economic revitalization area for personal property. The Council will consider the personal property three-year tax abatement at its 6 p.m. Nov. 10 meeting.
Chamber Celebrates Ledgeview’s New Food Truck
WARSAW — Customers can now enjoy Ledgeview Brewing Co.’s food on the road thanks to its new food truck. The Kosciusko Chamber of Commerce had a ribbon-cutting for the truck on Thursday, Oct. 13. The truck has been in use since this year’s Fat & Skinny Tire Fest...
Ciriello, Lewis Vie To Represent County Council District 3
WARSAW — Two candidates are vying to represent Kosciusko County Council District 3 in the upcoming election. Republican Anthony “Tony” Ciriello is going up against Libertarian candidate David Lewis. Ciriello currently serves as the elected coroner of Kosciusko County. In addition to his coroner duties, Ciriello is...
Two-Day Trail Fest This Weekend In Winona Lake
WINONA LAKE — The Winona Lake Trail Fest, a fundraiser for the future Winona Lake Bike Park, is set for this weekend. The event is presented by K21 Health Foundation and Bikereg.com and organized by KCV Cycling Club. All activities will be at the Hauth Trailhead where the future...
Kosciusko REMC Hosting Electric Vehicle Test Drive
WARSAW — Kosciusko REMC will hold an Electric Vehicle Test Drive Experience event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22. KREMC has invited its members to participate in the event at no cost. Members will be able to register on-site to test drive an EV around a designated route and learn more about EVs from employees and educational handouts.
Pension Concern Voiced At Merit Board Meeting
WARSAW — A concern related to officers’ pensions was brought up at the Wednesday, Oct. 12, Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Merit Board meeting. Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office 1st Sgt. Chris McKeand mentioned the issue. “We had an incident earlier this week where the widow of a deceased...
Plans For Etna Green TIF District Moving Forward
ETNA GREEN — Progress is being made on Etna Green establishing a residential tax increment financing district. During a Tuesday, Oct. 11, meeting, Town Attorney Nick Jacobs provided an update on behalf of Greg Fitzloff, business development partner with Kosciusko Economic Development Corp. Jacobs said Baker Tilly completed its “1% test,” in which the advisory firm confirmed less than 1% of the homes in Etna Green were built more than one year ago.
RESolve Realty Operates Via eXp Online Model
WARSAW — Alan Hoyt is selling physical spaces through his company RESolve Realty, and doing so without having a designated physical office himself. The Kosciusko Chamber of Commerce had a ribbon-cutting for RESolve Realty on Thursday, Oct. 13, at Hoyt’s other business, Global Auto, 802 S. Buffalo St., Warsaw. The ribbon-cutting was held there since there’s not a brick-and-mortar building for the realty business.
Grants Support Organizations’ Work With Children
KENDALLVILLE, IN — The Dekko Foundation, a private family foundation located in Kendallville, with a mission of fostering economic freedom through education, awarded more than $1.7 million in grants to 14 youth-serving organizations during its most recent round of grant making. The foundation, started in 1981 by the late...
Local Accountant Receives Certified Value Builder Designation
WARSAW — Roxanne Coffelt recently completed an intensive training session to receive the designation of Certified Value Builder. The Value Builder System is a statistically proven methodology designed to improve the value of a privately held business. At the core of the system is The Value Builder Score, an evaluation system driven by an algorithm that evaluates a business on the eight core value drivers acquirers take into consideration when buying companies. The Value Builder Score gives a comprehensive assessment of the “sellability” of a business.
New Pickleball Courts Open At Bixler Park
WARSAW — There’s a new spot in Warsaw for pickleball players to enjoy the sport. The Kosciusko Chamber of Commerce celebrated the opening of K21 Courts at Bixler Park, 503 N. Detroit St., with a ribbon-cutting on Friday, Oct. 14. People have been able to use the facility since Oct. 1.
Area Accident Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following accidents:. 6:17 a.m. Friday, Oct. 14, North CR 400W, north of West CR 700N, Leesburg. Driver: Storm M. Stapleton, 26, North CR 450W, Warsaw. Stapleton’s vehicle hit a deer. Damage: Up to $10,000. 5:57 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 13,...
Fall Choral Fest To Be Held Oct. 22
WINONA LAKE — Classic Arts Programs and Grace College will be hosting a Fall Choral Fest at 7 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 22, at Winona Lake Community Church, 902 College Ave., Winona Lake. Directed by Dr. Ardis Faber, this concert will feature world music and spirituals. Performing groups include:. Classic...
Warsaw School Board Considers Updated Logos
WARSAW — Through a partnership with Blue River Digital, Warsaw Community Schools’ logos are being updated. The revamped versions were presented to WCS’ Board of Trustees during a Tuesday, Oct. 11, meeting. WCS Director of Communications Amanda Scroggs said the logo project started when she first took over as director.
Silver Lake Makes Donation After Pitch From Animal Welfare League
SILVER LAKE – Number 13 proved lucky for John Lantz. Lantz, board president for Animal Welfare League, has been making presentations to town councils and groups – and anyone who will listen – about the group’s strengths and needs. A presentation, including a video, with the Silver Lake Town Council Wednesday night, Oct. 12, marked the 13th community conversation.
Kosciusko County Court News
The following small claims have been awarded in Kosciusko Superior Court III, Judge Chad Miner presiding:. Warsaw Health System LLC d/b/a Kosciusko Community Hospital v. Jonathan L. Harness and Norma J. Harness, $9,240.23. Glenbrook Credit Acceptance Corp. v. Michael P. Hackworth, $7,594.13. Lisa G. Hall, $5,957.74. Angeline A. Keene, $4,731.30.
Wawasee School Board Discusses Student Achievement And Readiness
SYRACUSE — Financial resolutions were discussed and approved at the Wawasee School Board meeting Tuesday, Oct. 11. Additionally, Superintendent Dr. Steve Troyer and Dr. Shelly Wilfong shared some good news for students and parents throughout the corporation. Dr. Brandon Penrod presented and elaborated on the financial resolutions to be...
