WARSAW — Roxanne Coffelt recently completed an intensive training session to receive the designation of Certified Value Builder. The Value Builder System is a statistically proven methodology designed to improve the value of a privately held business. At the core of the system is The Value Builder Score, an evaluation system driven by an algorithm that evaluates a business on the eight core value drivers acquirers take into consideration when buying companies. The Value Builder Score gives a comprehensive assessment of the “sellability” of a business.

WARSAW, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO