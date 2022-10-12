ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LeBron James’ “The Shop” Pulls Kanye West Episode Due To Hate Speech

Well, it looks like Kanye West’s reckless mouth has, once again, gotten him canceled. This time, it’s with LeBron James’ YouTube series, The Shop .

The Hollywood Reporter reports that Ye’s recently-taped episode will not see the light of day, thanks to – SURPRISE – his use of “more hate speech and extremely dangerous stereotypes.” James’ business partner Maverick Carter issued a statement yesterday (October 11):

“Yesterday (Oct. 10) we taped an episode of The Shop with Kanye West. Kanye was booked weeks ago and, after talking to Kanye directly the day before we taped, I believed he was capable of a respectful discussion and he was ready to address all his recent comments. Unfortunately, he used The Shop to reiterate more hate speech and extremely dangerous stereotypes. We have made the decision not to air this episode or any of Kanye’s remarks. While The Shop embraces thoughtful discourse and differing opinions, we have zero tolerance for hate speech of any kind and will never allow our channels to be used to promote hate. I take full responsibility for believing Kanye wanted a different conversation and apologize to our guests and crew. Hate speech should never have an audience.”

It seems as if Kanye has been a fan of these viewpoints as of late. He was recently locked out of his Instagram account for anti-semitic comments, as he ranted against several folks. He then continued on Twitter, logging in for the first time in a while to say, “I’m going death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE.” Not surprisingly, that tweet was deleted, and Kanye was suspended from Twitter as well.

With all this going on, is it safe to say that Ye should be canceled officially? From everywhere? Only time will tell.

