Read full article on original website
Related
Kansas Public Radio
Headlines for Friday, October 14, 2022
TOPEKA, Kan. (KPR) - For the second day in a row, most of Kansas remains under extreme fire danger. A Red Flag Warning will be in effect from noon through 7 o'clock tonight (FRI). Gusty winds, low humidity and warm temperatures could lead to extreme fire behavior if wildfires break out.
Kansas Public Radio
Headlines for Thursday, October 13, 2022
TOPEKA, Kan. (KPR) - Conditions across the eastern half of Kansas are favorable today (THUR) for extreme wildfires. The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning, in effect from noon through 7 pm. Gusty winds, low humidity and warm temperatures could lead to extreme fire behavior if wildfires break out. The same dangerous fire conditions will also be present Friday across much of Kansas.
Comments / 0