TOPEKA, Kan. (KPR) - Conditions across the eastern half of Kansas are favorable today (THUR) for extreme wildfires. The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning, in effect from noon through 7 pm. Gusty winds, low humidity and warm temperatures could lead to extreme fire behavior if wildfires break out. The same dangerous fire conditions will also be present Friday across much of Kansas.

KANSAS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO