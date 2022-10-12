Read full article on original website
hot969boston.com
Boston Snow Predictions Are In – Get Your Space Savers Ready!
It’s that time of year again. We’re all out here living our best fall lives, knowing damn well it won’t be long until winter decides to take over and slap the pumpkin spice out ya mouth. I know, that’s a little extra, but it actually feels pretty accurate.
Catch an Out-of-This-World Light Show in Eliot, Maine
I was scrolling on Instagram the other day, as I do, and I saw this photo that stopped me dead in my tracks. My first thought? "It's happening! Aliens are invading our planet and are going to abduct humans and bring them back to their home planet and program them to be their servants. Or maybe when they get to know us, they will see how useless we all are, and just leave us here on Earth."
universalhub.com
And the award for the best storrowing of 2022 goes to ...
Live Boston reports that around 2:30 a.m., the driver of a box truck slammed into the train bridge under the BU Bridge, flipping the truck on its side, spilling fuel all and his cargo all over the road and briefly getting himself entrapped before being rescued by firefighters. The inbound...
Boston's Most Dangerous Neighborhoods
Boston, MA, is a historic city with much to offer, but it also has its fair share of dangerous neighborhoods. Fenway Park in Boston, MA, home of the Boston Red Sox major league baseball team.Image by Michelle Raponi from Pixabay.
Beverly installs commemorative ‘seal crossing’ sign after Shoebert finds his way back to North Shore
BEVERLY, Mass. — The town of Beverly has installed a “seal crossing” sign in wake of Shoebert’s return to the North Shore. The beloved gray seal was fitted with a tracker and released into the wild off Block Island in late September after a short stay at the Mystic Aquarium in Connecticut. The wayward 235-pound aquatic mammal was initially taken into custody after he waddled from the pond to Beverly police headquarters.
Ready for Screeemfest? New Hampshire’s Canobie Lake Park Has Updated How You Get Tickets
It is the time when everyone wants to go out at night and be scared either by scare actors or while walking through a haunted house. Canobie Lake Park in Salem, New Hampshire, is one of the best places to go with your family or friends during the spooky season.
Best Chicken Wings Joint in Portsmouth, NH, to Close Its Doors
Do you love chicken wings? If without hesitation you said "yes", then you'll be bummed to find out one of the best and award-winning chicken wing spots in the state will be closing soon. This joint hand-cuts its wings daily. There are several locations in New Hampshire, but the Portsmouth...
Boston has one of the most beautiful streets in the world, according to Architectural Digest
A charming Beacon Hill street filled with cobblestones and street lamps is among the most beautiful pathways on the planet, according to Architectural Digest. The publication recently released a list of the 53 most beautiful streets in the world and included Acorn Street in Boston. “Some are notable for their...
9-year-old falls on needle during football practice at Boston park
ROXBURY, Mass. — A 9-year-old boy is receiving treatment after his family says he fell on a needle during football practice. It happened on Wednesday night at Clifford Park in Roxbury. Boston 25 News has been regularly reporting on concerns about littered needles at the park for years now.
The storied history of Revere Beach
REVERE – From roller coasters to sand castles, Revere Beach has a storied history of entertaining people from all over Massachusetts and around the world.Despite all the efforts from Mother Nature, it's very hard to hold the Crescent Beach down."It's incredible. I mean it's so lively reading about the history of this area and all the amusements, the crowds that gathered here," Visitors Services supervisor Matthew Nash said.In 1896, it was made official. Revere Beach became the first public beach in the United States. Its popularity and nicknames always made the headlines"The matchless Mystic City by the Sea, the Beach...
NH’s Spaulding Turnpike Goes Cashless Monday
Monday night your ride on the Spaulding Turnpike will change forever. The New Hampshire Department of Transportation will no longer accept cash as toll payment at the Rochester and Dover toll plazas starting at 10 p.m. when the last of the state's daytime toll plazas are closed. Drivers will instead...
The Latest New Hampshire Eatery Celebrates Award-Winning Haitian Food
Yum! It's always exciting to hear about new restaurants opening up, because if there's one thing we humans love universally, it's eating. And when it's an award-winning, internationally-recognized chef's new restaurant, then bring it. You most definitely want to add this latest gem in the Granite State to your restaurant...
Will You Witness ‘Powerful Energy’? The Conjuring House is Resuming Haunted Tours
This past year, the terrifying Conjuring House in Burrillville, Rhode Island, was purchased by a Boston developer, Jaqueline Nuñez, for $300,000 over the asking price. Nuñez spent $1.525 million on this haunted house. According to Mass Live, Nuñez told The Boston Globe that there were buying stipulations from...
Toys ‘R’ Us Opening 5 Locations in New Hampshire and Maine
About five years ago, a piece of many people's youth in New England was seemingly swept away. Longtime toy giant Toys 'R' Us revealed their financial problems and intentions to close their stores across the country. Despite following through on closing their brick-and-mortar stores, Toys 'R' Us left a glimmer of hope for fans of Geoffrey the Giraffe, and didn't erase the brand. They left the door open for Toys 'R' Us to return in a different form, and that time has arrived.
Longest Road in America Starts (or Ends) in Boston
If you think about it, of course the longest road in the United States is going to be coast to coast, but with so many coastal states, it's pretty cool that Boston, Massachusetts is where it begins (or ends), depending on your drive. For New Englanders, I think it's safe to say it starts here.
BPS says COVID cases haven’t spiked in schools this fall. Here’s why.
COVID-19 data for Boston schools this fall does not make for easy comparison with last year's numbers. During the monthly “Ask the Mayor” segment on GBH’s “Boston Public Radio” on Tuesday morning, a caller from South Boston raised what seemed like a startling statistic. COVID-19...
A New Hampshire Barber May Have Just Set a Brilliant New Standard for Weddings
It's not every day that as you're sitting in the chair at the barbershop you go to, your barber asks you to officiate his wedding. But that actually happened a couple of months ago when I walked into Route 1 Barbershop & Shave Parlour on Route 1 in Portsmouth, New Hampshire.
This Maine Road is Perfect for an Impromptu, Spooky Halloween Drive
Before I even get into this, let me just rip the bandaid off for anyone who notices the hood of my truck in the bottom of this picture that's clearly taken from the driver's seat and wants to bust me for TeXtInG aNd DrIvInG -- I pulled over in the insanely too narrow breakdown lane next to the guardrail and put my hazards on to take any picture you see in this article.
Photos: New Hampshire’s Own Adam Sandler Just Bought the Most Unexpected Home
Hmmmmmm, New Hampshire's own Adam Sandler, raised in Manchester, just bought the last home you'd expect an A-List celebrity swimming in money to buy. According to Dirt, it's quite extensive, as Adam has spent millions of dollars buying homes in prime areas of Massachusetts, and Florida. His newest home is in the Los Angeles area enclave of Pacific Palisades, at 5415 Albright Street. The property is listed by Katie Landrum with Compass Pacific Palisades, and it's the last home you'd expect a multi-millionaire celebrity to buy.
Grab Your Broom and Visit These Popular Shops in Salem, Massachusetts
Nothing gets you quite in the Halloween spirit like a trip to Salem, Massachusetts. Founded back in 1626, according to the town's website, Salem is most infamous for being the site of the 1692 Salem Witch Trials. During the course of the hysteria, 20 people were accused of witchcraft, put on trial, and tragically executed. Several others died in jail. You can learn more about these innocent victims here.
