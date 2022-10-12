ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

hot969boston.com

Boston Snow Predictions Are In – Get Your Space Savers Ready!

It’s that time of year again. We’re all out here living our best fall lives, knowing damn well it won’t be long until winter decides to take over and slap the pumpkin spice out ya mouth. I know, that’s a little extra, but it actually feels pretty accurate.
BOSTON, MA
97.5 WOKQ

Catch an Out-of-This-World Light Show in Eliot, Maine

I was scrolling on Instagram the other day, as I do, and I saw this photo that stopped me dead in my tracks. My first thought? "It's happening! Aliens are invading our planet and are going to abduct humans and bring them back to their home planet and program them to be their servants. Or maybe when they get to know us, they will see how useless we all are, and just leave us here on Earth."
ELIOT, ME
universalhub.com

And the award for the best storrowing of 2022 goes to ...

Live Boston reports that around 2:30 a.m., the driver of a box truck slammed into the train bridge under the BU Bridge, flipping the truck on its side, spilling fuel all and his cargo all over the road and briefly getting himself entrapped before being rescued by firefighters. The inbound...
BOSTON, MA
Terry Mansfield

Boston's Most Dangerous Neighborhoods

Boston, MA, is a historic city with much to offer, but it also has its fair share of dangerous neighborhoods. Fenway Park in Boston, MA, home of the Boston Red Sox major league baseball team.Image by Michelle Raponi from Pixabay.
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Beverly installs commemorative ‘seal crossing’ sign after Shoebert finds his way back to North Shore

BEVERLY, Mass. — The town of Beverly has installed a “seal crossing” sign in wake of Shoebert’s return to the North Shore. The beloved gray seal was fitted with a tracker and released into the wild off Block Island in late September after a short stay at the Mystic Aquarium in Connecticut. The wayward 235-pound aquatic mammal was initially taken into custody after he waddled from the pond to Beverly police headquarters.
BEVERLY, MA
CBS Boston

The storied history of Revere Beach

REVERE – From roller coasters to sand castles, Revere Beach has a storied history of entertaining people from all over Massachusetts and around the world.Despite all the efforts from Mother Nature, it's very hard to hold the Crescent Beach down."It's incredible. I mean it's so lively reading about the history of this area and all the amusements, the crowds that gathered here," Visitors Services supervisor Matthew Nash said.In 1896, it was made official. Revere Beach became the first public beach in the United States. Its popularity and nicknames always made the headlines"The matchless Mystic City by the Sea, the Beach...
REVERE, MA
97.5 WOKQ

NH’s Spaulding Turnpike Goes Cashless Monday

Monday night your ride on the Spaulding Turnpike will change forever. The New Hampshire Department of Transportation will no longer accept cash as toll payment at the Rochester and Dover toll plazas starting at 10 p.m. when the last of the state's daytime toll plazas are closed. Drivers will instead...
ROCHESTER, NH
97.5 WOKQ

Toys ‘R’ Us Opening 5 Locations in New Hampshire and Maine

About five years ago, a piece of many people's youth in New England was seemingly swept away. Longtime toy giant Toys 'R' Us revealed their financial problems and intentions to close their stores across the country. Despite following through on closing their brick-and-mortar stores, Toys 'R' Us left a glimmer of hope for fans of Geoffrey the Giraffe, and didn't erase the brand. They left the door open for Toys 'R' Us to return in a different form, and that time has arrived.
MAINE STATE
97.5 WOKQ

Longest Road in America Starts (or Ends) in Boston

If you think about it, of course the longest road in the United States is going to be coast to coast, but with so many coastal states, it's pretty cool that Boston, Massachusetts is where it begins (or ends), depending on your drive. For New Englanders, I think it's safe to say it starts here.
BOSTON, MA
97.5 WOKQ

This Maine Road is Perfect for an Impromptu, Spooky Halloween Drive

Before I even get into this, let me just rip the bandaid off for anyone who notices the hood of my truck in the bottom of this picture that's clearly taken from the driver's seat and wants to bust me for TeXtInG aNd DrIvInG -- I pulled over in the insanely too narrow breakdown lane next to the guardrail and put my hazards on to take any picture you see in this article.
DURHAM, NH
97.5 WOKQ

Photos: New Hampshire’s Own Adam Sandler Just Bought the Most Unexpected Home

Hmmmmmm, New Hampshire's own Adam Sandler, raised in Manchester, just bought the last home you'd expect an A-List celebrity swimming in money to buy. According to Dirt, it's quite extensive, as Adam has spent millions of dollars buying homes in prime areas of Massachusetts, and Florida. His newest home is in the Los Angeles area enclave of Pacific Palisades, at 5415 Albright Street. The property is listed by Katie Landrum with Compass Pacific Palisades, and it's the last home you'd expect a multi-millionaire celebrity to buy.
MANCHESTER, NH
97.5 WOKQ

Grab Your Broom and Visit These Popular Shops in Salem, Massachusetts

Nothing gets you quite in the Halloween spirit like a trip to Salem, Massachusetts. Founded back in 1626, according to the town's website, Salem is most infamous for being the site of the 1692 Salem Witch Trials. During the course of the hysteria, 20 people were accused of witchcraft, put on trial, and tragically executed. Several others died in jail. You can learn more about these innocent victims here.
SALEM, MA
97.5 WOKQ

97.5 WOKQ

97.5 WOKQ plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Portsmouth, New Hampshire. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

