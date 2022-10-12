A few weeks ago, the St. Aloysius Flashes fired themselves up to face their blood rival Cathedral. Now it’s time for the “other” Catholic school kin on their schedule. The Flashes (1-7) host Greenville-St. Joe (6-1) on Friday. It’s a long-running series that started in 1952, between two schools with a lot in common, yet also a game that has rarely had the same pizzazz as the annual meeting with Cathedral or even the now-dormant series with Madison-St. Joe.

