Read full article on original website
Related
vicksburgnews.com
VDN renames coaching award in honor of Coach Chip
The Vicksburg Daily News is recognizing local native and football coach Eric Chiplin by renaming the Junior High Football Coach of the Year Award in his honor. Since elementary school, Chiplin loved the game of football and played for the Bowmar Bears at the Vicksburg YMCA. He stuck with football throughout his youth and was a person everyone enjoyed being around and brought joy to many.
Vicksburg Post
Christian Collegiate uses big plays, speed to beat Porter’s Chapel
Earlier this week, Porter’s Chapel Academy coach Blake Purvis called Christian Collegiate Academy the fastest 8-man football team he had ever seen. The Bulldogs did not do anything to prove him wrong. Christian Collegiate scored four touchdowns on its first 15 offensive snaps and rolled to a 36-13 victory...
Vicksburg Post
St. Aloysius puts up a fight before falling to Greenville-St. Joe
For a good portion of the first half, St. Aloysius had mighty Greenville-St. Joe on upset alert. It didn’t wind up that way — at all — but the Flashes certainly gave it their best shot. Victor Baker threw three touchdown passes, and Greenville-St. Joe scored 47...
Vicksburg Post
Warren Central blows past Pearl with big fourth quarter
PEARL — Warren Central has found different ways to win each week of this season. Its latest trick was to flat out dominate the fourth quarter. The Vikings trailed entering the fourth quarter, then ripped off 18 unanswered points in the final period to take down Pearl 38-21 on Friday night.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Vicksburg Post
St. Al hosts Greenville-St. Joe for senior night
A few weeks ago, the St. Aloysius Flashes fired themselves up to face their blood rival Cathedral. Now it’s time for the “other” Catholic school kin on their schedule. The Flashes (1-7) host Greenville-St. Joe (6-1) on Friday. It’s a long-running series that started in 1952, between two schools with a lot in common, yet also a game that has rarely had the same pizzazz as the annual meeting with Cathedral or even the now-dormant series with Madison-St. Joe.
First Look into Jackson State Men’s Basketball Team
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- Media members got their first look into the 2022-2023 version of the Jackson State men’s basketball team. Under first year head coach Mo Williams the Tigers have 10 new players. The team says although they have a lot of brand-new guys their chemistry has been great. In the video above hear from […]
Vicksburg Post
Gators rout Ridgeland to clinch spot in Class 5A playoffs
RIDGELAND — Once again, the Vicksburg Gators are a playoff team. With a few more performances like this one, they might also be a championship team. Ronnie Alexander threw two touchdown passes to Tyler Henderson, and the Gators’ defense allowed one first down in the first half as they blew away Ridgeland 42-20 on Friday.
Vicksburg Post
MACCC football roundup: Hinds, Holmes, Northwest and Jones notch blowout wins; Northeast stuns EMCC
After a season full of starts, stops and nailbiters, Hinds Community College finally got to enjoy a blowout. Jeffrey Pittman scored three rushing touchdowns, and Hinds’ defense forced five turnovers as the Eagles wiped out Itawamba Community College 34-7 on Thursday. It was only the second time this season...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Vicksburg Post
Vikings play Pearl with a chance to separate from the pack in Region 3-6A
It’s Separation Week in MHSAA Region 3-6A. The top four teams in the league’s standings play the four in the bottom half on Friday night. It’s a golden opportunity for the contenders — including Warren Central — to put some distance on the also-rans and take a big step toward clinching playoff berths.
Coach Deion Sanders Giver Interviewer a Hard Time for ‘Code Switching’ – Leads to Awkward Moment
Head Coach of the Jackson State football team and former star athlete Deion Sanders recently caused an awkward moment with a media member. The interviewer was immediately shut down by the Coach after Sanders did not feel as though the first question was authentic. Deion "Coach Prime" Sanders has made...
Vicksburg Post
Missy Gators drop volleyball playoff opener to West Harrison
After an outstanding regular season, Vicksburg High’s volleyball team could not find the same success in the playoffs. West Harrison knocked the Missy Gators out of the MHSAA Class 5A playoffs on Tuesday, by beating them 3-0 (25-14, 25-10, 25-4) in a second-round matchup. West Harrison (16-15) advanced to...
Vicksburg Post
Gators go to Ridgeland with chance to clinch playoff berth
Clinching a playoff berth. Guaranteeing another winning season. Knocking off another playoff contender. The Vicksburg Gators can’t check every box this week, but they sure can check a lot of them. The Gators (5-2, 5-0 MHSAA Region 2-5A) can clinch a playoff berth — among other goals — by...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Deion Sanders Allows '60 Minutes' To Go 'Prime Time'
"60 Minutes" travels to Jackson, MS and goes 'Prime Time' in its first meeting with Coach Prime.
WDAM-TV
Tickets go on sale for “Boom Box Battle”
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - On the eve of a Southwestern Athletic Conference football showcase between Jackson State University and Southern University, the renowned bands from each institution will square off. The “Boom Box Battle of the Bands” will pit JSU’s “Sonic Boom” against Southern’s “Human Juke Box” at 7...
Mississippi Match 5 player wins more than $202,000
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Lottery Corporation (MLC) announced the jackpot for the Mississippi Match 5 was hit for the Tuesday, Oct. 11 drawing by one player. The winning ticket is worth $202,787.29. The numbers drawn were 9-15-22-25-26, and the winning ticket was purchased from Midway Pit Stop on Highway 18 in Raymond. The jackpot […]
michiganchronicle.com
Bishop Edgar Vann Leads Initiative That Delivers Semi-Trailer Trucks With Water to Mississippi
Bishop Edgar Vann, senior pastor of Second Ebenezer Church in Detroit, leads the way to help Jackson, Miss. residents get bottled water to a primarily Black population. In response to the severe water crisis in Jackson, Miss., Bishop Edgar Vann, senior pastor of Second Ebenezer Church on Detroit’s east side, led an initiative to collect needed bottled water for Jackson.
Vicksburg Post
VIDEO: Low Mississippi River affecting commerce, could be long-term for Vicksburg
A lack of significant rain over the Mississippi River Basin has dropped the Mississippi River to levels not seen locally since after the 2011 flood, forcing cruise lines and towing companies to alter their operations on the river. According to the National Weather Service, the river’s level at Vicksburg on...
Vicksburg Post
Old Post Files Oct. 12, 1922-2022
Old Post Files is a regular feature within the pages of The Vicksburg Post’s print edition and digital e-edition. This feature looks back at some of the happenings from the pages of The Vicksburg Post over the past few decades. Enjoy. 100 years ago: 1922. Those injured in the...
Vicksburg Post
A LITTLE SOMETHING EXTRA: ‘Lagniappe Leftovers’ gives new life to yesterday’s supper
The latest cookbook from “Makeover my Leftover” Chef Susanne Duplantis has a colorful connection to Vicksburg. “Lagniappe Leftovers,” published by Pelican Publishing, features illustrations by Dr. Tom Quaid, the father of Vicksburg’s Ali Quaid Hopson. Quaid, who devoted much of his life to the medical field as a cardiologist, has found a second life in his art.
Vicksburg Post
Warren County Land Records Oct. 3 to Oct. 10
Records were recorded from the Warren County Courthouse from the period Oct. 3 to Oct. 10. *Billy Leist to Don Ainsworth and Theresa, Part of Section 24, Township 16 North, Range 4 East. *Sterling Blanche and Tara S. Blanche to Brandon S. Maynord and Kennedy A. Monsour, Lots 24 and...
Comments / 0