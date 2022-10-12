ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Receding Waters Reveal a Long-Lost Higgins Boat in Northern California

Severe droughts and low water levels have revealed unseen pieces of maritime history in Europe and the United States this season, including scuttled Nazi riverboats on the Danube and a sunken 19th-century cargo vessel in New Orleans. The U.S. Forest Service has just added a lost Higgins boat to the list, and at an unexpected location: Lake Shasta, an impoundment in Northern California's Shasta-Trinity National Forest.
Remarkable piece of WWII history emerges from California's Lake Shasta

A surprising — and mysterious — piece of World War II history has emerged from Lake Shasta as the California drought unearths long-submerged relics from the water. Shasta-Trinity National Forest announced Sunday that a boat was found in the desiccating lake bed, hidden from view likely for decades. The “31-17” marking on it linked it back to the USS Monrovia, an attack transport ship used in both the European and Pacific theaters of WWII.
The Best Trout Fly Rods of 2022

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Fly fishing for trout has become an industry all its own, with specialty fly rods designed for very specific tasks—I’m looking at you, Euro-nymphers. But for general trout fishing, where anglers might need to dredge deep with a nymph, throw a sizable streamer, or deliver a spot-on dry-fly cast, all in the same outing, a dependable fly rod that can do a little bit of everything is a vital implement.
Alaska cancels snow crab season, threatening key economic driver

For the first time, crews in Alaska won’t be braving ice and sea spray to pluck snow crab from the Bering Sea. The Alaska Department of Fish and Game canceled the snow crab season earlier this week after a catastrophic population crash of the sizable crustaceans. The red king crab season was canceled for the second year in a row, making it a two-pronged disaster for Alaska’s economy and for those whose livelihoods rely on crab.
Video: Bull Moose Have Brutal Fight in Family’s Driveway—Then One Jumps Into a Pickup Truck

The moose rut is in full swing in early October, and that means that bulls will be duking it out with anything that even looks like another bull moose for the chance to pass on their genes. You’ve probably seen whitetails fight, and even elk. But there’s hardly anything more impressive than two bull moose going full-tilt. These battles can get a little scary when they spill into places it shouldn’t.
West Coast gray whale population declining, according to latest count

NOAA Fisheries has released its latest census of North Pacific gray whales along the West Coast and has found that their numbers continue to decline following an unusual mortality event that started two years ago. “We can't pinpoint a specific cause, and we think there's probably multiple factors involved," said...
Alaska Cancels Snow Crab Season for First Time in History

Alaska has canceled its snow crab season for the first time in its history, crippling a fishing industry reliant on catching and selling the crabs to U.S. restaurants. The decision to cancel came after biologists reported that 90 percent of the crabs’ population had “disappeared” between 2018 and 2021, possibly because of warming waters in the Bering Sea, where about 65 boats usually take part in snow crab season each winter. “It’s going to be very devastating to small businesses like myself and very devastating to the crab fleet,” Gabriel Prout, who runs his own fishing vessel business in Kodiak, Alaska, told the New York Times. Prout said his crew would typically bring in between 500,000 to 750,000 pounds of snow crabs each season. State officials say they hope the one-year pause will help snow crabs repopulate while scientists continue to investigate where they’ve all gone.Read it at New York Times
Drydock Completed on Resolve PioneerVessel Readied for Five More Years of Service in Western Alaska

Resolve Marine, a global leader in ship and vessel salvage, emergency response, and specialized marine services, today announced that the Resolve Pioneer has completed her ABS special survey and U.S. Coast Guard (USCG) certificate of inspection following a drydock at Vigor Industrial in Portland, OR. The drydock involved various technical upgrades, hull steel renewal, painting, overhaul and cleaning of the vessel.
CONNELLY: Rainbow trout loved by some, detested by others

The rainbow trout is native to rivers and lakes draining into the Pacific on the west coast of North America. The very popular steelhead is simply a sea-run form of the coastal rainbow or Columbia River redband trout that normally returns to fresh water to spawn after two to three years in the ocean.
The Ultimate Guide to Fishing with a Charter Boat

Originally Posted On: http://carboncatcharters.com/the-ultimate-guide-to-fishing-with-a-charter-boat/. Were you aware that around 46 million people fish each year?. If you’re reading this for the first time, it’s likely that you’ve chosen to try charter fishing. Any angler will tell you that this is most likely the ideal method for wetting a line.
