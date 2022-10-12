Read full article on original website
maritime-executive.com
Receding Waters Reveal a Long-Lost Higgins Boat in Northern California
Severe droughts and low water levels have revealed unseen pieces of maritime history in Europe and the United States this season, including scuttled Nazi riverboats on the Danube and a sunken 19th-century cargo vessel in New Orleans. The U.S. Forest Service has just added a lost Higgins boat to the list, and at an unexpected location: Lake Shasta, an impoundment in Northern California's Shasta-Trinity National Forest.
KUOW
'It's simply devastating in ways that many people don't realize' – Alaska cancels crab seasons
On Monday, Alaska officials made an unprecedented announcement. For the first time ever, they canceled the winter snow crab harvest in the Bering Sea. They also nixed the fall Bristol Bay red king crab harvest for the second year in a row. Jamie Goen, executive director of the Alaska Bering...
SFGate
Remarkable piece of WWII history emerges from California's Lake Shasta
A surprising — and mysterious — piece of World War II history has emerged from Lake Shasta as the California drought unearths long-submerged relics from the water. Shasta-Trinity National Forest announced Sunday that a boat was found in the desiccating lake bed, hidden from view likely for decades. The “31-17” marking on it linked it back to the USS Monrovia, an attack transport ship used in both the European and Pacific theaters of WWII.
Humpback Whales Spotted Charging Orca Trying to Hunt in Monterey Bay
The Monterey Bay Whale Watch saw about 20 humpback whales surrounding the orca.
In a double whammy to Oregon’s commercial fleet, Alaska’s Bering king crab, snow crab seasons canceled
Alaska officials have canceled the fall Bristol Bay red king crab harvest, and for the first time, have also scrapped the winter harvest of smaller snow crab. The move is a double whammy to a fleet from Alaska, Washington and Oregon chasing Bering Sea crab in harvests that in 2016 grossed $280 million, The Seattle Times reported.
Olympic National Park Issuing Emergency Closure of Recreational Fishing in Most Rivers and Streams
Starting October 6, Olympic National Park will be issuing an emergency closure of recreational fishing in many of its river systems in an effort to protect the fish that are at risk of low population numbers. The news of the closures follows the “ongoing, severe low-flow conditions” of Olympic National...
The Best Trout Fly Rods of 2022
We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Fly fishing for trout has become an industry all its own, with specialty fly rods designed for very specific tasks—I’m looking at you, Euro-nymphers. But for general trout fishing, where anglers might need to dredge deep with a nymph, throw a sizable streamer, or deliver a spot-on dry-fly cast, all in the same outing, a dependable fly rod that can do a little bit of everything is a vital implement.
Alaska cancels snow crab season, threatening key economic driver
For the first time, crews in Alaska won’t be braving ice and sea spray to pluck snow crab from the Bering Sea. The Alaska Department of Fish and Game canceled the snow crab season earlier this week after a catastrophic population crash of the sizable crustaceans. The red king crab season was canceled for the second year in a row, making it a two-pronged disaster for Alaska’s economy and for those whose livelihoods rely on crab.
NOAA Science Center in La Jolla Finds Count of Gray Whales Along West Coast Down by 40%
The number of gray whales migrating along the Pacific Coast of North America has declined by nearly 40% from a 2016 peak, according to new U.S. research. In addition, the population produced its fewest calves on record this year, researchers noted in a report released Friday. The 38% drop from...
vinlove.net
Unique skill of a fisherman who earns thousands of dollars of silver in the floating season
Every day, Lam Thanh Nhan and his wife travel more than 40km from Chau Phu district (An Giang) to channel 13 in Phu Hoi commune to catch tens of kilograms of wild fish, earning more than 1 million. According to the An Giang people, this year the flood season comes...
WWII ‘Ghost Boat’ Emerges in Receding California Shasta Lake Waters
A relentless worldwide drought has devastated countries across the globe, drying up lakes and rivers and leaving entire communities without water. It’s also, however, ignited fascination among scientists and history buffs alike, as the receding waters around the world have brought countless ancient artifacts to the surface. Now, this...
Video: Bull Moose Have Brutal Fight in Family’s Driveway—Then One Jumps Into a Pickup Truck
The moose rut is in full swing in early October, and that means that bulls will be duking it out with anything that even looks like another bull moose for the chance to pass on their genes. You’ve probably seen whitetails fight, and even elk. But there’s hardly anything more impressive than two bull moose going full-tilt. These battles can get a little scary when they spill into places it shouldn’t.
KUOW
West Coast gray whale population declining, according to latest count
NOAA Fisheries has released its latest census of North Pacific gray whales along the West Coast and has found that their numbers continue to decline following an unusual mortality event that started two years ago. “We can't pinpoint a specific cause, and we think there's probably multiple factors involved," said...
Alaska Cancels Snow Crab Season for First Time in History
Alaska has canceled its snow crab season for the first time in its history, crippling a fishing industry reliant on catching and selling the crabs to U.S. restaurants. The decision to cancel came after biologists reported that 90 percent of the crabs’ population had “disappeared” between 2018 and 2021, possibly because of warming waters in the Bering Sea, where about 65 boats usually take part in snow crab season each winter. “It’s going to be very devastating to small businesses like myself and very devastating to the crab fleet,” Gabriel Prout, who runs his own fishing vessel business in Kodiak, Alaska, told the New York Times. Prout said his crew would typically bring in between 500,000 to 750,000 pounds of snow crabs each season. State officials say they hope the one-year pause will help snow crabs repopulate while scientists continue to investigate where they’ve all gone.Read it at New York Times
gcaptain.com
Drydock Completed on Resolve PioneerVessel Readied for Five More Years of Service in Western Alaska
Resolve Marine, a global leader in ship and vessel salvage, emergency response, and specialized marine services, today announced that the Resolve Pioneer has completed her ABS special survey and U.S. Coast Guard (USCG) certificate of inspection following a drydock at Vigor Industrial in Portland, OR. The drydock involved various technical upgrades, hull steel renewal, painting, overhaul and cleaning of the vessel.
Post Register
CONNELLY: Rainbow trout loved by some, detested by others
The rainbow trout is native to rivers and lakes draining into the Pacific on the west coast of North America. The very popular steelhead is simply a sea-run form of the coastal rainbow or Columbia River redband trout that normally returns to fresh water to spawn after two to three years in the ocean.
wdfxfox34.com
The Ultimate Guide to Fishing with a Charter Boat
Originally Posted On: http://carboncatcharters.com/the-ultimate-guide-to-fishing-with-a-charter-boat/. Were you aware that around 46 million people fish each year?. If you’re reading this for the first time, it’s likely that you’ve chosen to try charter fishing. Any angler will tell you that this is most likely the ideal method for wetting a line.
