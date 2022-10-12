ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

Taste Of Home

How to Make 3-Ingredient Apple Dump Cake

Dump cake recipe ideas all over TikTok because this dessert is so simple. The name, “dump cake,” refers to the way the ingredients are literally dumped into a baking dish—no mixing is required. A dump cake comes together in minutes and, after it’s baked, the flavor and textures are amazing. There are several types of dump cakes including peach cake, cherry pineapple cake and, of course, the ever-popular popular apple dump cake!
Florence Carmela Paola

Fall Recipes: Caramel Apple Dump Cake

Apple Dump Cake with Vanilla Ice Cream and Caramel SauceElizabeth Lampman / frugalmomeh.com. Are you looking for a quick and easy recipe that screams Fall? How about a Sweet and Crunchy Caramel Apple Dump Cake? You may be asking yourself, what exactly is a Dump Cake?
The Daily South

Fried Apple Pies

Holding one of these sweet fried apple pies in your hand is a sure sign fall is near. The gently spiced filling balances tart apples. The crust is crisp but tender, and the sugar-cinnamon coating provides a lick-your-lips finish that's purely irresistible. While you could take a shortcut and use...
Mashed

Extra Moist Butter Cake Recipe

When it's so easy to make a cake from a box mix, why would you go through the trouble of making one from scratch? Well, because cakes made from scratch really aren't all that difficult, either, as long as you have the right recipe to follow to ensure that they come out with the proper texture. Recipe developer Ting Dalton describes this sponge-type cake as " springy, moist, [and] sweet." She likes to cut it in very small pieces, though she admits "it's impossible just to have a few."
winemag.com

Blueberry Cake with Blueberry Sauce

Adapted from The Taste of Country Cooking by Edna Lewis. Copyright © 1976 by Edna Lewis. Excerpted by permission of Alfred A. Knopf, a division of Penguin Random House LLC. All rights reserved. No part of this excerpt may be reproduced or reprinted without permission in writing from the publisher.
Bon Appétit

Peanut Butter Rice Krispie Treats With Brown Butter

If ever there were a case of personality over looks, these rice crispy treats would be it. Seemingly ordinary, the visuals completely belie the fact that the bars are awash in flavor—sweet, salty, toasty, malty, nutty—far removed from any packaged version or childhood memory. A few spoons of...
Food & Wine

Lemon-Ricotta Cake

This light and airy cake gets its texture from whole-milk ricotta in the batter. "I first created this cake by accident, substituting the ricotta I had in my refrigerator for the sour cream that my recipe called for," says 2020 F&W Best New Chef Camille Cogswell of Asheville, North Carolina, who shared her recipe with Food & Wine. "The result was, happily, far superior to the original! Now, this super moist and tender ricotta cake with bright lemon flavor is one of my go-tos; it comes together quickly and easily and is still exceptional even after a few days sitting on the counter. By itself, it's a perfect gift to a friend. Dressed up with soft whipped cream and showered in seasonal fresh fruit, it becomes quite an elegant dinner dessert with minimal effort."
12tomatoes.com

Cinnamon Sugar Pumpkin Bread

Pumpkin loaf + streusel topping = match made in heaven. I don’t think I’ve met a pumpkin bread that I didn’t like, but do you know what kind of pumpkin bread will make you fall positively in love? One with a cinnamon sugar streusel topping. Think about it — weren’t they always meant to be together? That moist pumpkiny-spiced loaf and a buttery brown sugar crumble? Match made in heaven if you ask me. Or anyone really. This loaf (well, loaves; this makes two) is easy to love and luckily easy enough to make that you can satisfy a craving on short notice.
Food52

Corn Muffins

"If you thought I had a lot to say about cornbread, you’ll understand why corn muffins are given their own special page and treatment. I focused on making the best tasting corn muffin—just sweet enough and with a beautiful buttery flavor. These are not huge bakery-style muffins, but rather a perfect homemade muffin size—and it can be dressed up with cheese or other fixings, too." Excerpted from Savory Baking: Recipes for Breakfast, Dinner, and Everything in Between 2022 by Erin Jeanne McDowell. —Erin Jeanne McDowell.
