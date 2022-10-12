This Week in ECAC Hockey: After cancer battle, St. Lawrence’s Lapointe back with Saints, ‘way ahead of where he thought he would be’

Read full article on original website
Dartmouth football takes step in right direction with Southeast Conference win over Durfee
FALL RIVER — Having won four Super Bowl titles — twice as a head coach and twice as a player — Dartmouth's Rick White knows what it feels like to be on top. He also knows what it's like to build up a program like Taylor Brown is trying to do at Durfee.
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 11 Ohio State faces tough challenge in weekend set with undefeated UConn
The No. 14 Ohio State men’s ice hockey team defeated Wisconsin 3-1 on Friday in Columbus. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. The No. 14 Ohio State men’s hockey team continues its non-conference schedule when it travels to Hartford, Connecticut, this weekend for a top-25 battle of unbeatens against No. 17 UConn.
SouthCoast high school scores and highlights from Friday, Oct. 15
Here's a look at the scores and highlights from Friday's high school action on the SouthCoast. Morgan Pendegrace had two goals and two assists to power the Lakers (10-2-1, 9-2 SCC) on Senior Night. “All seniors were outstanding and played an all-around great game,” said Apponequet head coach Robin Ireland. Cecilia Levrault, Emma Seaberg and Molly Harold each scored once while Jaida Belieau and Calissa Almeida had an assist apiece. Kara Balboni and Kaiya Rego had one save apiece.
Scoreboard: No. 7 Agawam boys soccer defeats No. 5 Longmeadow & more
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. No. 7 Agawam boys’ soccer team picked up a key win over No. 5 Longmeadow, 3-1, on Wednesday night in a Western Mass. top 10 showdown.
No. 6 Wahconah football posts 45-7 win over No. 14 Amherst
DALTON — As the members of the No. 6 Wahconah football team broke their jubilant post game huddle — one that followed a 45-7 rout of No. 14 Amherst — the 11 seniors had a much easier trek down to the hill and to the locker room than everyone else.
Scoreboard: Shelby O’Leary leads Franklin Tech girls volleyball past Athol & more
The Franklin Tech girls volleyball team fought for a 3-1 win over Athol on Wednesday. The final set scores were 25-11, 20-25, 25-23 and 25-13 in favor of the Eagles.
