ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

This Week in ECAC Hockey: After cancer battle, St. Lawrence’s Lapointe back with Saints, ‘way ahead of where he thought he would be’

By Jim Connelly
uscho.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
The Standard-Times

SouthCoast high school scores and highlights from Friday, Oct. 15

Here's a look at the scores and highlights from Friday's high school action on the SouthCoast. Morgan Pendegrace had two goals and two assists to power the Lakers (10-2-1, 9-2 SCC) on Senior Night. “All seniors were outstanding and played an all-around great game,” said Apponequet head coach Robin Ireland. Cecilia Levrault, Emma Seaberg and Molly Harold each scored once while Jaida Belieau and Calissa Almeida had an assist apiece. Kara Balboni and Kaiya Rego had one save apiece.
DARTMOUTH, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ecac Hockey#Saints#Atlantic Hockey#College Ice Hockey

Comments / 0

Community Policy