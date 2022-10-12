Rising: October 12, 2022

NATO to hold NUCLEAR DETERRENCE exercise, Elon Musk accused of COLLUDING WITH PUTIN

NATO is set to go forward next week with flying nuclear-capable aircraft as part of a long-planned annual deterrence exercise, despite escalating tensions between the West and Russia. Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave discuss.

Briahna Joy Gray: Is Tulsi Gabbard a war-profiteering HYPOCRITE?

Briahna Joy Gray analyzes Tulsi Gabbard’s resignation as Democratic National Committee vice chair in 2016, and the announcement she made yesterday that she will be exiting the Democratic Party.

THOUSANDS of Feds reportedly trade stocks in companies their agencies oversee, Nina Turner REACTS

Former Ohio State Sen. Nina Turner weighs in on a Wall Street Journal investigation that has found that thousands of officials across the government’s executive branch reported owning stocks that could rise or fall with decisions made by their agencies.

Turner also discusses her new daily news show, Unbossed, which is premiering on Oct.17 at 1 p.m. (ET) on TYT Network.

Biden: Nury Martinez, others should RESIGN FROM OFFICE over leaked racist tapes

President Joe Biden supported Los Angeles City Council President Nury Martinez’s decision to resign from her post as president after leaked audio of her making racist comments during a private conversation were made public this week. Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave discuss.

Senator LAMBASTED after saying Democrats back reparations For those who ‘do the crime’

Newsweek contributor Denise Long weighs in on racist comments Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-Ala.) recently made, which he is now under fire for.

Herschel Walker TRAILS in new poll post-scandal, Warknock revealed as SLUMLORD?: Report

In the Georgia Senate race, Herschel Walker trails behind Democratic Sen. Reverand Raphael Warnock by 2 points in a new Emerson College-Hill poll, a 2-point bump for Warnock. Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave react.

Sharon Osbourne: I Want My MONEY BACK from BLM. Ye says Planned Parenthood CONSPIRED with KKK

Sharon Osbourne said she wanted to be refunded for the nearly $1 million donation she made to the BLM organization. She made the comment in reaction to claims that rapper Ye made about the organization being a scam.

17-Yr-Old brutally shot by cops in his car is unconscious, on life support: Family lawyer

The family of 17-year-old Eric Cantu, who was shot by police while sitting in his car eating a hamburger, says he is currently unconscious and on life support. Earlier reports that Cantu is in stable condition are false, according to the family’s lawyer. Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave discuss.

Brett Favre: ‘No one TOLD ME’ volleyball facility funds came from WELFARE

Retired NFL star Brett Favre told Fox News yesterday that he is the victim of unjustified media smears, and that he did not know that the $1.1 million he received from a Mississippi nonprofit and the millions of dollars he helped funnel to the University of Mississippi to build a volleyball stadium were federal welfare funds.