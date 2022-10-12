ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murray, KY

Murray Ledger & Times

Murray Country Club group scores 3 eagles on same hole, almost 4th

MURRAY — On Aug. 12, the foursome of Randy Lee, Steve Farmer, Tom Oliverio and David Buckingham scored a rare feat on the par-5 hole 14th hole at the Murray Country Club. In fact, members with decades of playing golf at the club have never recalled this kind of thing happening there before.
MURRAY, KY
Murray Ledger & Times

Murray State harriers race today in Peoria

MURRAY — The Murray State women’s cross country visits Peoria, Illinois for the annual Bradley Pink Classic for its final non-conference meet of the season. They will go against 38 other teams including Missouri Valley Conference rivals Bradley, Valparaiso, Southern Illinois, Indiana State, Northern Iowa and Illinois-Chicago.
MURRAY, KY
Murray Ledger & Times

Fike wins ’22 Murray Country Club championship

MURRAY — Tommy Fike shot a stellar 140 over two days to win the 2022 club championship recently at the Murray Country Club. Fike had back-to-back rounds of 2-under 70 in blustery conditions, besting second place Craig Schwettman (76-75) by 11 strokes. Shane Andrus finished third at 153 (74-79).
MURRAY, KY
Murray Ledger & Times

Brannon reflects on Pullen legacy at Breakfast on the Farm

MURRAY – Attendees of the second annual Breakfast on the Farm Thursday morning learned all about the history of the family that left the Pullen Farm to Murray State University. The Breakfast on the Farm event began last year and is sponsored by the Murray State’s Hutson School of...
MURRAY, KY
radionwtn.com

Calvert City Angler Catches Day One ‘Big Fish’ At Paris Landing

Buchanan, Tenn.–Austin Brown of Calvert City, Ky. caught the “Big Fish” on Day One of the CrappieUSA Classic at Paris Landing State Park today. Brown’s catch weighed 2.81 pounds. In second place in the ‘Big Fish’ category is the team of Michael Fussell and Justin Bell, with 2.21 pounds. The tournament concludes Saturday with another weigh-in starting at 3 p.m. Weigh-in lines close at 4 p.m. The public is always invited. (Monte Starks photo).
CALVERT CITY, KY
Murray Ledger & Times

Murray Bank Cross-Town Classic Volleyball; Lady Lakers edge Lady Tigers

MURRAY — The final score showed a three-set sweep for Calloway County in Thursday night’s second installment of The Murray Bank Cross-Town Classic volleyball contest with Murray High. Yes, the Lady Lakers won by a score of 25-18, 25-18, 25-20 to sweep the season series with the Lady...
MURRAY, KY
Murray Ledger & Times

Obituaries Oct. 13, 2022

Dan W. Grimes, 72, of Almo, Kentucky, died Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, at his home. He was born Oct. 13, 1949, in Frankfort, Kentucky, to Chester Smith Grimes and Jane Montgomery Grimes. He was a retired executive director for the FLW Outdoors’ BFL, Redfish Series and Kingfish Tour. At Murray...
ALMO, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Deer disease surveillance zone returns for fall seasons

KENTUCKY (WEHT) – Five counties in western Kentucky remain under special regulations for deer disease monitoring during the 2022-23 seasons. Officials say last year the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources established a special Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) Surveillance Zone in Calloway, Marshall, Graves, Fulton and Hickman counties after a deer in Tennessee tested […]
FULTON COUNTY, KY
radionwtn.com

SW Kentucky Counties Remain Under Special Regulations For Deer Disease

Five counties in western Kentucky remain under special regulations for deer disease monitoring during the 2022-23 seasons. Last year, the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources established a special Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) Surveillance Zone in Calloway, Marshall, Graves, Fulton and Hickman counties after a deer nearby in Tennessee tested positive for the disease. Chronic wasting disease is a disease fatal to deer and elk.
FULTON COUNTY, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Crews respond to fire in Princeton, Kentucky

PRINCETON, KY — Firefighting crews are on the scene of a large fire in Princeton, Kentucky. Princeton Police Department has confirmed the fire and will provide further information once available. They were not able to confirm the location at this time. The fire comes as Caldwell County is under...
PRINCETON, KY
KFVS12

Distillery to invest $26M in Fulton Co., Ky.; create 54 jobs

FULTON COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A distillery announced it will increase its operation by investing millions of dollars in Fulton County. According to a release from Governor Andy Beshear’s Office, Jackson Purchase Distillery, LLC, a startup bourbon producer, is expected to invest nearly $26 million in the county and create 54 full-time jobs.
FULTON COUNTY, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Former WPSD staff member Dawn Mallory dies after prolonged illness

PADUCAH — The staff at WPSD is mourning the loss of a member of the Local 6 family. Former WPSD administrative assistant Dawn Mallory has died. Dawn died Monday after a lengthy battle with illness. She was a beloved wife, mother and friend who worked at the station for...
PADUCAH, KY

