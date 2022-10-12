Read full article on original website
Murray Ledger & Times
Murray Country Club group scores 3 eagles on same hole, almost 4th
MURRAY — On Aug. 12, the foursome of Randy Lee, Steve Farmer, Tom Oliverio and David Buckingham scored a rare feat on the par-5 hole 14th hole at the Murray Country Club. In fact, members with decades of playing golf at the club have never recalled this kind of thing happening there before.
Murray Ledger & Times
Murray State harriers race today in Peoria
MURRAY — The Murray State women’s cross country visits Peoria, Illinois for the annual Bradley Pink Classic for its final non-conference meet of the season. They will go against 38 other teams including Missouri Valley Conference rivals Bradley, Valparaiso, Southern Illinois, Indiana State, Northern Iowa and Illinois-Chicago.
Murray Ledger & Times
Fike wins ’22 Murray Country Club championship
MURRAY — Tommy Fike shot a stellar 140 over two days to win the 2022 club championship recently at the Murray Country Club. Fike had back-to-back rounds of 2-under 70 in blustery conditions, besting second place Craig Schwettman (76-75) by 11 strokes. Shane Andrus finished third at 153 (74-79).
Murray Ledger & Times
Brannon reflects on Pullen legacy at Breakfast on the Farm
MURRAY – Attendees of the second annual Breakfast on the Farm Thursday morning learned all about the history of the family that left the Pullen Farm to Murray State University. The Breakfast on the Farm event began last year and is sponsored by the Murray State’s Hutson School of...
Murray Ledger & Times
Bowling expects nothing different in district clash with host Caldwell County
MURRAY — If one looks at the two teams’ records this season, it appears Murray High should have an edge on Caldwell County ahead of Friday night’s Class 2A 1st District football clash in Princeton. Murray High’s Tigers (4-3, 2-0 in district play) appear to have righted...
radionwtn.com
Calvert City Angler Catches Day One ‘Big Fish’ At Paris Landing
Buchanan, Tenn.–Austin Brown of Calvert City, Ky. caught the “Big Fish” on Day One of the CrappieUSA Classic at Paris Landing State Park today. Brown’s catch weighed 2.81 pounds. In second place in the ‘Big Fish’ category is the team of Michael Fussell and Justin Bell, with 2.21 pounds. The tournament concludes Saturday with another weigh-in starting at 3 p.m. Weigh-in lines close at 4 p.m. The public is always invited. (Monte Starks photo).
Murray Ledger & Times
Murray Bank Cross-Town Classic Volleyball; Lady Lakers edge Lady Tigers
MURRAY — The final score showed a three-set sweep for Calloway County in Thursday night’s second installment of The Murray Bank Cross-Town Classic volleyball contest with Murray High. Yes, the Lady Lakers won by a score of 25-18, 25-18, 25-20 to sweep the season series with the Lady...
wpsdlocal6.com
Lincoln High School Historical Foundation proposes new community center in Southside Paducah
PADUCAH — “Whatever we can do to keep this dream alive," says J.W. Cleary, founder of the Lincoln High School Historical Foundation. It's a new organization with big plans to build a community center in Southside Paducah. Cleary is enlisting the support of the community to make it...
kbsi23.com
Gift cards to be distributed to new homeowners, volunteers as part of Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund
MAYFIELD, Ky. (KBSI) – Gift cards will be distributed to new homeowners and volunteers in western Kentucky as part of the Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund. Tornadoes devastated Mayfield on December 10. Several dozen people were killed in the storm. Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear announced that gift cards...
wpsdlocal6.com
Community Kitchen receives record-breaking $33,333.33 from Buzzard Brothers at Barbecue on the River
PADUCAH — Community Kitchen, a Paducah nonprofit feeding the hungry, received a donation of $33,333.33 from Buzzard Brothers Barbecue, they announced Friday. The Buzzard Brothers were raising money for Community Kitchen at this years' Barbecue on the River event. In the announcement, Executive Director Sally Michelson expressed her gratefulness...
Murray Ledger & Times
Obituaries Oct. 13, 2022
Dan W. Grimes, 72, of Almo, Kentucky, died Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, at his home. He was born Oct. 13, 1949, in Frankfort, Kentucky, to Chester Smith Grimes and Jane Montgomery Grimes. He was a retired executive director for the FLW Outdoors’ BFL, Redfish Series and Kingfish Tour. At Murray...
Burn bans lifted, others added in several TN and KY communities
Wednesday's storms provided some much-needed rainfall in Middle Tennessee, which allowed several localities to end their recent burn bans.
Deer disease surveillance zone returns for fall seasons
KENTUCKY (WEHT) – Five counties in western Kentucky remain under special regulations for deer disease monitoring during the 2022-23 seasons. Officials say last year the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources established a special Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) Surveillance Zone in Calloway, Marshall, Graves, Fulton and Hickman counties after a deer in Tennessee tested […]
KFVS12
SEMI crash cleared at KY 94 near Kentucky-Tennessee border in Fulton County, Ky.
FULTON COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The Fulton County Sheriff’s Department reports a SEMI crash that was blocking KY 94 near the KY-TN State Line in Fulton County has been cleared. This crash near the 2 mile marker in Kentucky involved an overturned grain truck and a passenger vehicle. The...
radionwtn.com
SW Kentucky Counties Remain Under Special Regulations For Deer Disease
Five counties in western Kentucky remain under special regulations for deer disease monitoring during the 2022-23 seasons. Last year, the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources established a special Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) Surveillance Zone in Calloway, Marshall, Graves, Fulton and Hickman counties after a deer nearby in Tennessee tested positive for the disease. Chronic wasting disease is a disease fatal to deer and elk.
Startup bourbon distiller invests millions, creating dozens of jobs in western Kentucky
FRANKFORT, Ky. — Startup Kentucky bourbon producer Jackson Purchase Distillery is boosting its investment. The company will increase its distilling operation investment in Fulton County in western Kentucky to nearly $26 million and create 54 full-time jobs, Gov. Andy Beshear said. Jackson Purchase's project has grown from an initially...
wpsdlocal6.com
Crews respond to fire in Princeton, Kentucky
PRINCETON, KY — Firefighting crews are on the scene of a large fire in Princeton, Kentucky. Princeton Police Department has confirmed the fire and will provide further information once available. They were not able to confirm the location at this time. The fire comes as Caldwell County is under...
kbsi23.com
Graves County residents near KY 408 warned of spreading field fire
GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – Kentucky State Police and the Graves County Sheriff’s Department are notifying residents near KY-408 West and Meridian Road in Graves County of a field fire that is spreading toward homes. KSP Post 1 was notified of a field fire on KY 2194 West...
KFVS12
Distillery to invest $26M in Fulton Co., Ky.; create 54 jobs
FULTON COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A distillery announced it will increase its operation by investing millions of dollars in Fulton County. According to a release from Governor Andy Beshear’s Office, Jackson Purchase Distillery, LLC, a startup bourbon producer, is expected to invest nearly $26 million in the county and create 54 full-time jobs.
wpsdlocal6.com
Former WPSD staff member Dawn Mallory dies after prolonged illness
PADUCAH — The staff at WPSD is mourning the loss of a member of the Local 6 family. Former WPSD administrative assistant Dawn Mallory has died. Dawn died Monday after a lengthy battle with illness. She was a beloved wife, mother and friend who worked at the station for...
