ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

I advocated full legalization; I was wrong

On Thursday, Oct. 6, President Biden — in perhaps the most sweeping presidential pardon issued since President Jimmy Carter pardoned those Americans who had evaded military service in Vietnam — announced that he would be pardoning all American citizens convicted of federal marijuana possession charges. Immediately, this pardon impacted the estimated 6,500 individuals previously federally convicted across the United States and, crucially, in the District of Columbia. However, more fundamentally, this action, with the president’s encouragement, is inviting further conversation aimed at legalizing marijuana nationwide or, at the very least, downgrading it from a Schedule I substance “under the Controlled Substances Act.”
POTUS
KVCR NEWS

How quotation marks turned a story about a clerical error into one about voter fraud

A clerical mistake by Colorado election officials weeks ahead of the November election has taken on a conspiratorial spin, researchers found via Twitter data. The Colorado Secretary of State's office, which oversees the state's elections, accidentally mailed about 30,000 postcards to non-citizens who were not eligible to vote containing instructions for how to register. At least some of the people who received the postcards are living in the country without authorization.
COLORADO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
California State
State
Indiana State
State
Texas State
Local
California Government
KVCR NEWS

The forgotten story of Jane Roe, who fought for and then against abortion rights

One of the biggest names in politics this year is a woman that many people know nothing about. Since the overturn of Roe v. Wade, countless political candidates are invoking that 1973 Supreme Court case — but it can be easy to skim past that name without thinking about who Roe even was. Roe refers to Jane Roe, the pseudonym in this case for the woman who originally sought the abortion: Norma McCorvey.
U.S. POLITICS
KVCR NEWS

These 6 members of the Jan. 6 committee are up for reelection in 2022

For more coverage of the 2022 Midterm Elections, sign up for our weekly Politics Newsletter or listen to the NPR Politics Podcast on Apple or Spotify. The committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol made a statement Thursday, as they unanimously voted to subpoena former President Donald Trump. Six of the nine members of the House panel are running for reelection, and we're just a couple weeks away from the 2022 midterm elections.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elena Kagan
Person
Samuel Alito
Person
Neil Gorsuch
Person
Sonia Sotomayor
Person
Brett Kavanaugh
KVCR NEWS

What the White House sees coming for COVID this winter

The U.S. should prepare for a spike in COVID cases this winter as more people gather indoors and infections already begin to rise in Europe, White House COVID-19 Response Coordinator Ashish Jha says. The warning echoes that of some other experts who anticipate a rise in cases in the coming...
POTUS
KVCR NEWS

The FDA has officially declared a shortage of Adderall

The FDA has confirmed the nation is experiencing a shortage of Adderall after many pharmacies around the country have been unable to fill prescriptions and keep up with demand. The drug, which is also known as mixed amphetamine salts, is used to treat attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and narcolepsy. "We will...
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Supreme Court#Court Case#Politics Federal#Politics Judicial#The U S Constitution#The U S Supreme Court#The Supreme Court
KVCR NEWS

KVCR NEWS

San Bernardino, CA
4K+
Followers
11K+
Post
596K+
Views
ABOUT

KVCR News strives to create fair and balanced local news that reflects the communities we serves in the Inland Empire of Southern California, particularly San Bernardino and Riverside Counties.

 https://www.KVCRnews.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy