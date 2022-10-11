On Thursday, Oct. 6, President Biden — in perhaps the most sweeping presidential pardon issued since President Jimmy Carter pardoned those Americans who had evaded military service in Vietnam — announced that he would be pardoning all American citizens convicted of federal marijuana possession charges. Immediately, this pardon impacted the estimated 6,500 individuals previously federally convicted across the United States and, crucially, in the District of Columbia. However, more fundamentally, this action, with the president’s encouragement, is inviting further conversation aimed at legalizing marijuana nationwide or, at the very least, downgrading it from a Schedule I substance “under the Controlled Substances Act.”

