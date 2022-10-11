Read full article on original website
Supreme Court turns away Trump objections in Mar-a-Lago classified documents case
The U.S. Supreme Court for now has tossed out former President Trump's objections to the way the Eleventh Circuit Court of Appeals is handling the seizure of classified documents from Trump's Mar-a-Lago home in Florida. The court's action was announced even as the Jan. 6 committee was conducting its last...
I advocated full legalization; I was wrong
On Thursday, Oct. 6, President Biden — in perhaps the most sweeping presidential pardon issued since President Jimmy Carter pardoned those Americans who had evaded military service in Vietnam — announced that he would be pardoning all American citizens convicted of federal marijuana possession charges. Immediately, this pardon impacted the estimated 6,500 individuals previously federally convicted across the United States and, crucially, in the District of Columbia. However, more fundamentally, this action, with the president’s encouragement, is inviting further conversation aimed at legalizing marijuana nationwide or, at the very least, downgrading it from a Schedule I substance “under the Controlled Substances Act.”
Jan. 6 panel is back to present evidence in a final investigative hearing
For a livestream of today's hearing and NPR's live digital updates, head to our live blog. The House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol holds its ninth public hearing Thursday, potentially the final one ahead of the release of its report. "This one is going to...
How quotation marks turned a story about a clerical error into one about voter fraud
A clerical mistake by Colorado election officials weeks ahead of the November election has taken on a conspiratorial spin, researchers found via Twitter data. The Colorado Secretary of State's office, which oversees the state's elections, accidentally mailed about 30,000 postcards to non-citizens who were not eligible to vote containing instructions for how to register. At least some of the people who received the postcards are living in the country without authorization.
The forgotten story of Jane Roe, who fought for and then against abortion rights
One of the biggest names in politics this year is a woman that many people know nothing about. Since the overturn of Roe v. Wade, countless political candidates are invoking that 1973 Supreme Court case — but it can be easy to skim past that name without thinking about who Roe even was. Roe refers to Jane Roe, the pseudonym in this case for the woman who originally sought the abortion: Norma McCorvey.
As drug deaths surge, one answer might be helping people get high more safely
OTTAWA, Ontario — On a weekday afternoon, Max — who didn't want his last name used — sat on a plastic chair in a private clinic in downtown Ottawa waiting to get a supply of the drug he uses to get high. "I used to be a...
This MacArthur 'genius' grantee says she isn't a drug price rebel but she kind of is
The day Priti Krishtel found out she won the MacArthur "genius grant" didn't start out as a particularly happy day. "I had a friend going through surgery that day. So I was standing at my kitchen counter just kind of nervously pacing," she said. But then Priti received a mysterious...
These 6 members of the Jan. 6 committee are up for reelection in 2022
For more coverage of the 2022 Midterm Elections, sign up for our weekly Politics Newsletter or listen to the NPR Politics Podcast on Apple or Spotify. The committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol made a statement Thursday, as they unanimously voted to subpoena former President Donald Trump. Six of the nine members of the House panel are running for reelection, and we're just a couple weeks away from the 2022 midterm elections.
DHS watchdog appointed by Trump has fueled an exodus of agency lawyers, sources say
The leader of the Department of Homeland Security's watchdog agency took office more than three years ago and since then the majority of lawyers in the Office of Counsel have left, according to multiple sources and internal documents reviewed by NPR. More than 30 lawyers have left during that time,...
What the White House sees coming for COVID this winter
The U.S. should prepare for a spike in COVID cases this winter as more people gather indoors and infections already begin to rise in Europe, White House COVID-19 Response Coordinator Ashish Jha says. The warning echoes that of some other experts who anticipate a rise in cases in the coming...
The FDA has officially declared a shortage of Adderall
The FDA has confirmed the nation is experiencing a shortage of Adderall after many pharmacies around the country have been unable to fill prescriptions and keep up with demand. The drug, which is also known as mixed amphetamine salts, is used to treat attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and narcolepsy. "We will...
A pair of Levi's that sold for $76K reflects anti-Chinese sentiment of 19th century
A pair of Levi's jeans sold for more than $75,000. Don't worry. Inflation hasn't gotten that bad. The (really, really) old pair of jeans hails from the 19th century. The jeans were put up for bid at an auction in New Mexico. Two vintage-clothing collectors teamed up to put down the cash in order to bring this piece of history back to California.
An Ohio man pleads guilty to plotting a mass shooting of college women in 2020
An Ohio man who federal authorities say planned to "slaughter" nearly 3,000 women at a local university in 2020 has pleaded guilty to an attempted hate crime, according to the U.S. Justice Department. Tres Genco, 22, pleaded guilty on Tuesday to one count of attempting to commit a hate crime...
Haitian American women are disproportionately affected by cervical cancer
More than 300,000 women around the world die from cervical cancer each year, even though the disease is actually preventable. In the U.S., women of Haitian descent are diagnosed with the illness at higher rates. From member station WLRN, Veronica Zaragovia reports on efforts to try to prevent the disease in Miami's Little Haiti.
