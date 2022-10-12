ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Redding, CA

krcrtv.com

Motorcyclist involved in high-speed collision succumbs to injuries

REDDING, Calif. — According to the California Highway Patrol (CHP) - Northern Division, the motorcyclist involved in Wednesday night's high-speed collision following a failure to yield, has died from their injuries. CHP says late Wednesday evening, just before midnight, an officer attempted to pull over a speeding motorcyclist going...
REDDING, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Motorcyclist dies in downtown Redding crash

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - A motorcyclist died following a crash in Redding late Wednesday night, according to the CHP. The motorcyclist took off from officers at high speeds on Interstate 5 and got off at Highway 44, the CHP said. The CHP said the man ran a red light at...
REDDING, CA
krcrtv.com

Redding skate rink murderer sentenced to life without parole

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — A 24-year-old Redding man has been sentenced to life in prison without parole for the 2019 murder of Larissa Cole at Viking Skate park. The Shasta County District Attorney's Office said Jerome Dennell Dzwonek has been sentenced for the Oct. 27, 2019, murder of Larissa Cole. As an added measure, the court ordered Dzwonek register as a sex offender should he somehow ever be released from prison.
REDDING, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Motorcycle crash closes downtown Redding intersection overnight

REDDING, Calif. - A motorcyclist was taken to the hospital with major injuries after a late-night crash in downtown Redding. The collision happened around 11:40 p.m. Wednesday at Shasta and Pine Streets. CHP said an officer has spotted the motorcycle speeding on interstate 5 and was trying to pull over...
REDDING, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Man sentenced 13 years for killing his brother, stabbing 1 other

TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - A man was sentenced to 13 years in prison for stabbing and killing his brother and stabbing another man in Red Bluff, according to the Tehama County District Attorney’s Office. Kenneth Schoeb, 29, was arrested for stabbing Jonathan Emerson, his brother, on May 31, the...
RED BLUFF, CA
krcrtv.com

Security cameras capture suspect using a rock to break into local Redding restaurant

REDDING, Calif. — — More break-ins at Redding businesses and this isn’t the first time robbers have hit the same shopping center. Tuesday around 6 a.m. a suspect was caught on security cameras using a rock to break into California Pita Station, a local business located on Dana Drive. The suspect grabbed cash, computers and tablets plus left a mess of broken glass behind.
REDDING, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Body found near Caldwell Park

REDDING, Calf. - A body was found near Caldwell Park in Redding just after noon on Thursday. Redding Police say the case has been turned over to the Investigations Division of the police department. Redding Police added that there are homeless people who camp in that area. This is just...
REDDING, CA
attorneyatlawmagazine.com

What to Know About DUI Stops in Redding, California

Even if you have nothing to hide and aren’t doing anything wrong, getting stopped by law enforcement at a sobriety checkpoint can be at least a moderately frightening experience. For this reason, we’ve compiled this short guide regarding DUI stops in California so you can be better informed of your rights, what to do if those rights or violated, and how a Tehama County DUI lawyer can help if you’ve been accused of driving while under the influence of drugs or alcohol here in Redding, California.
REDDING, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Redding railroad crossing closed due to semi-truck crash

REDDING, Calif. - A railroad crossing near Girvan Road and Highway 273 is closed due to a traffic crash, said the Redding Police Department. Police say a semi-truck crashed into a railroad crossing sign, forcing the railroad crossing from Girvan Road to Highway 273 to close. Officials say they do...
REDDING, CA
krcrtv.com

Man flees from officers on foot after intending to commit a burglary in Downtown Redding

REDDING, Calif. — On Sunday, Oct. 9, at approximately 2:04 a.m., a Redding Police officer responded to an activated alarm at Trilogy Architecture & Design on Pine Street. According to the Redding Police Department, the officer saw a suspicious male, later identified as 34-year-old Travis McLaughlin of Red Bluff, leaving the location on foot. A witness informed the officer that he had heard the alarm and saw McLaughlin leaving the office before the officer's arrival.
REDDING, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Man arrested after shattering store windows on Hilltop Drive in Redding Saturday

REDDING, Calif. - Redding Police say that a man was arrested for throwing rocks at and shattering store windows in Redding on Saturday at around 11:50 p.m. After receiving reports that a man, later identified as Rafael Zendejas, 51, of Redding, was possibly trying to burglarize smash windows the 99 Cents Only Store at 2611 Hilltop Dr., police arrived at the scene and saw multiple shattered windows and Zendejas walking from the 99 Cents Only Store to Ross Dress for Less at 2651 Hilltop Dr.
REDDING, CA
krcrtv.com

Attempted murder suspect arrested in Downtown Redding

REDDING, CA. — Redding Police have arrested a man suspected of repeatedly stabbing a 65-year-old man. It happened on Sunday, Oct. 9, at around 7 A.M. Police had received a report of a stabbing within a camp behind the Redding Area Bus Authority (RABA) station off of South Market Street. Upon response, officers found a 65-year-old man with knife wounds along his face, torso, and legs. He told police that he had been sleeping in a tent when a man, unprovoked, entered his tent and began stabbing him with a large knife.
REDDING, CA
actionnewsnow.com

136-acre prescribed burn happening in Tehama County

TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - CAL FIRE TGU says it is helping the Bureau of Land Management with a prescribed burn in the Bend District Wednesday morning. Crews have started the project that will burn 136 acres north on Red Bluff. The burn began at 9 a.m. and is estimated to...
TEHAMA COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

Have you seen me? Red Bluff police looking for 16-year old runaway

RED BLUFF, CA. — Red Bluff's Police Department is asking the public's help in finding 16-year old runaway Haley Palmer. They sent out the post earlier today, October 9th. Palmer is 5'6, 110 pounds, and has brown hair and hazel eyes. Right now, police don't know where she might be. If you have any information which could assist in finding her, call the Red Bluff Police Department at 530-527-3131.
RED BLUFF, CA

