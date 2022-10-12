Read full article on original website
krcrtv.com
Motorcyclist involved in high-speed collision succumbs to injuries
REDDING, Calif. — According to the California Highway Patrol (CHP) - Northern Division, the motorcyclist involved in Wednesday night's high-speed collision following a failure to yield, has died from their injuries. CHP says late Wednesday evening, just before midnight, an officer attempted to pull over a speeding motorcyclist going...
actionnewsnow.com
Motorcyclist dies in downtown Redding crash
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - A motorcyclist died following a crash in Redding late Wednesday night, according to the CHP. The motorcyclist took off from officers at high speeds on Interstate 5 and got off at Highway 44, the CHP said. The CHP said the man ran a red light at...
krcrtv.com
Redding man faces 80 years in prison for attempted murder of girlfriend, neighbor
REDDING, Calif. — A Redding man is facing over 80 years to life in prison after being found guilty of multiple felonies including attempting to murder his girlfriend and apartment neighbor last year. According to the Shasta County District Attorney's Office, a jury found 38-year-old Benjamin Samuel Pouvi Fata...
krcrtv.com
Redding skate rink murderer sentenced to life without parole
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — A 24-year-old Redding man has been sentenced to life in prison without parole for the 2019 murder of Larissa Cole at Viking Skate park. The Shasta County District Attorney's Office said Jerome Dennell Dzwonek has been sentenced for the Oct. 27, 2019, murder of Larissa Cole. As an added measure, the court ordered Dzwonek register as a sex offender should he somehow ever be released from prison.
actionnewsnow.com
Motorcycle crash closes downtown Redding intersection overnight
REDDING, Calif. - A motorcyclist was taken to the hospital with major injuries after a late-night crash in downtown Redding. The collision happened around 11:40 p.m. Wednesday at Shasta and Pine Streets. CHP said an officer has spotted the motorcycle speeding on interstate 5 and was trying to pull over...
actionnewsnow.com
Man sentenced 13 years for killing his brother, stabbing 1 other
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - A man was sentenced to 13 years in prison for stabbing and killing his brother and stabbing another man in Red Bluff, according to the Tehama County District Attorney’s Office. Kenneth Schoeb, 29, was arrested for stabbing Jonathan Emerson, his brother, on May 31, the...
krcrtv.com
Security cameras capture suspect using a rock to break into local Redding restaurant
REDDING, Calif. — — More break-ins at Redding businesses and this isn’t the first time robbers have hit the same shopping center. Tuesday around 6 a.m. a suspect was caught on security cameras using a rock to break into California Pita Station, a local business located on Dana Drive. The suspect grabbed cash, computers and tablets plus left a mess of broken glass behind.
krcrtv.com
Wanted man crashes car after running from police in north Redding, police say
REDDING, Calif. — A wanted felon was hospitalized before being booked into jail after leading officers on a pursuit and crashing in north Redding Tuesday night., according to officials. According to the California Highway Patrol, just before 9:30 p.m., a known felon, Kenneth Justice, led officers on a chase...
actionnewsnow.com
Body found near Caldwell Park
REDDING, Calf. - A body was found near Caldwell Park in Redding just after noon on Thursday. Redding Police say the case has been turned over to the Investigations Division of the police department. Redding Police added that there are homeless people who camp in that area. This is just...
attorneyatlawmagazine.com
What to Know About DUI Stops in Redding, California
Even if you have nothing to hide and aren’t doing anything wrong, getting stopped by law enforcement at a sobriety checkpoint can be at least a moderately frightening experience. For this reason, we’ve compiled this short guide regarding DUI stops in California so you can be better informed of your rights, what to do if those rights or violated, and how a Tehama County DUI lawyer can help if you’ve been accused of driving while under the influence of drugs or alcohol here in Redding, California.
actionnewsnow.com
Redding railroad crossing closed due to semi-truck crash
REDDING, Calif. - A railroad crossing near Girvan Road and Highway 273 is closed due to a traffic crash, said the Redding Police Department. Police say a semi-truck crashed into a railroad crossing sign, forcing the railroad crossing from Girvan Road to Highway 273 to close. Officials say they do...
krcrtv.com
Man flees from officers on foot after intending to commit a burglary in Downtown Redding
REDDING, Calif. — On Sunday, Oct. 9, at approximately 2:04 a.m., a Redding Police officer responded to an activated alarm at Trilogy Architecture & Design on Pine Street. According to the Redding Police Department, the officer saw a suspicious male, later identified as 34-year-old Travis McLaughlin of Red Bluff, leaving the location on foot. A witness informed the officer that he had heard the alarm and saw McLaughlin leaving the office before the officer's arrival.
actionnewsnow.com
Man arrested after shattering store windows on Hilltop Drive in Redding Saturday
REDDING, Calif. - Redding Police say that a man was arrested for throwing rocks at and shattering store windows in Redding on Saturday at around 11:50 p.m. After receiving reports that a man, later identified as Rafael Zendejas, 51, of Redding, was possibly trying to burglarize smash windows the 99 Cents Only Store at 2611 Hilltop Dr., police arrived at the scene and saw multiple shattered windows and Zendejas walking from the 99 Cents Only Store to Ross Dress for Less at 2651 Hilltop Dr.
krcrtv.com
Attempted murder suspect arrested in Downtown Redding
REDDING, CA. — Redding Police have arrested a man suspected of repeatedly stabbing a 65-year-old man. It happened on Sunday, Oct. 9, at around 7 A.M. Police had received a report of a stabbing within a camp behind the Redding Area Bus Authority (RABA) station off of South Market Street. Upon response, officers found a 65-year-old man with knife wounds along his face, torso, and legs. He told police that he had been sleeping in a tent when a man, unprovoked, entered his tent and began stabbing him with a large knife.
actionnewsnow.com
Authorities looking for missing man believed to be in Siskiyou, Shasta county area
MT. SHASTA, Calif. - Authorities say they are looking for a 44-year-old man who was last seen on Oct. 4 in the McCloud area, according to the Mt. Shasta Police Department. Police said Nicholas Cooper was last seen by his co-workers and supervisor after work. He was returning home to Anderson.
krcrtv.com
Shasta County man sentenced to 35 years to life in prison for deadly 2020 DUI crash
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — A Shasta County man has been sentenced to 35-years-to-life in prison for second-degree murder and driving under the influence for a 2020 crash that left his passenger dead. The Shasta County District Attorney's Office (DA) said a jury convicted Robert Christopher Maughs of second-degree murder...
actionnewsnow.com
Kevin Crye running for Shasta County Supervisor District 1
Kevin Crye spoke to Action News Now about why he is running for Shasta County Supervisor District 1. Kevin Crye running for Shasta County Supervisor District 1. Kevin Crye spoke to Action News Now about why he is running for Shasta County Supervisor District 1.
98online.com
Woman struck by bull at Redding Rodeo credits it with saving her life after finding cancer
(KRCR) REDDING, Calif. — The Redding Rodeo made the national headlines in May when a runaway rodeo bull jumped into the crowd and out of the arena, hurting several people. But now a new story emerges as a Redding family is crediting that same bull for saving their daughter’s life on that rodeo night.
actionnewsnow.com
136-acre prescribed burn happening in Tehama County
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - CAL FIRE TGU says it is helping the Bureau of Land Management with a prescribed burn in the Bend District Wednesday morning. Crews have started the project that will burn 136 acres north on Red Bluff. The burn began at 9 a.m. and is estimated to...
krcrtv.com
Have you seen me? Red Bluff police looking for 16-year old runaway
RED BLUFF, CA. — Red Bluff's Police Department is asking the public's help in finding 16-year old runaway Haley Palmer. They sent out the post earlier today, October 9th. Palmer is 5'6, 110 pounds, and has brown hair and hazel eyes. Right now, police don't know where she might be. If you have any information which could assist in finding her, call the Red Bluff Police Department at 530-527-3131.
