ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

If You Invested $1,000 In Tesla, AMD, Nvidia, Apple, Microsoft, Amazon And Plug Power Shares 10 Years Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Now

Investors who placed their hard-earned cash into major US indices have enjoyed respectable returns over the past 10 years. Despite a number of recent market corrections — the recent market correction partially generated by the Russia-Ukraine war and the stock market crash of 2020, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF SPY, Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 QQQ and SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust DIA have returned 149%, 291% and 115% respectively.
STOCKS
Business Insider

Chipmaker Intel is planning massive layoffs that are likely to affect thousands of jobs as demand dwindles and the US imposes new curbs against China: report

Intel is planning major layoffs that are likely to affect thousands of jobs, per Bloomberg. The US introduced export controls which could limit the sales of semiconductors made using US technology. Chipmaker Intel Corp. is planning a major downsizing that's likely to affect thousands of jobs in order to cut...
BUSINESS
Motley Fool

Is TSMC Stock a Buy Now?

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s Q3 earnings easily beat analysts’ expectations. A reduction to its annual capex indicated that demand for new chips was cooling off amid the ongoing macro headwinds. Its stock still looks cheap relative to its long-term growth potential. You’re reading a free article with opinions that...
STOCKS
msn.com

Chipmaker Rout Engulfs TSMC, Samsung With $240 Billion Wiped Out

(Bloomberg) -- Asia’s top chip stocks tumbled Tuesday, ensnared in an escalating US-China tech race that has erased more than $240 billion from the sector’s global market value. Most Read from Bloomberg. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., the world’s largest contract chipmaker, plunged a record 8.3% while Samsung Electronics...
ECONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Ohio State
Markets Insider

Retail investors are still buying the dip in chip stocks, but capitulation in the sector could mean the broader market has bottomed, research firm says

Chip stocks have sunk to a two-year low but retail investors keep buying the dip, Vanda Research says. Individual investors purchased a net $812 million in chip stocks over the past five trading sessions. The Philadelphia Semiconductor index marked a fifth consecutive loss on Wednesday. Chip stocks have sunk to...
STOCKS
Benzinga

PepsiCo, Intel And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Wednesday

With US stock futures trading higher this morning on Wednesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:. Wall Street expects PepsiCo, Inc. PEP to report quarterly earnings at $1.84 per share on revenue of $20.81 billion before the opening bell. PepsiCo shares fell 0.2% to $162.33 in after-hours trading.
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mandeep Singh
Motley Fool

Why Ford Stock Turned Positive Today

A recession could drastically change Ford's cash flow plans. Huge investments are needed to continue Ford's transition to build out its electric vehicle lineup. The economy could still achieve a soft landing once Federal Reserve actions have time to make an impact. You’re reading a free article with opinions that...
BUSINESS
Kiplinger

Stock Market Today: Downgraded Apple Drags on Stocks

Yesterday's market rise proved just a blip as stocks on Thursday returned to the script for most of September by finishing solidly in negative territory. The decline came as yields on government bonds resumed their climb. After the 10-year Treasury yield notched its biggest one-day decline since 2009 yesterday, it rose 6.2 basis points today to 3.769% (a basis point is 0.01%).
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Micron Technology#Lenovo Group#Dell Technologies#Advanced Micro Devices
Benzinga

Why Nvidia Shares Are Falling

NVIDIA Corporation NVDA shares are trading lower by 5.33% to $113.22 during Friday's session. Shares of several companies in the broader technology sector, including Nvidia, are trading lower amid a rise in treasury yields, which has pressured growth stocks. U.S. indices are also lower for the session as stocks give up gains following yesterday's rally as investors continue to weigh concerns over inflation.
STOCKS
WTKR News 3

Stocks fall broadly on Wall Street as inflation worries grow

A broad slide for stocks on Wall Street Friday has the market on pace to end a turbulent week of trading in the red as investors weigh the latest updates on inflation expectations, consumer spending and corporate earnings. A report showing U.S. consumers raised their expectations for future inflation hurt...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
AMD
Country
China
NewsBreak
Intel
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Artificial Intelligence
NewsBreak
Nvidia
NewsBreak
Google
Benzinga

Looking At Microsoft's Recent Whale Trades

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Microsoft. Looking at options history for Microsoft MSFT we detected 40 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 32% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 67% with bearish.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Why Microsoft Shares Are Diving

Microsoft Corporation MSFT shares are trading lower by 2.16% to $229.18 during Friday's session. Shares of several companies in the broader technology sector, including Microsoft, are trading lower amid a rise in treasury yields, which has pressured growth stocks. U.S. indices are also lower for the session as stocks give up gains following yesterday's rally as investors continue to weigh concerns over inflation.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy