Nye County captain tried to charge detectives in Facebook dispute, prosecutors refused
Nye County Sheriff’s Office Capt. David Boruchowitz alleged that two deputies in the department had committed criminal acts with a computer by kicking him off a Facebook page they created, according to a report released this week. The sheriff’s office moved forward with a complaint, according to a report...
‘Cops for Joe McGill’: Why local officers support challenger in race to unseat sheriff
The intersection of highways 160 and 372 was ground zero for the campaign rally of Nye County Sheriff candidate Joe McGill on Monday, Oct. 10. The event, dubbed “Cops for Joe McGill,” served two purposes — Lt. Adam Tippetts and Sgt. Cory Fowles also spoke to attendees about wronfully being placed on administrative leave following accusations of “criminal actions” for their part in organizing a Political Action Committee in support of their co-worker McGill, who is running to unseat incumbent Sheriff Sharon Wehrly.
Motorcyclist, burro die in collision
A collision between a motorcycle and a burro this week resulted in the deaths of both. The incident, according to Pahrump Valley Fire & Rescue Services Chief Scott Lewis, occurred on Monday, Oct. 10, along the intersection of Blagg Road and Betty Street at approximately 8:42 p.m. “Upon arrival we...
POLL: McGill leads Wehrly in tight race for Nye County sheriff
Challenger Joe McGill has a 4-point lead over incumbent Sharon Wehrly, according to an informal Pahrump Valley Times/Tonopah Times-Bonanza poll that asked readers who they supported in the race for Nye County sheriff. Early voting begins on Oct. 22 when local voters will cast the first ballots between McGill, a...
Solar fields could be banned in Pahrump, under county commission’s proposal
With solar development on the upswing, many companies are eyeing lands throughout Nye County but not everyone is happy with the idea of large-scale solar fields being built in their backyards. The past year has been rife with hostility on the part of Pahrump Valley residents, who have come out...
County won’t sell defunct Lakeview Golf Course
The decision to purchase of Lakeview Executive Golf Course in 2017 was one that came with plenty of controversy and the past four years have done little to bridge the divide between those who support the course and those who feel it is a waste of taxpayer resources. In the...
