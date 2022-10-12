ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nye County, NV

‘Cops for Joe McGill’: Why local officers support challenger in race to unseat sheriff

The intersection of highways 160 and 372 was ground zero for the campaign rally of Nye County Sheriff candidate Joe McGill on Monday, Oct. 10. The event, dubbed “Cops for Joe McGill,” served two purposes — Lt. Adam Tippetts and Sgt. Cory Fowles also spoke to attendees about wronfully being placed on administrative leave following accusations of “criminal actions” for their part in organizing a Political Action Committee in support of their co-worker McGill, who is running to unseat incumbent Sheriff Sharon Wehrly.
Motorcyclist, burro die in collision

A collision between a motorcycle and a burro this week resulted in the deaths of both. The incident, according to Pahrump Valley Fire & Rescue Services Chief Scott Lewis, occurred on Monday, Oct. 10, along the intersection of Blagg Road and Betty Street at approximately 8:42 p.m. “Upon arrival we...
POLL: McGill leads Wehrly in tight race for Nye County sheriff

Challenger Joe McGill has a 4-point lead over incumbent Sharon Wehrly, according to an informal Pahrump Valley Times/Tonopah Times-Bonanza poll that asked readers who they supported in the race for Nye County sheriff. Early voting begins on Oct. 22 when local voters will cast the first ballots between McGill, a...
County won’t sell defunct Lakeview Golf Course

The decision to purchase of Lakeview Executive Golf Course in 2017 was one that came with plenty of controversy and the past four years have done little to bridge the divide between those who support the course and those who feel it is a waste of taxpayer resources. In the...
