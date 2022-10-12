Read full article on original website
2023 BMW M2 arrives with 453 hp, $63,195 base price
BMW has taken the wraps off its latest M2 on Tuesday, with a new two-door shape that cloaks its high-performance turbo-6, manual transmission, and rear-wheel-drive layout. The M2 will reach dealerships in early 2023 with a starting price of $63,195, including a $995 destination charge. Like the latest 2-Series coupe...
Maserati GranTurismo Debuts As Brand’s First EV With Three Motors, AWD
The Maserati GranTurismo is back after a short hiatus, but don’t let its familiar shape fool you. It looks like the old one, an intentional decision on the company’s part, but more significant changes lurk underneath the elegant design. The new GT arrives with three electric motors and a battery pack, becoming the brand’s first EV, and it’s not the model’s only powertrain.
BMW 8 Series Coupe And Cabrio To Be Axed, Electric Gran Coupe Coming: Report
The 8 Series hasn't quite lived up to the heritage left by the legendary E31 and you can immediately see that by the small investment BMW made with the product's Life Cycle Impulse earlier this year. It doesn't make sense to spend big money on a product that doesn't generate sufficient sales volume to warrant the investment. Another relevant and more recent example is the Z4 as the roadster received the mildest of facelifts.
BMW bringing gaming to its curved screens in 2023
BMW will add video games to its dashboard screens beginning in 2023 thanks to a partnership with software brand AirConsole. AirConsole is the brand name for a cloud-based software platform developed by a company called N-Dream. It's already available for a variety of devices, including smartphones, televisions, and PCs, but it will also be integrated with the large curved displays seen in recent models like the 2022 BMW i4 and 2023 BMW iX, the automaker said in a press release.
Range Rover V8 Faces GLE 63, SQ7, Bentayga In Twin-Turbo V8 Drag Race
Powerful SUVs are not limited to American brands. In fact, European SUVs have come a long way from hulking off-roaders to the current lineup of gut-wrenching machines of speed. And in this matchup, four of the powerful SUVs from the Old Continent face each other at a drag strip, courtesy of the UK's carwow.
BMW M5 Spied Preparing To Become PHEV Performance Sedan
The next-gen BMW M5 will adopt a plug-in hybrid powertrain. This fresh batch of spy shots catches one testing in Munich. This M5 wears a full-body camouflage wrap but has the production-ready lights at the front. The concealment thoroughly covers the nose, but a portion of the wide grille is visible. A panel is riveted to the center of the hood. It's not clear what the company might be hiding there.
David Donner pilots 2022 Porsche 911 Turbo S to 9:53 at Pikes Peak, a new production car record
David Donner managed a class win and came in second overall at the 2022 Pikes Peak International Hill Climb (PPIHC) in June, driving a 2022 Porsche 911 Turbo S, though he still didn't achieve the result he was looking for. Wet weather during this year's 100th running of the PPIHC...
2024 Polestar 3, Sony Honda Mobility, Alpine Alpenglow concept: Today's Car News
The Polestar 3 has finally landed, bringing with it clean Swedish design, seating for five, and up to 517 hp. The vehicle is Polestar's first SUV, and it will also be Polestar's first vehicle built in the U.S., with production to start in mid-2024 at Volvo's plant in Charleston, South Carolina.
2023 BMW M2, 2023 Alfa Romeo Tonale Driven, And Rezvani Vengeance Debuts: Your Morning Brief
Good morning and welcome to our daily digest of automotive news from around the globe, starting with…. The European Automobile Manufacturer’s Association (ACEA) wants the European Union to assist them as they enter a slump. It comes on the back of the Covid pandemic, fallout from Brexit, semiconductor shortages, and the energy crisis. The organization had expected sales to recover swiftly, but in the face of a recession, they’re preparing for sales to shrink further, which are already 26 percent lower than pre-pandemic levels.
Polestar 3 electric SUV boasts 517 hp and 300 miles of range
Polestar on Wednesday revealed the 2024 Polestar 3, a vehicle that represents several firsts for the Swedish electric performance brand. The vehicle is Polestar's first SUV, and its first based on a dedicated EV platform. It's also going to be the first Polestar to be built in the U.S. Deliveries...
Kia SUVs: A Guide to the Brand’s Latest Crossovers
Here's a look at the current 2022 and 2023 model year lineup of Kia SUV models from the famed South Korean automaker. The post Kia SUVs: A Guide to the Brand’s Latest Crossovers appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
The Lotus Evija is now the world's most powerful production car
The Lotus Evija is now in production, and the final specs are even wilder than what Lotus originally promised. The electric hypercar was confirmed on Friday with a combined output from its four-motor powertrain of 2,011 hp, making it the most powerful car in production. The setup is also said to deliver 1,256 lb-ft of torque.
Alpenglow hydrogen hypercar concept previews new Alpine look
Alpine has taken the wraps off a hypercar concept that signals the design direction the French performance marque will take for future road and racing models. With its hydrogen powertrain, the concept also serves as a vision for a potential clean future for motorsports. The concept is called the Alpenglow,...
Renault teases first model based on platform from Geely, Volvo
Renault and Geely in 2021 signed a Memorandum of Understanding for a comprehensive deal that will see them jointly introduce Renault-branded hybrid vehicles in Asia using technology supplied by Geely and its Volvo brand. Under the deal, the vehicles are to be developed and produced in South Korea by Renault's...
Stellantis patents retractable tailgate side step
Stellantis has filed a patent application for a retractable tailgate side step to make accessing the beds of pickup trucks easier. Filed with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO), the application shows a mechanism that slides out and down from the tailgate. When deployed, it hangs down just ahead of the rear bumper on one side of the tailgate. An attached step can be used to get to the bed.
GMC Sierra EV Denali teased, debuts Oct. 20
GMC's second electric pickup truck has a date with destiny. On Friday, GM announced the GMC Sierra EV Denali will be revealed on October 20 at 5 pm ET. The teaser video also provided a first look at the electric truck's design. The Sierra EV's face has remained nearly identical...
