Good morning and welcome to our daily digest of automotive news from around the globe, starting with…. The European Automobile Manufacturer’s Association (ACEA) wants the European Union to assist them as they enter a slump. It comes on the back of the Covid pandemic, fallout from Brexit, semiconductor shortages, and the energy crisis. The organization had expected sales to recover swiftly, but in the face of a recession, they’re preparing for sales to shrink further, which are already 26 percent lower than pre-pandemic levels.

CARS ・ 2 DAYS AGO