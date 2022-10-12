Read full article on original website
EW.com
Sydney Sweeney to star in and executive produce new Barbarella film at Sony
Sydney Sweeney is the new Queen of the Galaxy. The Emmy-nominated star of The White Lotus and Euphoria has been tapped to star in and executive produce a new Barbarella film for Sony Pictures, EW can confirm. The 1968 original, which was directed by Roger Vadim, was based on Jean-Claude...
'Hell fish' likely killed by dinosaur-ending asteroid is preserved in stunning detail
Scientists recently unearthed stunning fossils of sturgeon from Hell's Creek that might have died on the day that the dinosaur-killing asteroid struck.
hiphop-n-more.com
50 Cent Hosted Podcast About Twin Brothers Who Brought Down El Chapo Gets Release Date
As previously reported, 50 Cent is hosting a podcast about the story of the twin brothers who helped bring down the prolific drug lord, El Chapo. Today, it gets a release date; October 19. Lionsgate has launched a new division called Lionsgate Sound, which will operate as a full-service podcast...
A black hole spewed out the remains of a star years after consuming it
Three years ago, in October 2018, astronomers observed a black hole consuming and ripping a star apart in a galaxy 665 million light years away from Earth. Now, only recently, the same astronomers observed the same black hole lighting the sky, despite the fact it hadn't sucked another star into its vicinity, a press statement reveals.
Dwayne Johnson, ‘Black Adam’ Cast on Film’s 15-Year Journey and Hopes for DCEU’s Future
After 15 years in the making, Black Adam finally made its debut on Wednesday night, hosting its world premiere in Times Square. The DC film, which stars Dwayne Johnson as the titular antihero who is released into modern times after 5,000 years of imprisonment, has been a longtime dream of Johnson’s, as he told THR about putting on his (not-muscle-padded) suit for the first time. More from The Hollywood ReporterDC's 'Black Adam': First Reactions to Dwayne Johnson Superhero Film From New York PremiereDwayne Johnson's 'Black Adam' Tracking for Bullish $70M-$75M OpeningStylists to A-List Stars Share Their Fall Fashion Picks for...
MotorAuthority
David Donner pilots 2022 Porsche 911 Turbo S to 9:53 at Pikes Peak, a new production car record
David Donner managed a class win and came in second overall at the 2022 Pikes Peak International Hill Climb (PPIHC) in June, driving a 2022 Porsche 911 Turbo S, though he still didn't achieve the result he was looking for. Wet weather during this year's 100th running of the PPIHC...
Road & Track
Watch the 2022 Ford Bronco Raptor Hit the Dyno
The 2022 Ford Bronco Raptor is one of the most capable factory off-roaders that you can buy today. That won’t stop the aftermarket experts at Hennessey Performance from trying to find a bit more oomph hidden inside the truck’s 3.0-liter EcoBoost V-6, however. The Texas-based tuners have just taken delivery of a Braptor, and we can finally get an idea of what sort of power this thing puts to the ground by way of a dyno test.
wegotthiscovered.com
A wildly polarizing horror comedy makes a deal with the devil to become one of streaming’s biggest hits
The horror comedy is one of the most deliriously entertaining cinematic subgenres when pulled off in the right way, with plenty of titles living long in the memory as undisputed classics and fan favorites. When it goes wrong, though, the end result can be something that’s neither scary nor funny. Depending on who you ask, this year’s Studio 666 could feasibly exist in either camp.
16 of the best songs by the legendary band Queen
Queen's best tunes (Photo by JEAN-CLAUDE COUTAUSSE/AFP via Getty Images) A new -- actually old -- Queen song has been released after more than 30 years of having gone missing. And that got us thinking...what are the band's best songs? Here's our list."Fat Bottomed Girls" (Photo by Vince Bucci/Getty Images)"Killer Queen" (Photo by Robert Cianflone/Getty Images)"Don't Stop Me Now" (Photo by Frank Micelotta/Getty Images)"Somebody to Love" (Photo by Chris Farina/Getty Images)"Bohemian Rhapsody" (Photo by MJ Kim/Getty Images)"We Are The Champions" (Photo by CHUNG SUNG-JUN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)"I Want to Break Free" (AP Photo/Gill Allen)"The Show Must Go On" /Sipa USA via USA TODAY NETWORK"Under Pressure" Globe Photos/Sipa USA via USA TODAY NETWORK"Crazy Little Thing Called Love" Globe Photos/Sipa USA via USA TODAY NETWORK"Tie Your Mother Down" Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY NETWORK"Hammer To Fall" USAT"Need Your Loving Tonight" USAT"Brighton Rock" USAT"Radio Ga Ga" USAT"You're My Best Friend" USAT111111
Marlon Wayans Reveals He Saw Tupac and Biggie Right Before They Were Killed
In an appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden, Wayans talked about his friendships with Biggie and Tupac in the 90s.
33 Of The Most Emotional, Heart-Wrenching TV Couple Scenes Ever
"I'm ready for this. I know you couldn't count on me before, but you can now! You can. Look, you know we're supposed to be together. I knew it the first time I saw you two years ago. And you know it too. I know you do."
MotorAuthority
2023 Maserati Levante and Ghibli F Tributo special editions celebrate F1 driver Maria Teresa De Filippis
Maserati is launching two special editions honoring Maria Teresa De Filippis, the first woman to qualify for a Formula 1 Grand Prix. The 2023 Maserati Ghibli F Tributo Special Edition and Levante F Tributo Special Edition get unique design touches, including a saturated orange exterior color called Arancio Devil that was inspired by De Filippis' nickname, "the she-devil." A second model-specific color, Grigio Lamiera (gray), is also available.
Mustang Hits Chevy C10 Leaving Car Meet
We know quite a few Ford Mustang owners who really hate the stereotype of the pony car plowing down people while leaving car meets. The thing is there have been so many incidents of that caught on camera, the reputation has stuck. And while there have been other drivers who’ve gone out of control while departing meets, the Mustang phenomena keeps going strong. The latest example saw a Mustang almost hitting a crowd but instead smacking into a 1969 Chevy C10 truck.
NASA Rocket Knocked Space Rock Off Rocker
NASA’s straight-out-of-a-sci-fi-flick mission to alter the trajectory of an asteroid by smashing a rocket into it really did work. On Tuesday, Oct. 11, NASA shared some data from its recent Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART), showing that the orbit of the asteroid Dimorphos was successfully altered after a spacecraft purposely crashed into it a couple of weeks ago. The agency noted that this was not only the first successful test of asteroid deflection technology but the first time in history that humans had successfully altered the motion of a celestial object. While Dimorphos didn’t pose any Armageddon-style threat, it did make...
Top Speed
The New 2024 Ford Mustang Could Be a Tuning Nightmare
Mustangs have always been a tuner's dream. The iconic pony car's relative affordability, tailorability, and means to increase its power has allowed it to be one of the most customized cars around. Soon, the Mustang will be the only American V-8 muscle car in production, meaning Ford will be the last bastion of the traditional American sports car. Of course, we can't have our cake and eat it, too. Ford is modernizing the next Mustang, and that means more complicated software that most normal tuners probably won't be able to tackle.
Gizmodo
SpaceX Sells 82-Year-Old Billionaire a Starship Ride Around the Moon
SpaceX has yet to send Starship to orbit, but that’s not stopping the company from selling rides aboard the future megarocket. Dennis and Akiko Tito are the first passengers announced for SpaceX’s second commercial spaceflight around the Moon. The pair, along with 10 others, will fly aboard the company’s Starship on a trajectory that will take the spacecraft through cislunar space.
