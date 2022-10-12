ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Hollywood Reporter

Dwayne Johnson, ‘Black Adam’ Cast on Film’s 15-Year Journey and Hopes for DCEU’s Future

After 15 years in the making, Black Adam finally made its debut on Wednesday night, hosting its world premiere in Times Square. The DC film, which stars Dwayne Johnson as the titular antihero who is released into modern times after 5,000 years of imprisonment, has been a longtime dream of Johnson’s, as he told THR about putting on his (not-muscle-padded) suit for the first time. More from The Hollywood ReporterDC's 'Black Adam': First Reactions to Dwayne Johnson Superhero Film From New York PremiereDwayne Johnson's 'Black Adam' Tracking for Bullish $70M-$75M OpeningStylists to A-List Stars Share Their Fall Fashion Picks for...
Road & Track

Watch the 2022 Ford Bronco Raptor Hit the Dyno

The 2022 Ford Bronco Raptor is one of the most capable factory off-roaders that you can buy today. That won’t stop the aftermarket experts at Hennessey Performance from trying to find a bit more oomph hidden inside the truck’s 3.0-liter EcoBoost V-6, however. The Texas-based tuners have just taken delivery of a Braptor, and we can finally get an idea of what sort of power this thing puts to the ground by way of a dyno test.
wegotthiscovered.com

A wildly polarizing horror comedy makes a deal with the devil to become one of streaming’s biggest hits

The horror comedy is one of the most deliriously entertaining cinematic subgenres when pulled off in the right way, with plenty of titles living long in the memory as undisputed classics and fan favorites. When it goes wrong, though, the end result can be something that’s neither scary nor funny. Depending on who you ask, this year’s Studio 666 could feasibly exist in either camp.
Jessi Combs
Kitty O'neil
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

16 of the best songs by the legendary band Queen

Queen's best tunes (Photo by JEAN-CLAUDE COUTAUSSE/AFP via Getty Images) A new -- actually old -- Queen song has been released after more than 30 years of having gone missing. And that got us thinking...what are the band's best songs? Here's our list."Fat Bottomed Girls" (Photo by Vince Bucci/Getty Images)"Killer Queen" (Photo by Robert Cianflone/Getty Images)"Don't Stop Me Now" (Photo by Frank Micelotta/Getty Images)"Somebody to Love" (Photo by Chris Farina/Getty Images)"Bohemian Rhapsody" (Photo by MJ Kim/Getty Images)"We Are The Champions" (Photo by CHUNG SUNG-JUN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)"I Want to Break Free" (AP Photo/Gill Allen)"The Show Must Go On" /Sipa USA via USA TODAY NETWORK"Under Pressure" Globe Photos/Sipa USA via USA TODAY NETWORK"Crazy Little Thing Called Love" Globe Photos/Sipa USA via USA TODAY NETWORK"Tie Your Mother Down" Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY NETWORK"Hammer To Fall" USAT"Need Your Loving Tonight" USAT"Brighton Rock" USAT"Radio Ga Ga" USAT"You're My Best Friend" USAT111111
MotorAuthority

2023 Maserati Levante and Ghibli F Tributo special editions celebrate F1 driver Maria Teresa De Filippis

Maserati is launching two special editions honoring Maria Teresa De Filippis, the first woman to qualify for a Formula 1 Grand Prix. The 2023 Maserati Ghibli F Tributo Special Edition and Levante F Tributo Special Edition get unique design touches, including a saturated orange exterior color called Arancio Devil that was inspired by De Filippis' nickname, "the she-devil." A second model-specific color, Grigio Lamiera (gray), is also available.
Motorious

Mustang Hits Chevy C10 Leaving Car Meet

We know quite a few Ford Mustang owners who really hate the stereotype of the pony car plowing down people while leaving car meets. The thing is there have been so many incidents of that caught on camera, the reputation has stuck. And while there have been other drivers who’ve gone out of control while departing meets, the Mustang phenomena keeps going strong. The latest example saw a Mustang almost hitting a crowd but instead smacking into a 1969 Chevy C10 truck.
Rolling Stone

NASA Rocket Knocked Space Rock Off Rocker

NASA’s straight-out-of-a-sci-fi-flick mission to alter the trajectory of an asteroid by smashing a rocket into it really did work.  On Tuesday, Oct. 11, NASA shared some data from its recent Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART), showing that the orbit of the asteroid Dimorphos was successfully altered after a spacecraft purposely crashed into it a couple of weeks ago. The agency noted that this was not only the first successful test of asteroid deflection technology but the first time in history that humans had successfully altered the motion of a celestial object.  While Dimorphos didn’t pose any Armageddon-style threat, it did make...
Top Speed

The New 2024 Ford Mustang Could Be a Tuning Nightmare

Mustangs have always been a tuner's dream. The iconic pony car's relative affordability, tailorability, and means to increase its power has allowed it to be one of the most customized cars around. Soon, the Mustang will be the only American V-8 muscle car in production, meaning Ford will be the last bastion of the traditional American sports car. Of course, we can't have our cake and eat it, too. Ford is modernizing the next Mustang, and that means more complicated software that most normal tuners probably won't be able to tackle.
Gizmodo

SpaceX Sells 82-Year-Old Billionaire a Starship Ride Around the Moon

SpaceX has yet to send Starship to orbit, but that’s not stopping the company from selling rides aboard the future megarocket. Dennis and Akiko Tito are the first passengers announced for SpaceX’s second commercial spaceflight around the Moon. The pair, along with 10 others, will fly aboard the company’s Starship on a trajectory that will take the spacecraft through cislunar space.
