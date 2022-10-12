ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ohio.edu

Heather Krugman named Executive Director of Business Services

Interim Vice President for Finance and Administration Mark Heil has named Heather Krugman as the new Executive Director of Business Services at Ohio University. As part of her new role, Krugman will oversee the work of the Business Service Center Initiative. The position also includes a dotted line to the Office of the Executive Vice President and Provost to help provide and strengthen business services support and communication across each of OHIO’s academic colleges.
ATHENS, OH
ohio.edu

OHIO sophomore uses experiences abroad and at OHIO to amplify Hispanic culture

Identity has always been important to OHIO sophomore Alyssa Cruz, who recently had the opportunity to connect further with her Hispanic background on a trip abroad to Spain. Cruz studied in Toledo, Spain with other Ohio University students in May and June as part of the Spain: Spanish Language and Culture in Toledo program offered by the Department of Modern Languages in the College of Arts and Sciences. She was able to gain enough credits through the experience to add a double major in Spanish.
ATHENS, OH
ohio.edu

Keeping Bobcats Informed, Oct. 13, 2022

Another successful Homecoming Week in the books! Thank you to all who were able to travel to campus to join in on the celebration. It was so great to see Bobcats of all generations back on the greens this past weekend, and I look forward to when the time comes for our current students to return to Athens each year to celebrate our community.
ATHENS, OH
WOUB

Athens waits on state funding to begin construction of new high school

ATHENS, Ohio (WOUB) — Athens High School looks pretty worn and dated compared to other high schools in southeast Ohio, a fact not lost on parents. A recent post in a Facebook forum for parents in the Athens school district mentioned visiting Logan High School for a soccer game and noted how beautiful the facility is.
ATHENS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Education
State
Ohio State
City
Cleveland, OH
Athens, OH
Education
City
Athens, OH
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Ohio

If you live in Ohio and you also happen to love pizza, then here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Ohio that are known for serving absolutely delicious pizza made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, so make sure to visit them next time you are around.
OHIO STATE
ohio.edu

Ohio University’s Army ROTC cadets to fly north for field training

Cadets in Ohio University’s Army ROTC program will take part in hands-on experiential learning on Oct. 20-23, as they travel north to Ravenna, Ohio for field training exercise at the Camp James A. Garfield Joint Military Training Center, an Ohio National Guard training site. On Thursday, Oct. 20, two...
ATHENS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aep#Ohio University#L Brands#The Ohio State University#Linus College#Woub
WTAP

Marietta has a new fire inspector

MAREITTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Steve Hill has served Marietta as a firefighter for more than 20 years. He is putting that experience into his new position to help the community. Hill was sworn in as the Marietta fire department’s new inspector. Hill said, “I’ve been a firefighter here in...
MARIETTA, OH
ohio.edu

Learning Management System RFP Evaluation Committee selected

The Office of Information Technology (OIT) has formed a committee to recommend a vendor for the next learning management system (LMS) as part of the Learning Management System Evaluation Project. The Request for Proposal (RFP) Evaluation Committee is made up of faculty, staff, and students from across campus who will...
ATHENS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
Place
Athens
NewsBreak
Education
ohio.edu

Menard Family George Washington Forum hosts 'The Culture Wars: A Discussion' on Oct. 20

The Menard Family George Washington Forum will host "The Culture Wars: A Discussion" at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20, in Galbreath Chapel on College Green. "Abortion, funding for the arts, women’s rights, gay rights, court-packing – the list of controversies that divide our nation runs long and each one cuts deep." These words from James Davison Hunter's website for his 1991 book Culture Wars: The Struggle to Define America still describe an ever-deepening cultural divide in America, notes Robert Ingram, director of the forum and professor of history in the College of Arts and Sciences at Ohio University.
ATHENS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

What to know about the Circleville Pumpkin Show

CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — The 115th Circleville Pumpkin Show is back next week with more than 100,000 pounds of pumpkins, baked goods, family entertainment, a fine art show and more. Twenty-five miles south of Columbus, the Circleville Pumpkin Show kicks off at 159 E. Franklin St. on Oct. 19, running through Oct. 22. The festivities […]
CIRCLEVILLE, OH
Portsmouth Daily Times

Grand Jury returns 26 indictments

Shane A. Tieman, Scioto County Prosecutor announced today that the September term of the Scioto County Grand Jury met on October 7 and returned 26 __Public Indictments. The Defendants Indicted are charged as follows:. PAUL BLEVINS, 47. Franklin Furnace, Ohio, was indicted on:. 2 Counts Failure to Appear. ANTWAN DEMAR...
SCIOTO COUNTY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Nearly 1,000 residents are in the dark in Chillicothe

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Nearly 1,000 customers are without power this evening in the city of Chillicothe. According to American Electric Power, the outage happened shortly before 6:30 p.m. affecting the area around Western Avenue toward downtown. A restoration time of 9:30 p.m. was provided by the electric company. The...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
WTAP

Wood County Schools: School safe after possible threat

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Wood County Schools says its schools are safe Thursday after investigating a possible online threat that was made Wednesday night. In a statement from the school system, officials with Parkersburg High and Hamilton Middle Schools were informed of the threat Thursday morning. They say the school...
PARKERSBURG, WV
iheart.com

Ribbon Cutting for Circleville Bridge Reopening Ahead of Pumpkin Show

A bridge reopening in Circleville will be highlighted after construction was completed ahead of the 115th Circleville Pumpkin Show. The Ohio Department of Transportation, the City of Circleville, and other community partners will hold a ceremonial ribbon-cutting to celebrate the reopening of the Court Street bridge over Hargus Creek just north of uptown Circleville.
CIRCLEVILLE, OH
sciotopost.com

UPDATE – Fire in Computer Room at Adena Chillicothe

CHILLICOTHE – A minor fire at Adena hospital sent fire departments to the scene quickly after a report around 3 pm. According to sources at the hospital, the fire was inside the hospital’s IT department where servers and computers for the hospital are located. The fire did not cause any evacuations, to the hospital and was contained within a short period of time.
CHILLICOTHE, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy