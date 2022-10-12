Identity has always been important to OHIO sophomore Alyssa Cruz, who recently had the opportunity to connect further with her Hispanic background on a trip abroad to Spain. Cruz studied in Toledo, Spain with other Ohio University students in May and June as part of the Spain: Spanish Language and Culture in Toledo program offered by the Department of Modern Languages in the College of Arts and Sciences. She was able to gain enough credits through the experience to add a double major in Spanish.

ATHENS, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO