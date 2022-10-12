Read full article on original website
Heather Krugman named Executive Director of Business Services
Interim Vice President for Finance and Administration Mark Heil has named Heather Krugman as the new Executive Director of Business Services at Ohio University. As part of her new role, Krugman will oversee the work of the Business Service Center Initiative. The position also includes a dotted line to the Office of the Executive Vice President and Provost to help provide and strengthen business services support and communication across each of OHIO’s academic colleges.
OHIO sophomore uses experiences abroad and at OHIO to amplify Hispanic culture
Identity has always been important to OHIO sophomore Alyssa Cruz, who recently had the opportunity to connect further with her Hispanic background on a trip abroad to Spain. Cruz studied in Toledo, Spain with other Ohio University students in May and June as part of the Spain: Spanish Language and Culture in Toledo program offered by the Department of Modern Languages in the College of Arts and Sciences. She was able to gain enough credits through the experience to add a double major in Spanish.
Keeping Bobcats Informed, Oct. 13, 2022
Another successful Homecoming Week in the books! Thank you to all who were able to travel to campus to join in on the celebration. It was so great to see Bobcats of all generations back on the greens this past weekend, and I look forward to when the time comes for our current students to return to Athens each year to celebrate our community.
Athens waits on state funding to begin construction of new high school
ATHENS, Ohio (WOUB) — Athens High School looks pretty worn and dated compared to other high schools in southeast Ohio, a fact not lost on parents. A recent post in a Facebook forum for parents in the Athens school district mentioned visiting Logan High School for a soccer game and noted how beautiful the facility is.
Board of Trustees to consider Housing Master Plan, Heritage College research facility
The Ohio University Board of Trustees will consider the 2022 Housing Master Plan and the expansion of several academic programs to regional campuses during its meetings on Oct. 20-21 at Ohio University’s Athens campus. The Board also will consider the addition of a new building for the Heritage College...
4 Great Pizza Places in Ohio
If you live in Ohio and you also happen to love pizza, then here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Ohio that are known for serving absolutely delicious pizza made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, so make sure to visit them next time you are around.
Information for faculty and staff on the reporting of final grades and final examinations
University Registrar Debra M. Benton has provided the following information for all members of the Ohio University faculty and staff regarding the reporting of final grades and final examinations for the 2022-23 Fall Semester. 1. Classes that do not meet for the full semester (i.e., end prior to the semester...
Ohio University’s Army ROTC cadets to fly north for field training
Cadets in Ohio University’s Army ROTC program will take part in hands-on experiential learning on Oct. 20-23, as they travel north to Ravenna, Ohio for field training exercise at the Camp James A. Garfield Joint Military Training Center, an Ohio National Guard training site. On Thursday, Oct. 20, two...
Marietta has a new fire inspector
MAREITTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Steve Hill has served Marietta as a firefighter for more than 20 years. He is putting that experience into his new position to help the community. Hill was sworn in as the Marietta fire department’s new inspector. Hill said, “I’ve been a firefighter here in...
Learning Management System RFP Evaluation Committee selected
The Office of Information Technology (OIT) has formed a committee to recommend a vendor for the next learning management system (LMS) as part of the Learning Management System Evaluation Project. The Request for Proposal (RFP) Evaluation Committee is made up of faculty, staff, and students from across campus who will...
Pleasant Valley Hospital becomes official Mountain Health Network member
POINT PLEASANT, WV (WOWK) – Pleasant Valley Hospital in Point Pleasant, West Virginia, has officially become a member of the Mountain Health Network. Mountain Health Network officials say the official announcement of PVH’s membership into the network with Cabell Huntington Hospital and St. Mary’s Medical Center was made Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022 at the Hartley […]
Girl Named Tom, first trio to win The Voice, talk growth ahead of Bob Evans Farm Fest
The 51st annual Bob Evans Farm Fest is this weekend October 14-16, 2022. The annual festival is held at the Bob Evans Farm in Rio Grande, Ohio – the birthplace of the brand announcing Sunday's headliner as up-and-coming country star, and Girl Named Tom, winners of the 21st season of ‘The Voice’ in 2021!
Menard Family George Washington Forum hosts 'The Culture Wars: A Discussion' on Oct. 20
The Menard Family George Washington Forum will host "The Culture Wars: A Discussion" at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20, in Galbreath Chapel on College Green. "Abortion, funding for the arts, women’s rights, gay rights, court-packing – the list of controversies that divide our nation runs long and each one cuts deep." These words from James Davison Hunter's website for his 1991 book Culture Wars: The Struggle to Define America still describe an ever-deepening cultural divide in America, notes Robert Ingram, director of the forum and professor of history in the College of Arts and Sciences at Ohio University.
What to know about the Circleville Pumpkin Show
CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — The 115th Circleville Pumpkin Show is back next week with more than 100,000 pounds of pumpkins, baked goods, family entertainment, a fine art show and more. Twenty-five miles south of Columbus, the Circleville Pumpkin Show kicks off at 159 E. Franklin St. on Oct. 19, running through Oct. 22. The festivities […]
Grand Jury returns 26 indictments
Shane A. Tieman, Scioto County Prosecutor announced today that the September term of the Scioto County Grand Jury met on October 7 and returned 26 __Public Indictments. The Defendants Indicted are charged as follows:. PAUL BLEVINS, 47. Franklin Furnace, Ohio, was indicted on:. 2 Counts Failure to Appear. ANTWAN DEMAR...
Nearly 1,000 residents are in the dark in Chillicothe
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Nearly 1,000 customers are without power this evening in the city of Chillicothe. According to American Electric Power, the outage happened shortly before 6:30 p.m. affecting the area around Western Avenue toward downtown. A restoration time of 9:30 p.m. was provided by the electric company. The...
Wood County Schools: School safe after possible threat
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Wood County Schools says its schools are safe Thursday after investigating a possible online threat that was made Wednesday night. In a statement from the school system, officials with Parkersburg High and Hamilton Middle Schools were informed of the threat Thursday morning. They say the school...
Ribbon Cutting for Circleville Bridge Reopening Ahead of Pumpkin Show
A bridge reopening in Circleville will be highlighted after construction was completed ahead of the 115th Circleville Pumpkin Show. The Ohio Department of Transportation, the City of Circleville, and other community partners will hold a ceremonial ribbon-cutting to celebrate the reopening of the Court Street bridge over Hargus Creek just north of uptown Circleville.
UPDATE – Fire in Computer Room at Adena Chillicothe
CHILLICOTHE – A minor fire at Adena hospital sent fire departments to the scene quickly after a report around 3 pm. According to sources at the hospital, the fire was inside the hospital’s IT department where servers and computers for the hospital are located. The fire did not cause any evacuations, to the hospital and was contained within a short period of time.
Women’s Center to host series of panel discussions titled ‘Let’s Talk About Reproductive Rights’
On June 24, 2022, the United States Supreme Court released its decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, overturning the constitutional right to an abortion. The Dobbs decision has been the impetus for expanded discussion on college campuses about reproductive health. “Let’s Talk About Reproductive Rights: A Series”...
