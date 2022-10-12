Read full article on original website
Related
WJFW-TV
Fire in Schofield causes minimal damage to industrial building
SCHOFIELD, Wis. (WJFW) - Dispatchers were called to respond to a fire in Marathon County earlier today, north of Schofield at American Wood Fibers. An accidental fire occurred and the Riverside Fire Rescue was among the responders. After the dispatch, police arrived on scene and they reported smoke and fire...
WJFW-TV
One person killed in a crash in Portage Co.
PORTAGE COUNTY (WJFW) - One person died in a traffic accident on southbound I-39 and North 2nd Street in Portage Co. Wednesday morning. At 8:44 a.m., the Wisconsin State Patrol responded to a single vehicle crash on the interstate. According to a press release from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT), the vehicle was traveling south when it entered the median and struck a bridge pillar.
WJFW-TV
Connecting the dots: the fire towers of Wisconsin
Odds are you’ve seen a fire tower while driving around Northern Wisconsin. Maybe you’ve wondered about their history, what does it look like from up there, are they still used?. Wisconsin once had a vast fire tower lookout network, mostly in the forested and most fire prone regions...
WJFW-TV
Two fires overnight in Wood Co.
WOOD COUNTY (WJFW) - Two different fires were reported in Wood County early Wednesday morning. At 12:37 a.m. the Remington and Pittsville Fire Departments responded to reports of a structure fire at Saddle Up Saloon on STH 80 in Babcock. Saddle Up Saloon posted on Facebook that the fire most...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WJFW-TV
School District of Rhinelander looking for mentors to help students
RHINELANDER, Wis. (WJFW)- "Every single person on this earth can use a mentor," said Aaron Homp the Rhinelander High School counselor. The School District of Rhinelander is hoping to apply that for their students. "For most of our students, what they’re most wanting and the youth in our community is that one on one time with an adult, with someone that cares that has their back," said Arron. This mentoring program started nearly 6 years ago. Arron Homp says that recently COVID-19 took a toll on this initiative and now the district is looking to change that.
WJFW-TV
Mosinee Clinches Great Northern Conference Outright with Win Over Merrill
MERRILL, Wisc. (WJFW)- Mosinee came in to their matchup with Merrill with at least a share of the Great Northern Conference championship after their home win against Medford last week. After last week's win, Mosinee was 6-1-1, while Merrill was 5-3 on the year. When the final buzzer went off,...
WJFW-TV
Birnamwood woman sentenced to 66 months in prison for drug distribution
MADISON (WJFW) - A Birnamwood woman was sentenced to 66 months in in federal prison yesterday for methamphetamine distribution. Sarah Waggoner, 41, plead guilty to the charge back in July of 2022. Waggoner's federal prison sentence will be followed by five years of supervised release. In April of 2021, law...
WJFW-TV
Marshfield Clinic and Essentia Health might be merging
(WJFW) - Essentia Health and Marshfield Clinic Health System announced that they have completed the first step towards a potential merger today, by signing a Memorandum of Understanding. The two health systems might combine to form an integrated regional health system. Marshfield Clinic has locations across Wisconsin and into Michigan's...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WJFW-TV
City of Merrill introduces a new logo
MERRILL (WJFW) - The City of Merrill unveiled on Tuesday, that they have a new logo. and it will replace the older City of Parks one. This is all related to the City's rebranding efforts to attract more people to Merrill in terms of living, working, visiting and doing business in the city.
WJFW-TV
Wausau West Clicnhes Share of Valley Football Association Conference with Win Over D.C. Everest
WAUSAU, Wisc. (WJFW)- Wausau West needed a win against cross-town rival D.C. Everest to stay in contention for the Valley Football Association Conference title after Marshfield's win over Hortonville. The Warriors came in to their season finale with an 8-1 record. D.C. Everest was 5-3 before making the short drive...
WJFW-TV
Three Lakes/Phelps Takes Down Laona/Wabeno In Style
WABENO, Wisc. (WJFW)- Both Three Lakes/Phelps and Laona/Wabeno came in with the same record of 5-2. Laona/Wabeno was able to pull it off 56-34. Three Lakes will improve to 5-3 while Laona/Wabeno falls to 6-2.
WJFW-TV
Amherst Football Forced to Forfeit Wins from 2022 Season Due to Ineligible Player
AMHERST, Wisc. (WJFW)- On Thursday, the Amherst High School football team announced that they would have to forfeit all of their wins from the 2022 season after playing with an ineligible player. The WIAA voted unanimously (9-0) to uphold the decision for Amherst to forfeit their six wins from the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WJFW-TV
Coleman Stays Undefeated By Beating Crandon
COLEMAN, Wisc. (WJFW)- Coleman was on a 9 game win streak coming into this game against Crandon who was 7-2. Coleman was able to secure their 10th win furthering their undefeated season. Crandon falls to a 7-3 record. Final score 36-12.
WJFW-TV
Lakeland Union On Four Game Win Streak After Defeating Rhinelander
MINOCQUA, Wisc. (WJFW)- Lakeland Union is now on a four game win streak after defeating Rhinelander. The Thunderbirds are now 5-2, while Rhinelander falls to 1-6. The Thunderbirds won 49-0.
Comments / 0