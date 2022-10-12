RHINELANDER, Wis. (WJFW)- "Every single person on this earth can use a mentor," said Aaron Homp the Rhinelander High School counselor. The School District of Rhinelander is hoping to apply that for their students. "For most of our students, what they’re most wanting and the youth in our community is that one on one time with an adult, with someone that cares that has their back," said Arron. This mentoring program started nearly 6 years ago. Arron Homp says that recently COVID-19 took a toll on this initiative and now the district is looking to change that.

RHINELANDER, WI ・ 16 HOURS AGO