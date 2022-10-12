Read full article on original website
Judy J. Mason
Judy J. Mason, age 76, of Elizabeth City, NC died on Tuesday, October 11, 2022 at Sentara Albemarle Medical Center. Born in Pasquotank County, NC on April 9, 1946 to the late Carol Jackson and Velma Jackson, she was the loving wife of James A. Mason. Judy was a bookkeeper by trade. She belonged to the Wednesday Thursday Bridge Club and the Dance Connection Dance Club.
Holly H. Murphy
Holly Harris Murphy, age 67, of Elizabeth City, NC died on Sunday, October 9, 2022 at her home. Born in Winter Garden, FL on October 10, 1954 to the late George David Harris and Grace Gray Harris, she was the wife of Wendell Jason Murphy. Holly was a registered nurse who worked in private practice. She was a member of Deep Creek Baptist Church.
Miss Katie Dredge Community Day and Christening Ceremony happening today at Wanchese Harbor
Despite the risk of rain, Dare County has announced that the Miss Katie Dredge Community Day and Christening Ceremony will take place as scheduled, today, Thursday, October 13, at Wanchese Harbor. The Community Day is currently underway from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. with the christening happening shortly after at...
Dare County Library to launch free seed library
Starting Monday, October 17, 2022, the Kill Devil Hills Library, Manteo Library and Hatteras Library will launch a new addition to their offerings that benefit the Dare County community: a Seed Library. Created as a means to share seeds in communities with food security issues, the Seed Library will provide...
Wake Up OBX celebrates ribbon cutting with Chamber of Commerce
The Outer Banks Chamber of Commerce along with Ribbon Cutting Sponsor, ACE Hardware held a ribbon cutting on October 7th for Wake Up OBX, 1171 Duck Road, Scarborough Lane, Duck. Richard Hess, Immediate Past Chair Chamber Board, and Realtor at Sun Realty congratulated the owner, Crystal Jones for the grand...
COA Performing Arts Center to host reading of Charles Everett’s ‘Adopt a Sailor’
College of The Albemarle (COA) is pleased to host a reading of the acclaimed play “Adopt a Sailor” by Charles Evered on Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at 5:00 p.m. in the COA Performing Arts Center. The reading is part of a tour benefiting the Evered House, a nonprofit...
Kill Devil Hills Fire Department responds to structure fire Tuesday evening
On October 11, 2022 at 11:57 pm, the Kill Devil Hills Fire Department fire crews responded to a report of a fully involved structure fire in the 500 block of Burns Drive. Fire crews from Colington, Nags Head and Kitty Hawk Fire Departments responded to the incident. The Kill Devil...
Manteo Library partners with Pet Partners for children’s therapy dog program
Beginning on Monday, October 17, 2022, the Dare County Library’s Manteo location will team up with the local branch of the nonprofit organization Pet Partners to offer children the opportunity to read to a certified therapy dog. Sessions will be available on Mondays and Thursdays starting at 3:30 p.m.
Creef assumes role as Government Affairs Director of the Outer Banks Association of Realtors
After an extensive months-long search process, the Outer Banks Association of REALTORS® (OBAR) is excited to announce that former Dare County Planning Director Donna Creef has been hired as their new Government Affairs Director. Donna had a notable career with the Dare County Planning Department, having worked there from...
Kitchen tech series will teach participants how to properly to use those popular kitchen tools!
There are so many kitchen gadgets available today. Even seasoned cooks can sometimes find themselves unsure of how to get the most out of their kitchen appliances. Join us at the NC Cooperative Extension, Currituck County Center for one or both of their Kitchen Tech Cooking Classes. Classes will be held from 5:30 to 7:30 pm with a registration fee of $15.00. Enjoy our hands-on cooking class, get safety and cleaning tips, and leave with a full stomach!
