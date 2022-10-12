ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camden, NC

Judy J. Mason

Judy J. Mason, age 76, of Elizabeth City, NC died on Tuesday, October 11, 2022 at Sentara Albemarle Medical Center. Born in Pasquotank County, NC on April 9, 1946 to the late Carol Jackson and Velma Jackson, she was the loving wife of James A. Mason. Judy was a bookkeeper by trade. She belonged to the Wednesday Thursday Bridge Club and the Dance Connection Dance Club.
ELIZABETH CITY, NC
Holly H. Murphy

Holly Harris Murphy, age 67, of Elizabeth City, NC died on Sunday, October 9, 2022 at her home. Born in Winter Garden, FL on October 10, 1954 to the late George David Harris and Grace Gray Harris, she was the wife of Wendell Jason Murphy. Holly was a registered nurse who worked in private practice. She was a member of Deep Creek Baptist Church.
ELIZABETH CITY, NC
Dare County Library to launch free seed library

Starting Monday, October 17, 2022, the Kill Devil Hills Library, Manteo Library and Hatteras Library will launch a new addition to their offerings that benefit the Dare County community: a Seed Library. Created as a means to share seeds in communities with food security issues, the Seed Library will provide...
DARE COUNTY, NC
Wake Up OBX celebrates ribbon cutting with Chamber of Commerce

The Outer Banks Chamber of Commerce along with Ribbon Cutting Sponsor, ACE Hardware held a ribbon cutting on October 7th for Wake Up OBX, 1171 Duck Road, Scarborough Lane, Duck. Richard Hess, Immediate Past Chair Chamber Board, and Realtor at Sun Realty congratulated the owner, Crystal Jones for the grand...
DUCK, NC
Kitchen tech series will teach participants how to properly to use those popular kitchen tools!

There are so many kitchen gadgets available today. Even seasoned cooks can sometimes find themselves unsure of how to get the most out of their kitchen appliances. Join us at the NC Cooperative Extension, Currituck County Center for one or both of their Kitchen Tech Cooking Classes. Classes will be held from 5:30 to 7:30 pm with a registration fee of $15.00. Enjoy our hands-on cooking class, get safety and cleaning tips, and leave with a full stomach!
CURRITUCK COUNTY, NC

