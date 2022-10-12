There are so many kitchen gadgets available today. Even seasoned cooks can sometimes find themselves unsure of how to get the most out of their kitchen appliances. Join us at the NC Cooperative Extension, Currituck County Center for one or both of their Kitchen Tech Cooking Classes. Classes will be held from 5:30 to 7:30 pm with a registration fee of $15.00. Enjoy our hands-on cooking class, get safety and cleaning tips, and leave with a full stomach!

CURRITUCK COUNTY, NC ・ 23 HOURS AGO