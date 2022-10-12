Read full article on original website
Related
big945.com
Miss Katie Dredge Community Day and Christening Ceremony happening today at Wanchese Harbor
Despite the risk of rain, Dare County has announced that the Miss Katie Dredge Community Day and Christening Ceremony will take place as scheduled, today, Thursday, October 13, at Wanchese Harbor. The Community Day is currently underway from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. with the christening happening shortly after at...
big945.com
Wake Up OBX celebrates ribbon cutting with Chamber of Commerce
The Outer Banks Chamber of Commerce along with Ribbon Cutting Sponsor, ACE Hardware held a ribbon cutting on October 7th for Wake Up OBX, 1171 Duck Road, Scarborough Lane, Duck. Richard Hess, Immediate Past Chair Chamber Board, and Realtor at Sun Realty congratulated the owner, Crystal Jones for the grand...
big945.com
Water quality swimming advisory lifted for Sandy Bay sound-side site in Frisco
State recreational water quality officials today lifted a water quality swimming advisory for a sound-side swimming area in Dare County. The advisory was lifted because water testing shows that bacteria levels have dropped below the state’s and Environmental Protection Agency’s standards set for swimming and water play. The...
