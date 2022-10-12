ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manteo, NC

Comments / 0

Related
big945.com

Wake Up OBX celebrates ribbon cutting with Chamber of Commerce

The Outer Banks Chamber of Commerce along with Ribbon Cutting Sponsor, ACE Hardware held a ribbon cutting on October 7th for Wake Up OBX, 1171 Duck Road, Scarborough Lane, Duck. Richard Hess, Immediate Past Chair Chamber Board, and Realtor at Sun Realty congratulated the owner, Crystal Jones for the grand...
DUCK, NC
big945.com

Water quality swimming advisory lifted for Sandy Bay sound-side site in Frisco

State recreational water quality officials today lifted a water quality swimming advisory for a sound-side swimming area in Dare County. The advisory was lifted because water testing shows that bacteria levels have dropped below the state’s and Environmental Protection Agency’s standards set for swimming and water play. The...
FRISCO, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy