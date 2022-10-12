That time Duff and Novoselic buried the feud between their bands with an instrumental rendition of the Appetite for Destruction anthem. One day a film should be made about the story of Guns N’ Roses, perhaps the last and greatest hard-rock stars of the last century. The LA band built a reputation for their anthemic songs (and their relentless debauchery). You can get the gory details from the autobiography (opens in new tab) of bassist Michael ‘Duff’ McKagan, but for our purposes it suffices to say that much of GN’R’s drive and success can be attributed to the bass-playing ex-punk from Seattle who moved to Hollywood in the mid 80s, joined the band and became a huge star.

MUSIC ・ 1 DAY AGO