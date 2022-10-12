Read full article on original website
Is Darren Ritter leaving Chicago Fire season 11?
Pardon the pun, but things are getting heated on Chicago Fire. The promo for season 11, episode 3 promised that we would be losing a character on the job, and we’ve been on the edge of our seats trying to figure out who the character in question could be.
Chicago Fire star celebrates engagement: ‘I’m so excited to marry you’
It seems congratulations are in order for Chicago Fire star Katelynn Shennett!. The actress, best known for her role as Kylie Estevez in NBC’s hit firefighter drama, recently took to Instagram to celebrate her engagement to her boyfriend Jake Stille. In the sweet post, Shennett shared a series of stunning photos from the couple’s engagement photoshoot taken by Chicago-based photographer Madison Shoots Faces.
Why Chicago Med's Newest Character Is Going To Be Way More Important In Future Episodes
Chicago Med introduced a new character in the intense new episode, and he'll be back in a big way.
Things Are About to Get Richer on 'Chicago Med' With the Arrival of a Wealthy Mystery Man
Fans of Chicago Med are still reeling from the news that Brian Tee, who plays Dr. Ethan Choi, is leaving the series in the middle of Season 8. There's little to comfort viewers from the loss of an actor who has been with the show since its earliest days. The only thing that can bring some semblance of comfort is the thought of interesting guest stars as an ideal distraction.
Chicago P.D.'s Benjamin Levy Aguilar Says Halstead's Absence Has Been 'Hard' for Newcomer Dante Torres
This week’s Chicago P.D. puts newcomer Dante Torres front and center. The episode, titled “Donde Vives” and airing tonight at 10/9c on NBC, centers on a shocking murder that pulls the rookie officer into his own neighborhood. “As Voight and Atwater help him navigate the case and manage tricky personal dynamics with wary neighbors,” the official synopsis reads, “Torres realizes his life may be forever changed.” It’s a prickly situation that he must handle without Halstead, who left for Bolivia in last week’s episode. Halstead took Torres under his wing in the Season 9 episode “New Guard” and helped bring him into...
Queen Latifah's Son, Rebel, Was Photographed for the First Time During a Sunny Outing With His Mom
In a move that pleasantly surprised her fans, Queen Latifah enjoyed a sunny public outing last weekend in Los Angeles with her 3-year-old son, Rebel, during which the happy duo was captured on camera for the first time. Latifah, who has been notoriously private throughout her 30+ years of fame, looked happy and relaxed as she held her son’s hand during an afternoon of shopping. She and Rebel both wore casual outfits, the latter in an adorable gray monster truck t-shirt, black shorts, and black Crocs, and the former in a white long-sleeve tee, blue shorts, white tennis shoes, and a...
Horrified '90 Day Fiancé' Fans Want Angela Fired as TLC Airs Shocking Scene
"Pretty gross. I hope she gets booted from the show and loses all of her sponsors," wrote one '90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?' fan about Angela Deem.
Drama Maybe Brewing Between ‘Sherri’ Show Staffers And Wendy Williams’ Former Crew
Sherri Shepherd finally made her long-awaited debut as a daytime talk host on Sep. 12, but sadly, drama may already be brewing between former Wendy staffers and Sherri's new production team.
‘RHOA’: Marlo Hampton’s Salary For Kandi Burruss-Produced Show Revealed After Hampton Says She Turned Down Contract Due to Poor Pay
Marlo Hampton has been on 'RHOA' since Season 4 but didn't get a full-time spot until Season 14. She once had a show on another network produced by Kandi Burruss that was canceled before filming.
'Southern Charm' 's Shep Rose Cries in Reunion Sneak Peek and Says He'll 'Always Love' Ex Taylor Ann Green
The cast of Southern Charm traveled from Charleston, South Carolina, to New York City for the season 8 reunion and brought the tears and accusations with them. In a First Look released Thursday ahead of next week's reunion, Taylor Ann Green confronts her ex-boyfriend Shep Rose about sleeping with another woman after their July breakup.
Meet the Two New Coaches on 'The Voice' Joining Blake and Kelly in Season 23
It’s not surprising at all that The Voice has become one of NBC's longest-running singing competition shows of all time. It’s recently been renewed for Season 23, which means a new batch of hopeful singers will be able to show off their talent in front of millions of viewers.
'Married at First Sight' Star Reveals Breakup
Another Married at First Sight star is still looking for love. Personal trailer Seb Guilhaus, who starred in the seventh season of Married at First Sight Australia, revealed earlier this month that he broke up with girlfriend Ania Kilic after one year of dating. Gilhaus married Elizabeth Sobinoff at the end of his season, but they split after 14 months together.
Watch Lauryn Hill and Her Son Zion Share Heartfelt Moment Following Performance of “To Zion”
Lauryn Hill’s son Zion shared a heartfelt moment with his mother following her performance of “To Zion” at ONE MusicFest over the weekend. Shortly after performing “To Zion,” the 1998 song about her choice to keep her first child with Rohan Marley, son of Bob Marley, Lauryn was surprised onstage by Zion. The two embraced for a moment and then he returned backstage. Hill asked the crowd to make some noise for Zion before asking him to come back with her two grandchildren, Zephaniah and Azaria.
Is Maria Baez Pregnant on 'Blue Bloods'? — Here’s What We Know
Blue Bloods is back for Season 13 and it’s already bringing the detective drama. With Jamie in the hospital, a heartwarming family dinner, Erin and Jack “in limbo,” and more, Episode 1 was eventful, to say the least. However, in spite of everything that happened in the premiere, fans seem most concerned with Maria Baez and her current motherhood status.
‘P-Valley' Star J. Alphonse Nicholson Marries In A Beautiful Los Angeles Wedding!
J. Alphonse Nicholson is married! According to Essence, the P-Valley actor tied the knot earlier this month to his longtime girlfriend Nafeesha with a lovely star-studded wedding. Here’s what we know about the ceremony held on October 7!. The media outlet reports that the pair exchanged vows in front...
Kevin Hart mourns the death of his father Henry Witherspoon
Actor and comedian Kevin Hart has announced on Instagram the death of his father.
Married At First Sight UK stars ask to change partners in experiment twist
Married At First Sight UK spoilers follow. Married At First Sight UK stars Matt Murray and Whitney Hughes will ask the experts if they can join the experiment as a new couple. Last night's (September 27) explosive episode saw Matt and Whitney share a kiss, despite being wed to their respective partners Gemma Rose and Duka Cavolli.
Soap Opera Star Having a Baby Boy Following Multiple Miscarriages
Jorgie Porter, who stars as Theresa McQueen on Hollyoaks, and her fiance, Ollie Piotrowski, are expecting their first child together. The 34-year-old actress told Hello Magazine on Sept. 25 that they are having a baby boy. Last year, Porter miscarried quadruplets after 14 weeks. Porter said she also miscarried in February.
‘Floribama Shore’ Star Gus Smyrnios Marries Samantha ‘Sami’ Carucci: Excited for ‘The Rest of Our Lives’
They do! Floribama Shore star Gus Smyrinos married Samantha "Sami" Carucci nearly one year after their romantic beachside proposal. "Here’s to a lifetime with you, Mrs. Smyrnios 💍," the reality TV personality, 27, wrote via Instagram on Sunday, October 9, alongside several snapshots from the big day, including one of him kissing his new bride […]
