New fieldhouse ‘icing on the cake’ for Jackson Public Schools
JACKSON, MI - Surveying the weight room and turf practice space inside Jackson Public Schools’ new indoor fieldhouse, the Al Glick Athletic Center, Superintendent Jeff Beal couldn’t help but get excited about the possibilities the facility presents for students and athletic teams. “This is like the icing on...
WILX-TV
Appointment of Ingham and Isabella County Public Administrators announced
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Attorney General Dana Nessel announced the appointments of Ernscie Augustin as the Ingham County Public Administrator and Mark Pasquali as the Isabella County Public Administrator. Augustin and Pasquali are Nessel’s sixth and seventh county public administrator (CPA) appointments as Attorney General. “Ms. Augustin and Mr....
lansingcitypulse.com
Grand Ledge school board candidate admits to 'anger issues'
A candidate for the Grand Ledge Board of Education is defending himself against allegations of domestic violence, anger control issues and abuse found in his second divorce court file. Some allegations arose against the candidate, Jason Devenbaugh, when a mailer from the political organization Michigan Deserves Better quoted his estranged...
WILX-TV
Surgeons in Jackson give patients the gift of sight
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The average cataract surgery costs between $1,600 and $2,600 – not a bad price to regain your vision, but not everyone can afford it. Doctors in Blake Woods Medical Park in Jackson waived the cost for 10 people in need and gave them the gift of sight for free.
WILX-TV
MSU President resignation raises questions about Board of Trustees election process
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - As the election is just weeks away, people will be voting on four Michigan State University Board of Trustee candidates. MSU graduate and State Senate Candidate Sam Singh said some policies should be changed in the coming future. “If we’re not seeing the level of...
WKHM
Brooklyn Bank Robbery Forces Soft Lockdown for Columbia Elementary Schools
Parents of Columbia School Districts Elementary Schools, located at 320 and 321 School Street, received a text around 2:40 pm this afternoon (October 11, 2022) notifying them that the buildings had been placed into a “soft” lockdown. The text notification went on to say that the measure was...
dbusiness.com
Lansing’s Foster Swift Hires Toi J. Thomas to Southfield Office as a Member
Foster Swift Collins & Smith, a Lansing-based law firm, has hired Toi J. Thomas to the firm’s Southfield office as a member of the general litigation practice group. Thomas joins Foster Swift as a lateral hire, previously having been in private practice since 2018. She focuses her practice in family law, estate planning, criminal law, and entertainment law.
WILX-TV
Hillsdale College to break ground on new stadium and field
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Hillsdale will break ground on the Lenda and Glenda Hill Stadium and Delp Field on Oct. 21. This project is part of the College’s outdoor athletic facility improvement plan. The new baseball field and the stadium will include a concession stand, covered grandstand, dugouts, press box, stadium lighting, and a synthetic turf field.
Church in rural Washtenaw County seeks to be ‘welcoming home’ for LGBTQ members
MANCHESTER, MI - Connie Priess, who identifies as part of the LGBTQ community, has always felt like her congregation at the Manchester United Methodist Church in rural southwestern Washtenaw County welcomed her with open arms. But in the governing documents of the broader United Methodist denomination language that explicitly labeled...
stockbridgecommunitynews.com
Stockbridge Harvest Fest a Fun-Filled Family Event
Photo credits James Clark-Swalla, DigitalCrumbs Photography and Travis Copeland. Managing Editor, Newsprint Designer and Reporter for theStockbridge Community News. Board Member of the Stockbridge Area Educational Foundation. Public Relations Director of the Ann Arbor Electrical JATC and Union 4 Life charity.
Fox17
Governor Whitmer signs bill saving college students thousands per year
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has signed bipartisan legislation that aims to reduce college tuition for most high school graduates. The bill was signed at Lawrence Technological University in Southfield Tuesday morning. The Michigan governor’s office says the Michigan Achievement Scholarship will save students thousands of dollars each...
Mid-Michigan state Senate seat up for grabs in November
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI — A Republican state representative will seek a state Senate office during the Tuesday, Nov. 8, election. State Rep. Roger Hauck, of Mount Pleasant, will face Democrat Christine Gerace, of Beaverton, and U.S. Taxpayers Party of Michigan candidate Becky McDonald, of Gladwin, in the District 34 seat race for the state Senate.
Mott Community College instructor gets second chance to become ‘Jeopardy!’ champion
GENESEE COUNTY, MI -- A Mott Community College history instructor from Grand Blanc will soon get a second chance to fulfill his lifetime dream of becoming a “Jeopardy!” champion. Aaron Gulyas is among the 18 former contestants that were chosen from previous seasons to compete in the first...
swmichigandining.com
Foundry Bakehouse & Deli
We don’t get to Albion often. It’s close enough to Jackson that I always forget it’s actually in Calhoun County. My co-worker and I had to run out to a jobsite just outside of Albion last week. I have a couple restaurants in Albion I could hit up for lunch but I decided to look anyway to see if there was anything new.
Meet the candidates for Michigan’s new 45th District House seat
JACKSON COUNTY, MI – Jackson County residents will help pick who they want to have a seat on a newly-drawn Michigan House of Representatives position. Voters will see a familiar face, as well as a newcomer on their ballot for the Nov. 8 general election for District 45′s state representative. This includes State Rep. Sarah Lightner, R-Springport, who is in her second term in the former 65th District, as well as Democrat Ron Hawkins of Battle Creek.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Santa Ono greets students on campus in Ann Arbor as he starts University of Michigan presidency
ANN ARBOR – Santa Ono officially started his five-year term as the 15th president of the University of Michigan on Friday. He came to U-M from the University of British Columbia, where he served as president and vice chancellor since 2016. As he steps into the new role, he...
Gov. Whitmer announces 3 more infrastructure projects complete in Michigan
(CBS DETROIT) - On the pursuit to fix Michigan's roads and bridges, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announces the completion of three infrastructure projects. The projects include the rebuilding of 2.7 miles of US-2 in Gogebic County, the Iosco Road Rebuilding Our Bridges project in Livingston County, and the Dollarville Road Rebuilding Our Bridges project in Luce County.The latest project in Livingston County began on Aug. 15. The Iosco Road Bridge over the west branch of the Red Cedar River had its superstructure replaced and slightly widened, and received substructure repairs. The bridge reopened to traffic beginning Monday, Oct. 10, making it four days...
chelseaupdate.com
Chelsea Hospital 1 of 8 Trinity Health Michigan Hospitals Named Most Technologically Advanced
(Chelsea Update would like to thank Von Lozon for the information in this story.) The College of Healthcare Information Management Executives (CHIME) announced that eight Trinity Health Michigan hospitals have received 2022 CHIME Digital Health “Most Wired” recognitions. Trinity Health Michigan hospitals have been awarded Digital Health Certified...
HometownLife.com
Livonia likely to demolish 'functionally obsolete' Noble library on city's south side
The fate of Livonia's Alfred Noble Library branch seems sealed. Mayor Maureen Miller Brosnan informed city council members during a recent committee meeting that her office plans to request demolition of the building in early 2023. Noble has been closed for about 3 years due to mold and water damage, and the city assessor deemed it "functionally obsolete" last year.
Downtown Lansing getting new event space in 2023
A new place to host weddings, conferences, charity events, trade shows and more will be coming to Lansing next year.
