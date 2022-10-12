ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clinton, NY

saratogaliving.com

Scenes From Single in Saratoga at Bailey’s

On Wednesday, Saratoga Living teamed up with Bailey’s and Deep Eddy Vodka to host the first-ever Single in Saratoga mixer event. Some 50 local singles and wingwomen came out for an evening of beer pong, Saratoga Photobooth photo ops, games and Deep Eddy drinks, and let it be known: they want more events like this in Saratoga. So, save the date, singles! Our next singles night at Bailey’s will be on Wednesday, December 7. Yes, ugly sweaters will be involved, and yes, we will get the local single men up and out of the house somehow, someway.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
Syracuse.com

What experts are saying about Syracuse-N.C. State

Syracuse, N.Y. — Though Syracuse football wasn’t selected to host ESPN’s College Game Day this week, Saturday’s game between No. 18 SU and No. 15 N.C. State is still in the national spotlight. Orange coach Dino Babers wore a mic during practices this week with audio...
SYRACUSE, NY
Clinton, NY
Sports
Syracuse.com

‘We’re going to make the tournament’: Why is Jim Boeheim so optimistic after his first losing season?

Charlotte, N.C. ― The Syracuse Orange basketball team is coming off a losing season ― the first in Jim Boeheim’s 46-year coaching tenure. The Orange will enter the 2022-23 season minus three of its top four scorers from last year, including All-ACC first-teamer Buddy Boeheim. Cole Swider is now with the Los Angeles Lakers. Jimmy Boeheim is playing professionally in Greece. A huge six-player freshman class makes up more than half the roster.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Iconic CNY estate up for auction; more top stories (Good Morning CNY for Oct. 13)

Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 66; Low: 47. Breezy with periods of rain. See the 5-day forecast. ICONIC CNY MANSION UP FOR AUCTION: Theodore Roosevelt dined there. Gustav Stickley designed the library. Now, the owners of The Fairfield Estate are leaving their own unique mark on the historic estate, which is nearly impossible to miss while driving on East Genesee Street heading from Lyndon Corners in DeWitt toward Fayetteville. They are auctioning the palatial mansion, with a portion of the sale going to a Central New York charity. Here are the details, as well as photos of the inside of the mansion. (Photo courtesy Michael DeRosa Exchange)
SYRACUSE, NY
KISS 104.1

This Upstate New York Apple Orchard Was Named Third Best in the USA

According to new rankings from USA Today, Central New York is home to one of the best apple orchards in the United States!. Suppose you’re up for a lazy weekend drive to an impressive apple orchard where you’ll no doubt make memories to last a lifetime with your family. In that case, the third best apple orchard in the United States just so happens to be located right outside of Syracuse.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Syracuse.com

Sistina Giordano leaving Syracuse TV’s ‘Bridge Street’ after nearly a decade

NewsChannel 9 (WSYR-TV) personality Sistina Giordano is leaving “Bridge Street” after nearly a decade hosting the daytime talk show in Syracuse. “After more than 8 years as co-host of Bridge Street, I’ve made the decision to move on. I’ve loved every minute of greeting you all each weekday morning and I hope you’ll stick around as I continue with my future endeavors both on and off TV,” Giordano said in a statement Wednesday on Facebook. “I’m so grateful to the people I sat next to who supported me and I’m even more excited to see where life takes me professionally and personally.”
SYRACUSE, NY
Addison Independent

Women’s clothing store opens its doors in Midd

MIDDLEBURY — The words “dejected,” “crestfallen” and “disappointed” pretty much described how Lisa Phelps was feeling two years ago when the Mendy’s clothing, jewelry and accessories store closed its doors at 66 Main St. in downtown Middlebury. “I remember watching (Mendy’s) close...
MIDDLEBURY, VT
WNBF News Radio 1290

Upstate New York Is Home to the Second Cleanest Lake in the USA

Did you know that one of the cleanest lakes in the entire United States is located right in the Finger Lakes Region?. I once heard someone say that they won’t swim in lakes because the water tends to be murky and they can’t see the bottom which completely creeps them out. However, I imagine they might change their mind about lake swimming if they were to visit one Finger Lakes Region lake.
SYRACUSE, NY
Boston Globe

Listed: A tiny house on the Black River in Vermont for $225,000

The home spans 396 square feet. Three hundred ninety six square feet may not seem too small for a city apartment, but it’s quite unusual in Vermont. 80 Pleasant Street in Ludlow packs a punch in its tiny yellow frame, which is located in the heart of the neighborhood on a .07-acre lot. Built in 2018, the property is now listed at $225,000.
LUDLOW, VT
Syracuse.com

Owners auctioning iconic Central NY mansion, with portion of sale going to charity (photos)

Manlius, N.Y. – Theodore Roosevelt dined there. Gustav Stickley designed the library. A former owner, a concert singer, once gave private concerts for guests. Now, the owners of historic The Fairfield Estate are leaving their own unique mark on the estate, which is nearly impossible to miss while driving on East Genesee Street (Route 5) heading from Lyndon Corners in DeWitt toward Fayetteville.
FAYETTEVILLE, NY

