Tallahassee, FL

thefamuanonline.com

Robinson commits to more resources for Marching 100

Shortly after Florida A&M’s football team spoke out and took the university to task,. members of The Marching 100, FAMU’s marching band, voiced their concerns with the. administration on social media, explaining that they get treated worse than the football. players. During the first away game at the...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
thefamuanonline.com

Why isn’t the new AD starting right away?

Florida A&M University made a monumental announcement Wednesday morning. The university said it had hired Tiffani-Dawn Sykes as the new athletic director. The news was presented to the public mid-morning Wednesday when the university held its first press conference to allow the new athletic director to introduce herself and allow media, students and members of the athletics staff to ask important questions about the future of athletics.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
triangletribune.com

FAMU hires the right woman for the job

When the list of finalists for Florida A&M’s new athletic director was revealed, and I saw Tiffani-Dawn Sykes’ name, I thought “game over.” Unless, of course, the powers that be weren’t ready to hire only their second female AD in school history. Happy to say...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
thefamuanonline.com

FSU to wait 6 months to celebrate homecoming

Florida State University was scheduled to have its homecoming through the week of Sept. 26 –Oct. 2, with the actual game on Saturday, Oct. 1 against Wake Forest. But FSU decided to postpone its homecoming events due to the university’s closure for Hurricane Ian. The hurricane was first identified as a Category 3, and the university planned to stay open.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
thefamuanonline.com

Sykes named new FAMU AD

A “dream job” has turned into a reality for the newly appointed athletic director at Florida A&M University. FAMU officials announced on Tuesday that Tiffani Dawn-Sykes, a Virginia State University graduate, is the university’s new vice president and director of intercollegiate athletics. Wednesday morning, faculty, staff, students,...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
thefamuanonline.com

Washington leads Rattlers’ quest for another championship

It’s not every day that you get a high-caliber player to come to your school and immediately make an impact on the team’s performance and her teammates. The Florida A&M volleyball team couldn’t be more thrilled to have transfer star outside hitter Dominique Washington on their side. Washington, who is a graduate transfer student from Georgia Tech in the Atlantic Coast Conference, says that FAMU gave her a different feeling when making the decision to transfer.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Replay: Football Friday Night (10/14)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - WCTV Sports’ Ryan Kelly and Dominic Miranda break down the biggest games in preps football from both the Big Bend of Florida and South Georgia. This week’s games include... Rickards vs Lincoln. Brooks County vs Early County. Madison County vs Suwannee. Richmond Hill vs...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
fsunews.com

FSU alumni donates $2.7 million to the College of Business

FSU has recently received a generous donation of $2.7 million to the College of Business. Scott Price, Tampa-based founder and CEO of A-LIGN and second-generation FSU College of Business Alumni, has given back to his alma mater in hopes of building a brighter future for students. The 2.7 million dollar...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
blackchronicle.com

Florida State University Controller’s Office hires new directors

The Controller’s Office at Florida State University welcomes two new directors to its group. Luanne Brown is the new payroll director whereas Gilman Page might be beginning in December because the new Director of Student Business Services (SBS), also referred to as the bursar. The retirement of Beverly Miller...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
thewestsidegazette.com

Good Morning America (GMA) is Coming to FAMU’s Homecoming

It’s official! ABC News award-winning morning show Good Morning America (GMA) will broadcast live during Florida’s A&M University’s Homecoming. FAMU President Larry Robinson. Ph.D., made the announcement this week at the University’s Board of Trustees meeting. He said GMA coming to town just adds to the homecoming experience. “We have a wonderful tradition of Homecoming here with Rattlers coming from all over. To allow the rest of the world to see some of the festivities, experience the rich culture, and hear about the accomplishments of our graduates and students at FAMU, it doesn’t get any better than that.”
TALLAHASSEE, FL
thefamuanonline.com

Students ready to get involved on campus

The Efferson Student Union and Activities hosted the annual club and organization fair. yesterday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the grand ballroom. With over 150 organizations on campus,. students filled the room with the purpose of learning more ways to get involved at Florida A&M. University (FAMU). There...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
thefamuanonline.com

FAMU Foundation salutes scholarship students

To celebrate high-achieving on the hill, the Florida A&M University Foundation’s Office of University Advancement held a pizza party Friday for all current scholarship recipients. The event took place from 3-4 p.m. in the Rattlers’ Den. With over 200 recipients, the FAMU Foundation awarded hundreds of thousands of...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
thefamuanonline.com

Upset over homecoming lineup

Homecoming week at Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU), is a time to celebrate the history and legacy of each HBCU across the country. The week-long celebration includes a range of events for both alumni and students. During homecoming, celebrities make appearances, and events range from the club environment to...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
thefamuanonline.com

Luxury headwear company HBCU CRWNS originated at FAMU

Historically Black Colleges and Universities’ apparel just reached an all-new level of luxury. Luckily for Florida A&M University students, the business happens to be right here at home. HBCU CRWNS is a luxury headwear solutions brand that specializes in creating silk infused apparel for HBCUs. From hats to hoodies,...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
thefamuanonline.com

$1.5 million grant targets youth, gun violence

Awarded a $1.5 million grant, the Leon County Sheriff’s Office is on a mission to stop gun violence in Tallahassee. As part of the Bipartisan Safer Community Act, the U.S. Department of Justice’s Office of Justice Program allocated $1,495,663 to LSCO in an effort to keep the youth of Tallahassee protected against acts of violence that have been running rampant in their communities.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
thefamuanonline.com

Girls2Divas seeks to make a difference

In Tallahassee, approximately 68% of girls experience verbal bullying, 33% of girls experience cyberbullying, and 30% of girls experience physical bullying, according to the Leon County Department of Health 2020 annual report. In order to remediate the psychological effects that external violence may inflict on young girls mentally, physically and...
TALLAHASSEE, FL

