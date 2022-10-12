Read full article on original website
Related
FOX Carolina
SC raccoon advances to semi-finals for ‘America’s Favorite Pet’
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Tico, a raccoon rescued as a baby in South Carolina, continues his run to be crowned “America’s Favorite Pet.”. Tico was taken in by Wildlife Rehab Group of South Carolina - formerly known as Wildlife Rehab of Greenville - after he was hit by a car. He suffered a severe head injury and was even in a coma for a time, but he has since made a recovery.
FOX Carolina
Wildlife Rehab Group of South Carolina continues to grow
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Upstate’s own Tico the raccoon is in the running for America’s Favorite Pet. His owner says if they win, they plan to donate the prize money to the Wildlife Rehab Group of South Carolina. It was formerly known as the Wildlife Rehab of Greenville- the same non-profit that rescued Tico.
FOX Carolina
Upstate man wins first big prize on holiday scratcher
PELZER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Christmas came early for one Upstate man when he won the first $300,000 top prize in the Lottery’s annual holiday scratch-off game that went on sale in October. “It was fun,” he said of his win on the Cash Flurry ticket. “I’ll have a...
FOX Carolina
Feeling lucky? Weekend jackpots total almost $1 billion
COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Mega Millions and Powerball weekend jackpots total nearly $1 billion, according to the South Carolina Education Lottery. Friday’s Mega Millions draws for $494 million and Saturday’s Powerball draws for $454 million. The Lottery said the previous Mega Millions and Powerball draws saw...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
FOX Carolina
McMaster signs executive order for electric vehicle infrastructure roll-out in SC
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - On Thursday, Governor Henry McMaster signed an executive order to coordinate the state’s electric vehicle infrastructure roll-out. The governor said the executive order prioritizes the state’s efforts to recruit electric vehicle-related businesses to South Carolina by training the state’s workforce to be prepared for the jobs related to the industry and establishing a “one-stop-shop” at the South Carolina Department of Commerce for businesses interested in investing in the state.
FOX Carolina
Mitchell County man becomes first $100K winner in new game
SPRUCE PINE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - A man from Spruce Pine won the first $100,000 prize in a new lottery game, according to the North Carolina Education Lottery. The Lottery said John McClellan tried his luck and bought a $20 Mega 7′s scratch-off ticket from One Stop on Barnardsville Highway in Buncombe County.
FOX Carolina
Metro Atlanta school charging students to wear Halloween costume to class
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Parents at a Gwinnett County Public School are being asked to fork over cash to let their children wear costumes to class on Halloween. Felicia McTiller doesn’t feel one way or the other about the upcoming dress-up day at Bay Creek Middle School,...
FOX Carolina
DHEC announces first flu-related death in SC
COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced its first flu-related death of the season. “Sadly, someone from the Midlands region has died from complications due to the flu,” said Dr. Linda Bell, State Epidemiologist and DHEC’s Director of the Bureau of Communicable Disease Prevention and Control in a news release. “While we can’t predict what the upcoming flu season will bring, we, like other states, are preparing for significant flu activity this year. It’s critical that everyone get their flu shot now, at the start of the season, as we’re already seeing widespread circulation of the virus.”
RELATED PEOPLE
FOX Carolina
TRAFFIC: Crash causes delays on I-85N
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol said a crash on I-85 North is causing some delays. The crash happened between exits 46A, 46B and 46C - South Carolina 291-Augusta Road and Mauldin Road- Greenville and Exit 48B-US-276 Northbound Greenville. Stay with Fox Carolina as we work...
FOX Carolina
Amber Alert issued for missing Tennessee teen
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) -- Authorities are searching for 16-year-old Aubrea Branham who went missing from an area near Nashville, Tenessee. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued an Amber Alert for Branham on behalf of the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office, WSMV reported. This comes after TBI issued an Endangered...
Comments / 0