Philly Fraud Alert: Health Insurance Scam on GoogleTeressa P.Philadelphia, PA
I-295 NB Double Lane Closure FridayMorristown MinuteMercer County, NJ
This Pennsylvania Festival is a Food Lover's ParadiseTravel MavenPhiladelphia, PA
Hotel West & Main in Conshohocken Hosts Grand OpeningMarilyn JohnsonConshohocken, PA
Dallas Cowboys vs Philadelphia Eagles PreviewLaw Nation SportsPhiladelphia, PA
Zion Baptist Church preparing to celebrate 100th birthday of Reverend Dr. Sullivan
PHILADELPHIA -- The weekend marks the centennial celebration of civil rights activist Dr. Leon Sullivan. Zion Baptist Church in North Philadelphia is hosting a special service on Sunday for their late pastor. CBS3 sat down with those who knew the pioneer well. They share how Sullivan's legacy continues to resonate throughout Philadelphia.He was known as the Lion of Zion, this was ground zero for his message of hope. The Pulpit Sanctuary of the Historic Zion Baptist Church on North Broad Street is still shining as a bright beacon of light on his legacy and on the community. "I would say that his...
wiareport.com
Amy Goldberg Appointed Dean of the School of Medicine at Temple University in Philadelphia
Amy J. Goldberg, the George S. and Louise C. Peters Chair of Surgery and Temple University Health System surgeon-in-chief, has been appointed dean of the Lewis Katz School of Medicine at Temple University in Philadelphia. She had served as interim dean for the past 18 months. Dr. Goldberg was the first woman to serve as Temple’s chair of surgery and is now the first to serve as medical school dean.
temple.edu
Steppingstones to success: Temple Engineering welcomes high school students for hands-on summer lab experience
This summer, a group of eager Philadelphia high school students interested in pursuing engineering in college got the chance at a bit of a head start, thanks to a new research and mentorship program. The partnership between the Temple University College of Engineering and Steppingstone Scholars welcomed 17 high school...
Pa.’s Amalgam Comics, the first of its kind owned by a Black woman on the East Coast, to close
Amalgam Comics & Coffeehouse, the first comics book shop owned by a Black woman on East Coast, is closing on Oct. 15 in Philadelphia. Ariell R. Johnson, the owner of the shop, made the announcement via Instagram back in July. “Amalgam is the kind of place I wished for when...
billypenn.com
This beautiful gathering showed poetry from Philly’s Black women and femmes is vibrant — and necessary | Opinion
When I came across ConsenSIS, I felt a wave of inspiration. As a poet, much of my work has dwelled on looking within. When I moved back to Philadelphia several years ago, I spent a lot of time walking around the city. These solo trips made me consider what my Blackness and womanhood look like in Philly. What does it mean to be simultaneously hyper-visualized and ignored?
Temple cancels classes so students can focus on their wellness
PHILADELPHIA — Temple University senior Maggie Dunleavy and her boyfriend plan to drive across the state for a camping trip, “a fun, carefree weekend,” as she sees it. But the psychology major from Warrington, Bucks County, says she likely wouldn’t have planned the adventure if the university hadn’t canceled classes and assignments Friday as part of a “Wellness Day” for students and faculty to focus on their well-being.
‘Jawn’ is more than a noun. It connects us to who we are, beyond our city and region
Philadelphia, we need to talk about how the word jawn has been used in recent years. If we keep going at the rate of a Jawn Morgan SEPTA bus barreling down Washington Avenue, we’re going to lose its more nuanced meaning. Jawn is one of those words that has...
Multi-agency resource center to open to assist former residents of Lindley Towers
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A multi-agency resource center will open to assist former residents of Lindley Towers. The apartment building in Logan partially collapsed last month, displacing dozens of families.The resource center will open at 11 a.m. at the Community Room on Windrim Avenue. Residents can get help on various things like replacing documents and finding long-term housing.
tmpresale.com
PhillyBite
Philadelphia's Traditional Jewish Deli | Famous on 4th
- Located at 700 S 4th St in Philadelphia 19147, is a 5-star traditional Jewish deli that does not disappoint. Owned by Rich Kaufman and Ken Keating, the portions are large, and the staff is friendly. 5-star Traditional Jewish Deli That Does Not Disappoint. Realtor Dana and I were at...
New Senior Housing in Yeadon has State-of-the-Art Tech
HumanGood's Makemie Court senior housing that just opened in Yeadon Borough. It took eight years, but a housing community for seniors and adults with disabilities, Makemie Court, is open in Yeadon Borough, writes John McDevitt for KYW Newsradio. HumanGood’s Makemie Court features 44 one-bedroom apartments with smart home technology, including...
CHOP Opens New $85 Million Facility in Millbourne
Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia now has a presence in Millbourne Borough with the opening of a supply and logistics center at the former Sears property at 6400 Market Street, writes Pete Bannan for the Daily Times. The 175,000-square-foot center will be a hub for supplies and support services for...
Speaker comforted by Oz at roundtable was paid staff, which campaign did not disclose
Republican U.S. Senate candidate Mehmet Oz has done several events billed as “community roundtables” on public safety, but it turns out at least one participant was a paid campaign staffer, something the campaign never disclosed.
Viral TikTok South Jersey Dad Gets Kiss From Newborn In New Video
Hate to say it, but sometimes you have to love social media. Sure, it can be a pain in the butt. It's annoying to constantly feel like you're comparing yourself to everyone' highlight reel because, let's get real, it's rare that anybody shares anything real these days. Still, sometimes you get some brief and shiny moments that make you happy all the various platforms exist.
In Philly, These Retired “Aunts And Uncles” Fund Young Entrepreneurs
An entrepreneur presents to The Circle of Aunts and Uncles in a member's backyard. (Photo courtesy of the CAU) When Judy Wicks retired from running her restaurant, the White Dog Café, she wanted to find a way to help young, under-resourced entrepreneurs develop their own businesses. She had an idea but wasn’t sure it would work.
Train accident on Ben Franklin Bridge leaves 2 people dead
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Two people have died after an accident involving a PATCO train on the Benjamin Franklin Bridge on Friday night. Officials say two contractors were working on the bridge when they were struck by a westbound train.PATCO is delayed in both directions.Traffic on the bridge is still moving.It's still an active investigation.
Temple University Hospital nurses and health care workers rally ahead of union negotiations
There's no strike yet, but unionized health care workers have voted overwhelmingly to walk off the job.
Camden star D.J. Wagner signs exclusive NIL deal with WME Sports
Camden High School basketball star D.J. Wagner has signed exclusively with WME Sports for Name, Image and Likeness representation, the company announced Thursday. The 6-foot-3 Wagner signed an NIL contract with Nike earlier this week. The Swoosh named Wagner and four other young stars as brand ambassadors.
Wawa employees pepper sprayed by group of people while working at store in University City
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia police are trying to track down a group of people who pepper sprayed Wawa employees on the job at the convenience store in University City. The incident happened around 1:30 a.m. on Thursday.An ambulance and University of Pennsylvania police responded to the Wawa at 36th and Chestnut Streets. Police couldn't provide many details, including what led up to two employees getting pepper sprayed.These kinds of crimes are becoming more common.Less than three weeks ago, about a 100 juveniles were caught on camera vandalizing and stealing from a Wawa in the Mayfair neighborhood of Northeast Philadelphia.The store is located on Roosevelt Boulevard at Tyson Avenue.The Philadelphia Business Journal reported that a day after the Wawa was ransacked, City Councilman Mike Driscoll met with Wawa executives and a senior representative told him the company was considering excluding Philadelphia from its expansion plans because of concerns about crime.
Philadelphia student inappropriately touched on her way to middle school: Police
"He asked her for her name. He asked her for her Instagram page, then he touched her inappropriately," said school district spokesperson Monique Braxton.
